Obama made Biden his Senate intermediary to spare McConnell racist backlash from the GOP base

11:19 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden on Election Day 2008.
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama was acutely aware of the racist backlash to his time in the White House — and it guided the decisions he made while there.

The early days of Obama's presidency coincided with the rise of the Tea Party within the GOP, leading Republicans to take over the Senate in 2010. And the opposition to Obama himself embedded in that far-right movement warped how the former president worked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Obama writes in his forthcoming memoir obtained by CNN.

While Biden had the "Senate experience and legislative acumen" to work closely with McConnell and the GOP Senate, that's not the only reason Obama made the former vice president his Senate intermediary, Obama writes. He assumed that "in McConnell's mind, negotiations with the vice president didn't inflame the Republican base in quite the same way that any appearance of cooperation with (Black, Muslim socialist) Obama was bound to do," Obama explains.

In some ways, Obama even believes his presidency strengthened the racist influence within the GOP and led to the subsequent election of President Trump. "It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted," Obama writes. "For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, [Trump] promised an elixir for their racial anxiety." Kathryn Krawczyk

Democracy in action
2020 election sees highest voter turnout in a century

12:12 p.m.
Early voters in South Carolina.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

More Americans cast ballots this year than they have in a century — and all the votes aren't even counted yet.

So far, 63.9 percent of Americans eligible to vote cast a ballot in the 2020 election, the highest portion since 1908's record 65.7 percent turnout. Turnout in all but eight states is projected to exceed 40-year records, with turnout in Minnesota and Wisconsin coming close to 80 percent, The Washington Post reports.

Overall, total 2020 turnout is projected to rise to 66.5 percent once all votes are tallied. That'll be the highest portion since 1900's 73.7 percent turnout among eligible voters. A much smaller voter pool was eligible to cast ballots in the 1900 and 1908 elections, as women, Asian Americans, and some Native Americans could not vote, and other non-white Americans were discouraged from voting through Jim Crow laws and intimidation.

Voter turnout has been on pace to exceed records since Americans began casting early votes weeks before the election. Increased access to voting via absentee ballots and early voting likely played a big role in driving turnout. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Gotham Awards' nominees for best film of 2020 were all directed by women

12:08 p.m.
Chloe Zhao
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Female directors are taking center stage as 2020's awards season begins.

The Gotham Awards, which recognizes independent films and is one of a number of awards shows that takes place each year prior to the Oscars, on Thursday unveiled its 2020 nominees, and for the first time ever, all five of the films nominated for Best Feature were directed by women, per Variety.

The nominees in the top category were Kitty Green's The Assistant, Kelly Reichardt's First Cow, Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, and Natalie Erika James' Relic.

Films that pick up nods at the Gotham Awards don't always go on to receive Oscars love; of the five movies nominated for Best Feature by the Gotham Awards last year, just one, Marriage Story, was ultimately nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Still, in an unusual year that has seen many splashy film releases delayed due to COVID-19, pundits believe there may be room for movies that might ordinarily get overlooked by the Oscars, including Nomadland, to fare well and potentially even win the top prize.

The Academy has also famously been criticized for repeatedly overlooking women for Best Director at the Oscars, and just five female directors have ever been nominated in that category. At the most recent Oscars, no women were nominated for Best Director. But for the 2021 Oscars, with contenders including Reichardt and Zhao as well as Regina King among others, another all-male category seems unlikely.

The 30th Gotham Awards are scheduled for Jan. 11. Brendan Morrow

New York City might 'close its classrooms before indoor dining'

11:00 a.m.
School buses in Brooklyn
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The nation's largest school system may soon shut down again, potentially while local indoor dining continues.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is "on the brink of shutting down all classrooms" in the city and could do so "by Thanksgiving, if not sooner," The New York Times reports.

New York, which was the hardest-hit state in the United States near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, has been experiencing an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases, and de Blasio warned earlier this week that the city is "getting dangerously close" to a second wave. As the Times reports, the mayor had said in the summer that schools would shift to all-remote instruction if the city's average coronavirus test positivity rate reached three percent, and as of Wednesday, it was at 2.5 percent.

The Times observes, then, that it seems New York City "may close its classrooms before indoor dining is paused and before nonessential office workers are asked to stay home," although "transmission of the virus in schools has been strikingly low." Under new restrictions introduced by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) this week, indoor dining can continue until 10 p.m.

The idea of schools potentially closing before indoor dining is fully paused drew some criticism on Thursday, with Mark Levine, member of the New York City Council, tweeting, "If NYC closes schools and continues to allow indoor dining our priorities are totally backwards." The New York Times' editorial board also argues that "indoor dining at city restaurants should end," among other steps that can be taken to "help keep children in the city's classrooms, which should be a priority." Brendan Morrow

Obama reveals White House stress had him smoking 8 or 9 cigarettes a day

10:02 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama.
Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There's no question that being the president is a stressful job, former President Barack Obama just had an unhealthy way of dealing with it.

In his forthcoming memoir, obtained Thursday by CNN, Obama reveals he didn't actually stop smoking when he entered the White House. In fact, the stress of the job led him to sometimes smoke eight or nine cigarettes a day, and he often sought out a "discreet location to grab an evening smoke," Obama writes.

While Obama did say in 2009 that he'd mostly quit smoking early in his presidency, he admitted he sometimes broke down and smoked occasionally. Obama later said first lady Michelle Obama had led him to quit, but Michelle said it was mostly because of his daughters. In his memoir, Obama reveals the latter is true. When his daughter Malia "frowned" after "smelling a cigarette on my breath," Obama began "ceaselessly" chewing nicotine gum to break the habit for good. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater'

9:30 a.m.

President Trump is reportedly challenging the 2020 election results primarily just as "theater," as he puts on a "performance" for his supporters despite knowing he will not begin a second term in January.

Trump has still yet to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, and by Thursday morning, he was continuing to fire off baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. But NBC News' Peter Alexander reports, citing a White House aide, that Trump is "very aware there is not a path to victory" for him and is putting up legal challenges as a kind of "theater" for his supporters, believing that they "deserve a fight."

Similarly, The Washington Post reports that Trump's team, which is mounting legal challenges in battleground states, has "no grand strategy to reverse the election results," and The Associated Press writes that Trump has a "greater understanding of his predicament" than you might think but thinks he "needs to keep fighting almost as performance."

Looking beyond the legal challenges that Trump evidently understands are doomed, he's reportedly interested in launching a digital media company to rival Fox News, and according to Reuters, he has told allies "he planned to run for president in 2024 and could announce it by the end of the year." The Post is reporting the same, writing, "Rather than talking about a second term, Trump has been matter-of-factly discussing a possible 2024 campaign — an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end, at least for now." Brendan Morrow

White House press secretary predicts Trump will lead the GOP 'for many decades to come'

9:23 a.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany sees some big things in President Trump's future.

Acting as Trump's campaign spokesperson in a Thursday Fox & Friends appearance, perhaps in violation of the Hatch Act, McEnany wouldn't answer questions about whether President-elect Joe Biden will start receiving intelligence briefings anytime soon. "That would be a question more for the White House," McEnany said, despite the fact that she's the top spokesperson for the White House as well.

McEnany then made an authoritarian-esque prediction for future ex-president Trump, tacitly acknowledging, as the president himself hasn't, that Biden ousted him. Because 72 million people voted for Trump and "love him and want to show up and support," it's clear Trump "will be the titular head of our party for many decades to come," McEnany said. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Late Show succinctly captures the GOP's confused messaging on Georgia's special Senate elections

8:26 a.m.

A major reasons congressional Republicans give for backing President Trump's quixotic legal campaign to reverse the 2020 election is that they need his supporters to turn out for the two special Senate elections on Jan. 5, with control of the Senate at stake. "We need his voters," said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). "Right now, he's trying to get through the final stages of his election and determine the outcome there. But when that's all said and done, however it comes out, we want him helping in Georgia." But Trump's rationale for contesting the election is that massive — and, so far, illusory — voter fraud stole the election from him.

The two GOP senators hoping for Trump's active support, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, have embraced Trump's evidence-free fraud claims, earning a stern front-page rebuke from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But how do you persuade Trump's base that they need to vote to keep President-elect Joe Biden from enacting his policies, and that Biden only won because the elections are rigged, and that their votes will definitely count this time around? The Late Show wrapped that incoherent argument into a short ad Wednesday.

The unspecified "campaign-speak attack message" from Perdue and Loeffler on Georgia's election should be "unacceptable to fair-minded Georgians," the Journal-Constitution said. "Specific, actionable allegations based even somewhat loosely in facts can be assessed and investigated. Which is appropriate. Hyperbole and sly accusations cannot. Reckless barely begins to touch on what Perdue and Loeffler have done. Without presenting reasons, they have assaulted Georgia’s election system. That is dangerous behavior in this tense moment, both for this state and for the nation that is watching this risky sideshow." Peter Weber

