The Trump campaign insists 'the election is not over' as Biden looks to lock in Pennsylvania

Fox News anchors are reportedly being told not to refer to former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect, even if the network projects that he has been elected president.

The network has told anchors to "stay away" from referring to Biden using that term should Fox News call the race in his favor, telling them to instead use language like saying Biden has "enough electoral votes to win the presidency," CNN reports. One memo from Fox tells anchors to emphasize the legal efforts from President Trump's campaign in key states, saying, "We will report both sides until there is further guidance."

The CNN report says that it's possible this instruction could change but notes that the network referred to President Trump as the president-elect of the United States the day after the 2016 presidential election.

None of the major news networks has called the presidential race yet, but were Fox News to project Biden as the winner Pennsylvania, it would also be projecting him as the winner of the race overall. The network was previously the first to project Biden as the winner in Arizona, but as of Friday morning, other news networks still say that race is too close to call. Trump was reportedly so upset by Fox's Arizona projection that he called up Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to complain.

Following CNN's reporting about Fox's memos advising against calling Biden the president elect, CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday called on Fox reporters to ignore the "crazy instruction" and said that those who follow it "might as well hand in your press credential at the same time because you can't be taken seriously as a journalist." Despite the reported instruction, though, Fox News' Chris Wallace on Friday morning said that by this Sunday, "We may be talking about Biden as the president-elect." Brendan Morrow