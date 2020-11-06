GOP Sen. David Perdue, Democrat Jon Ossoff headed for Georgia runoff

-
GOP Sen. David Perdue, Democrat Jon Ossoff headed for Georgia runoff9:31 p.m.
Facebook employee warned of spike in company's internal 'violence and incitement trends' metric during election week6:26 p.m.
Bannon's lawyer drops him after comments suggesting Fauci should be beheaded5:38 p.m.
Philadelphia police investigate bomb threat against vote counting center5:04 p.m.
Congress' QAnoner is already picking fights with her Republican colleagues3:49 p.m.
Johnny Depp leaves the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing 'wife beater' libel case3:23 p.m.
Trump abruptly changes tone: 'I will never give up fighting for you and our nation'2:31 p.m.
Trump lost 4 of the top 5 boat-owning states2:21 p.m.
