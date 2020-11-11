See More Speed Reads
Boris Johnson refers to Trump as the 'previous president,' describes conversation with Biden as 'refreshing'

President Trump hasn't admitted that he lost the 2020 presidential election yet, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already talking about him as if he's no longer in office.

Johnson while speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday referenced Trump as the United States' "previous president" after congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his win, The Hill reports.

"I had and have a good relationship with the previous president," Johnson said.

Johnson was responding to a question from a member of Parliament who blasted Trump's refusal to concede the election as "embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy" and asked Johnson if has "any advice for his erstwhile best friend, President Trump." Johnson did not offer Trump advice but said he's "delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with us."

The British prime minister said on Tuesday he had just spoken with Biden and congratulated him on his election win, and Johnson on Wednesday described their conversation as "excellent" and "refreshing," adding that "I look forward to many more." Meanwhile, as world leaders like Johnson congratulate Biden on his win, Trump continues to challenge the election results and fails to offer Biden a concession. Brendan Morrow

Joe Biden is bringing up climate change in his 1st calls with foreign leaders

While his climate plan was weaker than some other candidates on the Democratic primary trail, President-elect Joe Biden has won the White House on a promise of reversing President Trump's environmentally unsound policies. Biden's first few days post-election show he's still committed to his climate promises, and is pointedly forming bonds with foreign leaders to get them done.

Biden made calls this week to the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Ireland, and discussed fighting climate change with all of them, The Washington Post reports via readouts of their calls. The U.S. formally removed itself from the Paris climate agreement with all of these leaders just days ago, but Biden will start his term by rejoining the agreement immediately.

Biden also revealed his and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' agency review teams for ensuring a smooth transition to their administration on Tuesday. Patrice Simms, an attorney at the nonprofit law firm Earthjustice, which has sued the Trump administration over environmental protections, will lead BIden's Environmental Protection Agency transition team. "His elevation is a sign of Biden's desire to reinstitute rules rolled back by the Trump administration," the Post notes.

But both Obama administration officials and progressives from Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement want Biden to make climate change an issue of Cabinet-level importance. The Climate 21 Project — a collection of goals from former Obama officials —and those progressive groups have called on Biden to create an executive office or council focused on climate change. This department would help mobilize climate action and the movement toward clean energy across the country, doing more than just reversing the last four years of anti-environmental policies. Kathryn Krawczyk

The new Pentagon chief is a wild card

A new report from The New York Times suggests President Trump's new Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller may shake things up in the final two months of his administration.

Sources who have worked with MIller, whom the Times describes as a "little-known counterterrorism official," told the paper he can display an irreverent demeanor that sometimes clashes with the seriousness of the policy matter he has handled, and he's reportedly developed a reputation for being hard-charging and perhaps dismissive of traditional bureaucratic vetting procedures. Meanwhile, a recent incident that involves him bypassing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's authority indicates he may prefer to "ask forgiveness, not permission," although that's less relevant now that he's on a level playing field the nation's top diplomat.

The previously unreported incident, per the Times, consisted of Miller flying to Qatar to gauge whether the country may help with plans to either buy off or marginalize senior leaders of Shabab, Al Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia. Pompeo eventually caught wind of the mission and shut it down, the Times reports, but people who worked with the former Green Beret officer weren't surprised by the unorthodox idea. "Based on Chris Miller's military background in the Special Forces, he would certainly have a lot of interest in working with irregular forces or others to defeat our terrorist enemies," Luke Hartig, a former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council during the Obama administration, told the Times. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Trump’s Pentagon purge is reportedly an attempt to get troops out of the Middle East before he leaves office

President Trump is reportedly scrambling to fulfill a campaign promise at the last possible second.

Trump campaigned in 2016 on the assurance he'd bring U.S. troops in the Middle East back home. That still hasn't happened, but some new hires in the Pentagon are aimed at getting that task done before Trump leaves office, Axios reports.

Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top Pentagon officials on Monday after months of tension. Esper said he didn't want to be the "yes man" Trump was looking for, and a senor administration official told Axios that firing Esper and others was "part a settling of Trump's personal scores."

Trump then named Christopher C. Miller, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, as the acting secretary of defense. Miller quickly brought in Ret. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor as a senior adviser; Macgregor has vocally backed Trump and said he wants the president to get troops out of Afghanistan "as soon as possible." He has also advocated for giving military control of the Korean peninsula fully to South Korea. It's all a signal White House officials "want [the Pentagon] more publicly to talk about getting out of Afghanistan by the end of the year," a senior administration official tells Axios.

The Pentagon confirmed to Axios that Macgregor had been hired. Macgregor was reportedly passed over for a Pentagon job earlier this year because Esper had concerns about him, Axios notes. Macgregor has pushed to use violent martial law to control immigration at the southern border, and said the EU and Germany are too open to "Muslim invaders." Read more at Axios. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ivanka Trump may have incidentally undermined part of the Trump world's election argument

President Trump's critics were quick with the sarcasm after Ivanka Trump proudly tweeted about her father's electoral victory in Alaska, which was projected by news outlets, including The Associated Press, on Wednesday.

The reactions to Ivanka's tweet stem from claims by the president and his allies (Ivanka has mostly stayed out of the fray) that the media doesn't determine the results of an election, which is technically true, but ignores the fact that networks and other news sources are merely projecting the victor after leads in counted votes become insurmountable. Regardless, by the Trump campaign's logic Alaska should still be up for grabs since only around three-quarters of the votes have been tallied and the vote hasn't been certified.

Of course, they're really making the argument for battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, which are much closer than Alaska, but the positive response to the media's most recent projection does highlight the cherry-picking nature of the complaints. Tim O'Donnell

Britney Spears loses bid to have father removed from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has declined Britney Spears' application to remove her father, James Spears, from the conservatorship of her estate.

The pop star is looking to have her father removed as conservator, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Tuesday decided not to do so, Variety reports. Spears' attorney told the judge "she is afraid of her father" and "will not perform again” if he "is in charge of her career," according to The Associated Press.

While Penny denied the application to remove James Spears from the conservatorship, she did name a corporate fiduciary as co-conservator like Spears wanted and also made clear she would consider further petitions to remove James "down the road," The New York Times reports.

Attorneys for Spears' father reportedly said in court filings that his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her." Brendan Morrow

Kamala Harris' husband to leave private law practice

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will leave his private law practice to focus on his role as the spouse of the vice president, The Washington Post reports. Emhoff, who will be the first male partner of a vice president in U.S. history, had already taken a leave of absence from DLA Piper to help Harris and President-elect Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

The move is largely seen as standard, but it's still considered a departure from the last four years. Emhoff, the Post reports, has built a reputation as a high-profile entertainment lawyer, so if he were to stay on, there would seemingly be a possibility of conflicts of interest. That appears to stand in contrast with President Trump's family members who retained their business interests during his tenure in the Oval Office.

It's worth noting that while Emhoff’s departure will distance Harris from potential ethical conflicts, Dr. Jill Biden will remain in her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College, which likely doesn't raise the same ethical dilemmas for the president-elect. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Georgia senators hold 1st runoff rally in a packed, windowless room as coronavirus cases spike

If there's ever been a time not to brag about "huge crowds" at a political rally, it's now.

In Georgia and across the country, COVID-19 cases are spiking at rates that haven't been seen in months, leading some states to implement new shutdowns and gathering bans. But dozens of supporters of Georgia's Republican senators, approximately half of them maskless, still gathered Wednesday in a windowless room as both senators prepare for runoff races in January, CNN reports.

Both of Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, failed to get a majority of the vote in their re-election races last week and will face runoffs against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. GOP senators are now rallying around Loeffler and Perdue, with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joining Loeffler for Wednesday's rally to "save our majority." There was no social distancing or virus protections apparent at the rally, which happened in Cobb County, an Atlanta suburb that's among Georgia's counties with the most COVID-19 cases.

Georgia isn't alone in seeing COVID-19 cases skyrocket. Case counts are spiking in cities around the country more drastically than they have in months, even before potential spread from celebrations in the wake of Joe Biden's election can be taken into account. Kathryn Krawczyk

