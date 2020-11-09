See More Speed Reads
congratulations to that man
Edit

Mike Pence is already on vacation

4:48 p.m.
Somebody needed a break.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Like many Americans, Vice President Mike Pence needed a vacation after the year that was last week. And so he's making like a man who isn't partially embroiled in a complicated but ultimately doomed legal battle to try to wrench back an election victory from the legitimate winners, and heading to Florida, Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs reports.

"According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Pence is scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday," The Associated Press added Monday. Once there, he will presumably knock back a few virgin margaritas while continuing his habit of being conspicuously absent when things are going off-the-rails, a skill he honed while heading the White House coronavirus task force.

"President goes to Palm Beach; I go to Sanibel Island," the vice president has previously said of his preferred vacation spot, which is perhaps best known as being a world-renowned sea shell-collecting destination. "We love going there. Been going there for 30 years."

And ah, wouldn't it just be the perfect place for a retirement home too, one day? Jeva Lange

whoa indeed
Edit

Fox News host cuts away from White House press secretary over her unproven claims of widespread voter fraud

5:16 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has officially found the line for Fox News — and crossed it.

On Monday, McEnany continued to peddle the Trump administration's baseless claims that Democrats stole the election, alleging that the party is "welcoming fraud and … welcoming illegal voting." Though Fox News let McEnany run on for some time before cutting in, anchor Neil Cavuto did eventually interrupt. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think we have to be very clear," he said after breaking in. "She's charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

Cavuto added that it is an "explosive charge" to say the other side is "effectively rigging and cheating," and that "if she does bring proof of that we'll of course bring you back."

The press conference had been off to a rocky start to begin with, as McEnany clarifying that she was speaking in a "personal capacity," evidently in an attempt to sidestep the Hatch Act, which bans political activity from taking place on federal properties like the White House. Later, when asked to provide any evidence whatsoever of her claims, she told a reporter "look, what we are asking for here is patience." You can read more about Fox News has refused to bend to President Trump throughout the election here at The Week. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tests positive for COVID-19

4:03 p.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 42-year-old tweeted his COVID-19 diagnosis Monday, noting that he is feeling well and will continue to work in isolation.

Writes The Associated Press, Ukraine's coronavirus infections began to surge in late summer and the country's health care system has been strained. On Monday, the country reported more than 8,000 new cases and 115 deaths. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Trump adviser leading election legal efforts reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

3:51 p.m.

The adviser to President Trump who was recently tapped to lead his campaign's legal efforts following the 2020 election has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

David Bossie, Trump adviser and president of Citizens United, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports. On Friday, The New York Times reported that Bossie had been brought on by the campaign "to lead its efforts to challenge election outcomes in several states," a move the Times wrote was an "attempt to rectify" the campaign's issue of not having a single person in charge of these efforts.

Bossie is just the latest person tied to Trump to test positive for the coronavirus in recent days after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive on Monday. Carson attended a White House election party that was also attended by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive for the coronavirus as well. As of Friday, the Times reported that at least five White House aides and advisers have also tested positive for COVID-19.

NBC News' Hallie Jackson confirmed the news of Bossie's diagnosis, writing that he has now been "sidelined" from his role with the campaign. CNN's Kaitlan Collins also confirmed it and said that Bossie had "been in the campaign's headquarters and traveling extensively." Brendan Morrow

media gossip
Edit

MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham didn't disclose he reportedly helped write Biden's presidential acceptance speech when commenting on it

3:48 p.m.
Jon Meacham
DNCC via Getty Images

MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham was asked to comment on President-elect Joe Biden's acceptance speech on air over the weekend, which he did — without properly disclosing his role in helping to write it, The New York Times reported Monday.

Meacham is a presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize recipient, the former editor-in-chief of Newsweek, and was reportedly tapped to help write Biden's speeches, including his Democratic National Convention acceptance speech and his presidential acceptance speech, which was delivered Saturday night. While a spokesman for Biden de-emphasized Meacham's involvement in the speechwriting process, Biden's speech did seem to bear some echoes of Meacham's work. For example, Biden has reportedly reached out in the past to discuss Meacham's 2018 book, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels; Biden also spoke of the "soul of America" in his Saturday speech.

Meacham has appeared three times on MSNBC since Saturday, and in none of his appearances did he disclose his involvement in the Biden campaign, Mediaite writes. Before Biden's address on Saturday, Meacham even praised the message he'd reportedly helped craft by saying: "Vice President Biden, I think, represents a kind of tonic for a toxic politics." Afterwards, asked by anchor Brian Williams if the speech was more traditionally presidential, Meacham replied: "Absolutely."

The Times reports that Meacham will no longer be a paid contributor on MSNBC going forward, but may continue to appear as a guest.

Meacham has not made any secret of his preference for Biden, however, having endorsed the candidate in an op-ed over the summer. "To record history doesn't mean you are removed from it," he's previously said. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Susan Collins hedges while congratulating Biden for 'apparent victory'

3:44 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), fresh off her own electoral victory, recognized Joe Biden as president-elect in a statement Monday, though it remains less clear where she stands on the state of the election, as President Trump's campaign sets out to challenge the results in several states.

Collins, who has a reputation as a moderate and sometimes breaks with Trump, congratulated Biden on his "apparent victory," adding that Trump "should be afforded the opportunity" to explore his legal options. At the same, she said, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris "should be given every opportunity to ensure that they are ready to govern on January 20th," suggesting she believes the transition of power should get underway soon.

The somewhat muddled response ended with a call for patience and an assurance that the U.S. election process would not fail its citizens.

Collins is the fourth sitting Republican senator to acknowledge Biden's victory, following Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Tim O'Donnell

friends no more?
Edit

Trump reportedly 'railed about Fox' more than election results

1:57 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump has just about had it with Fox News, The Washington Post reports.

Despite maintaining warm relations with individual hosts, Trump's animosity toward what has traditionally been his favorite news network has been building over the last several months, reportedly in part because Fox refused to grant his re-election campaign a bulk discount advertising deal. The cold war may have reached a tipping point last week after Fox made an early call on Arizona for the president's Democratic challenger, now President-elect Joe Biden.

One anonymous ally who called the president Wednesday told the Post that Trump "railed about Fox" for most of the phone call even though the ally had expected Trump to complain about the election results. Officials reportedly agreed Trump was in some ways angrier about Fox's coverage than the actual loss. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

Jeopardy! producer says Alex Trebek had the 'nice final day' he wanted

1:38 p.m.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Alex Trebek, one of the producers of Jeopardy! is opening up about the legendary host's death, revealing that he got to have the last day with his wife he always wanted.

Trebek died on Sunday following a battle with pancreatic cancer, and Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards on Monday described how he spent his final days.

"He had a swing in his backyard that he loved," Richards told Today. "He actually rebuilt it earlier this year. He was very handy. I don't know if a lot of people know that. And even in his book, he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon. And he got to do that."

Trebek had indeed described how he would be "content" if he spent his final days in this way.

"Here I am wanting to enjoy what might be the last of my days, and, what, I'm supposed to just stay at home and sit in a chair and stare into space?" Trebek said, per USA Today. "Actually, that doesn't sound too bad. Yep, I'll be perfectly content if that's how my story ends: sitting on the swing with the woman I love, my soul mate, and our two wonderful children nearby."

Richards told Today that the fact that Trebek "wasn't in pain" and had this "nice final day I think makes all of us in the Jeopardy! family feel much better." He also reflected on the fact that Trebek was "even better than what you hoped for," and as host of Jeopardy!, he "made being smart cool." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.