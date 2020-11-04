Trump is reportedly 'livid' at Fox News for calling Arizona for Biden

-
Trump is reportedly 'livid' at Fox News for calling Arizona for Biden12:50 a.m.
-
Trump projected to win Texas1:18 a.m.
-
Trump continues to claim without evidence that Democrats are trying to steal the election from him1:15 a.m.
-
Trump projected to win Idaho, Montana12:59 a.m.
-
With key states still undecided, Biden says 'we believe we're on track to win this election'12:56 a.m.
-
Republicans projected to hold Senate seats in Iowa and Kansas12:52 a.m.
-
Trump projected to win Iowa12:48 a.m.
-
Biden projected to win Minnesota12:43 a.m.
