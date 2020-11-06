Trump and his aides are reportedly 'very anxious' Fox News will call Pennsylvania, clinching Biden victory

President Trump's lead in Pennsylvania has shrunk to less than a percentage point, about 24,000 votes, as of Thursday evening, and the remaining, mostly mail-in ballots are believed to heavily favor Democrat Joe Biden. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, as seems very likely at this point, he is unofficially president-elect. Trump and his advisers are reportedly fixated on the possibility that Fox News, and its aggressive election decision desk, will crown Biden the winner sooner rather than later.

Trumpworld very anxious right now about the prospect of Fox calling Pa. tonight. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 5, 2020 Hard to overstate how angry Trump's advisers are at Fox right now. Just incandescent. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 5, 2020

Trump and his advisers are still furious at Fox News for calling Arizona on election night — The Associated Press is the only news organization that has so far followed suit, and it looks like the race will end up being very close — in part because it "gummed up the visuals for his premature claim of victory on election night," David Siders reports at Politico. "Fox viewers could see the Electoral College vote count for themselves: at that point, Biden with 238 votes, Trump with 213. If Biden wins Pennsylvania or, less likely, Georgia, then the mystery surrounding Arizona no longer matters."

Regardless of how Biden wins — Pennsylvania, Arizona plus Nevada or Georgia — Trump has no plans to concede, CBS News reports.

CBS News has learned that President Trump does not plan to concede even if Joe Biden declares victory in the coming days, @weijia reports https://t.co/igISEfbXCS pic.twitter.com/0KJPrdCeN6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2020

Trump has publicly and baselessly called the expected shift in vote tallies toward Biden election theft, raising concerns about a peaceful transfer of power should Biden ultimately prevail. But Trump former White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, tried to tamp that down Thursday, telling CNBC that "if the process runs, and I expect it to run, and at the end of that process Joe Biden's the president, you can absolutely guarantee a peaceful transition of power. I just hope the same is true on the other side." Peter Weber