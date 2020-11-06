Trump is reportedly out for revenge against Fox News

A post-presidency Donald Trump is reportedly ready to get back into the industry he knows best.

Trump has not officially lost his re-election bid to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but election results in critical swing states are certainly indicating he will. And if he is forced out of the White House, Trump wants to take revenge on the network that forecasted his doom before anyone else, ABC News' John Santucci reports.

While most major networks hadn't called Arizona's electoral outcome by Friday afternoon, Fox News was the first to do so early Wednesday morning. The fact that Fox's call eventually left Biden just a few votes away from the presidency reportedly sent Trump into a tailspin of anger. And by Friday, he was reportedly looking for ways to tear Fox News and the Murdoch family apart with some unhealthy competition.

In particular, Santucci reports, Trump is digging up his old plans to launch a "Trump TV" network with a focus on right-wing news and commentary. And Trump reportedly wants to steal some of his strongest allies from Fox — Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — to headline it.

On life after, anger at Fox / Murdoch family cannot be understated. Should he lose, Trump wants to destroy Fox - aides believe they can steal hosts Hannity & Carlson. Sources believe Trump will never admit he lost should we get there - instead stick with “rigged” “fraud” “stolen” https://t.co/15PzANMS9c — John Santucci (@Santucci) November 6, 2020

Trump's network plans aren't really surprising, seeing as his biggest worry in life and in the presidency has always been his ratings. Kathryn Krawczyk