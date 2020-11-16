South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

-
South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real10:18 a.m.
Republicans think Georgia's intra-party feud could be a bad omen for GOP's future in the state10:15 a.m.
Former FDA commissioner says COVID-19 pandemic could be 'effectively' ended in 20219:42 a.m.
Fauci: Moderna's 'outstanding' vaccine results are 'as good as it gets'8:17 a.m.
Moderna says late-stage trial shows its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective7:55 a.m.
People infected with COVID-19 at Thanksgiving could enter 'the morgue around Christmas'7:04 a.m.
Pro-Western economist wins Moldova presidential race, defeating pro-Russia incumbent5:26 a.m.
John Oliver lays out 'the downside of humoring' Trump's 'pathetic, dangerous' refusal to concede4:42 a.m.
