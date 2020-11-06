See More Speed Reads
Trump doesn't have to concede. But it could affect Biden's Secret Service protection.

9:35 a.m.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This year's drawn-out presidential vote count is also delaying Democratic nominee Joe Biden's Secret Service protection.

While Biden is receiving Secret Service protection as a major-party candidate, he'll get a higher level of protection if he's projected to have won the 2020 presidential election. But agency protocol dictates the current president concede the race before the Secret Service acknowledges a transfer of power, possibly delaying Biden's ramped-up protection for another month, The Washington Post reports.

Usually the Secret Service assigns a slate of agents to protect the president-elect after a late-night concession from the losing candidate and a victory speech from the winner, the Post reports. But this year's lengthy vote counting has delayed that process, and President Trump also isn't expected to concede anytime soon if he loses. So while additional security for Biden is expected to start Friday if he's projected the winner, Trump's lack of concession means Biden likely wouldn't get "a full protective detail that accompanies a president-elect," the Post writes.

Instead, the Secret Service could wait until the Electoral College meets in December to confirm the vote before increasing Biden's protection. That's what happened in 2000, when the Secret Service maintained Al Gore's protection as the vice president while protecting George W. Bush as a major party candidate. Still, a former agent tells the Post that the agency would "probably feel duty-bound to ramp up protection" for Biden before the Electoral College meets.

The Secret Service declined to comment to the Post, as did a Biden campaign aide. Kathryn Krawczyk

Wisconsin Republicans caught apparently encouraging voter fraud in Pennsylvania

9:12 a.m.
Trump supporter.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump raged on Wednesday that he wants "all voting to stop." But emails obtained by The Daily Beast and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed Friday that it was Republican Party officials in Wisconsin who have allegedly been urging their volunteers to call Pennsylvanians and implore them to send in late — and therefore illegal — votes. "That would be exactly what the president and his campaign are accusing Democrats of doing," one legal expert observed to The Daily Beast.

The email was sent by a group called Kenosha For Trump around 5 p.m. on Thursday. "Trump Victory urgently needs volunteers to make phone calls to Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return their absentee ballots," the email read. The scheme seemed aimed to take advantage of a ruling in the state that said absentee ballots received by 5 p.m. on Friday must be counted — so long as they were properly postmarked by Election Day.

"[B]allots received by that point without postmarks, or with illegible postmarks, will be considered to have been mailed in time 'unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day,'" the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, adding that "in Pennsylvania, postage is prepaid on some ballot envelopes. These prepaid envelopes are not automatically postmarked." The idea appeared to be to slip votes through by the Friday deadline in order to swing margins in the state back in Trump's favor, although Ben Geffen, an attorney at the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia, mused to The Daily Beast, "I wonder if they’re doing this in hopes of slipping one through and then waving it around as an example of the flawed process."

Either way, experts agreed the plan was exceedingly dumb. "This seems deeply stupid as it seems to be a solicitation to commit voter fraud," Richard Hasen, an elections law specialist, told the Journal Sentinel. "It's hard to believe this is real." Jeva Lange

Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania, putting him in position to win the presidency

9:05 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump in Pennsylvania on Thursday morning. If Biden maintains his lead, he will win the state's 20 Electoral College votes, which would put him over the 270 needed to win the election.

Around 130,000 votes remain to be counted in Pennsylvania, with Biden holding a margin of around 5,500 as of 9 a.m. ET. The outstanding ballots in the state are expected to come from its Democratic strongholds. "Pennsylvania may not be particularly close in the end," observed FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver. "There are still quite a few very blue mail-in ballots left to count, and most counties haven't counted provisional ballots, which are liable to be very blue. I might expect Biden to win by something like 3 points there in the end, perhaps pretty close to what polls showed." Jeva Lange

Pennsylvania's Republican senator shoots down Trump's claims of voter fraud

8:59 a.m.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is pushing back against President Trump's baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the election, calling his recent White House address "hard to watch."

Toomey spoke with Today on Friday morning about Trump's Thursday night speech from the White House, in which the president claimed without evidence that he is being cheated out of a re-election victory and baselessly alleged widespread voter fraud had occurred. Toomey's state of Pennsylvania is among the key battlegrounds where votes continue to be counted.

"I saw the president's speech last night, and it was very hard to watch," Toomey said. "The president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I'm not aware of any significant wrongdoing here."

Toomey explained there's nothing unusual about it taking time to complete the vote count in Pennsylvania, considering there was a "massive" number of mail-in ballots that officials weren't allowed to begin counting until Election Day. He added that while there are always "small" irregularities in elections, "Is there any evidence that I'm aware of that there is significant, large-scale fraud or maleficence anywhere in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not." Brendan Morrow

Watergate figure John Dean says Nixon 'would never have attacked democracy' like Trump did

8:15 a.m.

President Trump's "full-frontal attempt to undermine the integrity of the vote" from the White House podium on Thursday night was swiftly slammed by Democrats, nonpartisan analysts, historians, and a handful of Republicans, The Associated Press reports. Trump "had spent months laying the groundwork for such a moment," and while his "diatribe was in line with his past misstatements about U.S. elections, it was still a watershed event to hear the president of the United States so thoroughly run down the conduct of an American election in real time, triggering fresh anxiety about prospects for a peaceful transition of power."

"On his darkest day, Richard Nixon would never have attacked democracy the way Donald Trump has now done," John Dean, who served as Nixon's White House counsel during Watergate, told AP. "At the potential of losing, Trump has shamed himself and soiled the American presidency. God save us when he actually loses."

Nixon resigned after a group of congressional Republican leaders told him he would be removed from office otherwise, presidential historian Michael Beschloss noted on Thursday.

Beschloss said there hasn't been a similar response from today's GOP leaders, unfortunately. "One of the worst things any president could do is to lie and exacerbate deep national differences to advance his own selfish interest," he said. "Always remember who aided and abetted this abuse of presidential power — and those who tried to stop it."

Previous presidents thwarted by history or the electorate accepted their downfall with dignity and respect for democracy, American University history professor Allan Lichtman told AP.

Nixon, for example, was a "pragmatist," Lichtman added, and Trump is an "egotists." Peter Weber

Facebook is reportedly making temporary changes to 'cool down angry Americans'

8:05 a.m.
The sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook is reportedly taking some "emergency" steps to slow the spread of 2020 election misinformation.

The platform will be adding "more 'friction'" before users "can share posts and other content" and will "demote content on the News Feed if it contains election-related misinformation," as well as limit the distribution of Facebook Live streams related to the election, The New York Times reports.

These changes, the Times writes, are "designed to cool down angry Americans" as false claims about widespread voter fraud spreads online and President Trump baselessly asserts that he's being cheated out of a victory. A winner in the presidential race has yet to be called as several key battleground states continue to count legally cast votes.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the news, in a statement saying that "as vote counting continues, we are seeing more reports of inaccurate claims about the election," and it will be taking temporary steps to "keep this content from reaching more people." The "emergency measures," Axios writes, are "like those used in countries where democracy is under threat."

Facebook had previously shut down a pro-Trump group called "Stop the Steal," which had amassed 360,000 members and that the company said "was organized around the delegitimization of the election process" and included "worrying calls for violence from some members." Brendan Morrow

Philadelphia police say they thwarted possible attack on Convention Center vote count site

7:41 a.m.

Philadelphia police took two people into custody Thursday night after getting a tip about an out-of-state plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being counted overnight. Police found a weapon in the Hummer from Virginia they were warned to expect, Action News 6 reports. The Hummer itself was still parked on the street Friday morning, with an American flag and QAnon sticker visible on the back.

President Trump has a narrow lead 18,000-vote in Pennsylvania, but that's expected to be erased Friday morning after election workers in Philadelphia and elsewhere release new counts of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. Biden has been winning mail-in votes statewide by about 75 percent to 25 percent, and more like 90 percent to 10 percent in Philadelphia, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki reports. Peter Weber

Trump replaces GOP federal energy commission chairman who boosted climate change policy

6:44 a.m.

President Trump named James Danly chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday, replacing fellow Republican commissioner Neil Chatterjee. The White House did not say why Trump removed Chatterjee, a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who had chaired the powerful energy commission for several years, though he will remain on the commission until his term ends in June.

But a few weeks earlier, Chatterjee had urged the FERC to increase its work to counter climate change, specifically by encouraging power grid operators to embrace state carbon pricing policies. Alex Flint of the Alliance for Market Solutions told Axios that this embrace of carbon was why he was demoted. "Chatterjee demonstrated tremendous integrity and independence by acknowledging the need to address climate change," he said. "That cost him his chairmanship, but it also set him apart and cemented his standing as one of FERC's great leaders."

The Washington Examiner's Joshua Siegel reported the same thing.

"Danly's tenure could be short-lived," Axios reports. "If Joe Biden becomes president next January, he would be expected to appoint a Democrat as chairman. Currently the commission has two Republicans, while Richard Glick is the lone Democrat. Two nominees, Republican Mark Christie and Democrat Allison Clements, are pending before the Senate." Peter Weber

