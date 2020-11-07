See More Speed Reads
election 2020
President-elect Joe Biden is planning executive orders that would sweepingly reverse Trump's biggest policies

8:14 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is prepared to issue a series of executive orders after taking office that would reverse some of President Trump's most noteworthy policies, including his controversial "Muslim ban," his crackdown on DREAMers, and his withdrawals from the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organization, people familiar with his plans told The Washington Post.

Biden's advisers have spent "months quietly working on how best to implement his agenda, with hundreds of transition officials preparing to get to work inside various federal agencies," the Post writes. "They have assembled a book filled with his campaign commitments to help guide their early decisions." In another display of how stark a contrast Biden plans to draw with Trump, the president-elect reportedly plans to announce a robust, 12-member coronavirus task force as soon as Monday.

While Biden's sweeping erasure of his predecessor's efforts in office would be remarkable, the president-elect will likely have few other options for implementing major policies, since the looming possibility of a Republican-controlled Senate would present an obstacle for his administration to pass substantial legislation. "In the old days, the mandate meant that the other side would be more amenable, or feeling they had an impetus to work," Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr., Jr. (D-Pa.) explained to the Post. "I'm not sure that applies any longer." Read the full scoop, and what might be included in Biden's plans, at The Washington Post here. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Kamala Harris addresses America as vice president-elect: 'While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be last'

8:48 p.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time as vice president-elect on Saturday night, opening her speech by quoting the late congressman John Lewis who called democracy not a state, but an act. "It's only as strong as our willingness to fight for it," Harris explained, going on to praise the American people "for turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard."

Harris went on to call Biden a "healer, a uniter," and described his deep love for his family as a guiding principle in his life. Harris also thanked her own family, including her late mother. "She believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible," Harris said, alluding to her historic presence on Biden's ticket. "And I'm thinking of her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all, including the Black women who are often, too often, overlooked — but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy." She added, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be last."

Harris concluded, "America is ready, and so are Joe and I. We have elected a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children will look up to. A commander in chief who will respect our troops and keep our country safe — and a president for all Americans." Watch below. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Trump's motorcade greeted by jeering Biden supporters near White House as he returns from playing golf

4:08 p.m.

As the news broke about President-elect Joe Biden's projected victory Saturday morning, President Trump was out on the golf course. Meanwhile, Biden supporters began to gather near the White House to celebrate the victory.

Eventually, Trump finished up his round on the green, and headed back home, where the crowd was awaiting his motorcade. As it rolled through, people facetiously waved goodbye to Trump, many of them showering him with boos. But while the jeers may have been loud, the president and his security reportedly had no issues getting onto the White House ground safely.

Take a look at the scene below. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Giuliani: 'Networks don't get to decide elections. Courts do.'

3:18 p.m.

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani isn't buying President-elect Joe Biden's projected victory.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Giuliani sarcastically dismissed the media's role in calling the election, arguing that the Trump campaign is still fighting a legal battle to determine the official results. "Oh my goodness," he said, raising his hands and looking up to the sky in feigned awe. "Wow, all the networks, we have to forget about the law."

Giuliani added that courts, not news organizations, get to decide elections, while critics pointed that it's actually voters who ultimately choose the winner. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush among 1st prominent Republicans to recognize Biden's win

2:19 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) became the first prominent sitting Republican lawmaker to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his projected victory in the presidential race Saturday.

It's not surprising that Romney was quick to the draw, since the moderate senator is often at odds with President Trump, who has not yet conceded the race.

Some of Trump's old 2016 GOP primary challengers were also swift to pat Biden on the back, including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), another frequent Trump critic who backed Biden in the election. Kasich on Saturday called on Democrats to "listen" to the other half of the country. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Obama congratulates Biden, warns he'll face challenges 'no incoming president ever has'

1:36 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama applauded his old right hand man, President-elect Joe Biden, on Saturday, after the former vice president was projected to defeat President Trump in the race for the White House, setting him up to become the 46th chief executive of the United States.

In a statement, Obama said he "couldn't be prouder to congratulate" Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as well as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. He also made it clear the celebration wouldn't last long, since Biden will go on to "face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming president ever has — a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril." But, he added, "we're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be president and already carries himself that way." Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
California Gov. Gavin Newsom now considering Harris' successor in the Senate

1:32 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) the vice president elect, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) must now choose someone to take her place in the Senate — and political watchers believe his pick will likely make history.

Under California state law, Newsom can fill Harris' seat for the remainder of her term, which ends in 2022. California is a solidly blue state, and it's highly probable the person he selects will win the seat outright in two years. Newsom does have the option of calling for a special election, but is not expected to do so.

Newsom is "never shy about making a political splash," the Los Angeles Times notes, and he has a slew of Democratic state lawmakers to choose from. Harris is only the second Black woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate, so he could pick another Black woman, like Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), the head of the Congressional Black Caucus. He could also choose the state's first Latino senator, and many see California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla as top candidates. Newsom was also a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage during his time as mayor of San Francisco, and he could pick someone who is openly gay.

Newsom has until January to make his decision, and in a statement released Saturday morning, it's clear that he admires Harris. "She's tough, she's passionate, she's persistent, and she's devoted a lifetime to the highest American ideal of justice for all," he said. "Today, her ceiling-shattering accomplishment will put wings on the aspirations and imaginations of young women and people of color all across this country and around the world." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Biden supporters fill streets outside White House to wish Trump a 'hey hey hey goodbye'

1:08 p.m.

Based on footage from Washington, D.C., President Trump's adopted home of the last four years isn't terribly sorry to be seeing him go.

On Saturday, shortly after the election was called in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, the U.S. capital erupted in celebrations. Supporters of the incoming president sang "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" outside St. John's Church — the site of Trump's now-famous photo op with a Bible after law enforcement used tear gas to clear Black Lives Matter protesters for his procession this summer. Others gathered outside the White House to relish in the victory.

Take a look at some of the scenes below. Jeva Lange

