Boris Johnson refers to Trump as the 'previous president,' describes conversation with Biden as 'refreshing'

President Trump hasn't admitted that he lost the 2020 presidential election yet, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already talking about him as if he's no longer in office.

Johnson while speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday referenced Trump as the United States' "previous president" after congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his win, The Hill reports.

"I had and have a good relationship with the previous president," Johnson said.

Johnson was responding to a question from a member of Parliament who blasted Trump's refusal to concede the election as "embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy" and asked Johnson if has "any advice for his erstwhile best friend, President Trump." Johnson did not offer Trump advice but said he's "delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden-Harris administration is able to make common cause with us."

The British prime minister said on Tuesday he had just spoken with Biden and congratulated him on his election win, and Johnson on Wednesday described their conversation as "excellent" and "refreshing," adding that "I look forward to many more." Meanwhile, as world leaders like Johnson congratulate Biden on his win, Trump continues to challenge the election results and fails to offer Biden a concession. Brendan Morrow