Stanford is distancing itself from Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

10:10 a.m.

Stanford University appears to be trying to distance itself from Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump's coronavirus adviser and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institute. Atlas, a neuroradiologist, is known for his controversial view that the U.S. should not rely on restrictive methods to curb the virus' spread, but rather naturally achieve herd immunity. On Tuesday night, Stanford addressed questions about the university's relationship with Atlas, stating that Atlas' views are inconsistent with the school's approach. "We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing," the university said in a press release.

But Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall argues that Atlas is far from the only person affiliated with Stanford and the Hoover Institute to espouse controversial ideas or produce questionable studies about the pandemic. Marshall, in fact, thinks the university has been "a hotspot" of COVID-19 misinformation since the early stages of the crisis.

Last week, in a Twitter thread, Marshall pointed to a now-discredited and potentially unethical antibody study; a letter known as The Great Barrington Declaration, which takes an anti-lockdown stance; a prediction that only 500 people in the U.S. would die from COVID-19; and even epidemiology expert John Ionniadis' early estimates that fell short of the virus' eventual toll. All of those cases had ties to Stanford and Hoover, Marshall noted. Read the full thread here. Tim O'Donnell

Regular mouthwashes may help destroy coronavirus, study suggests

11:07 a.m.
Regular, over-the-counter mouthwashes have shown "promising signs" of killing the coronavirus in saliva, scientists at Cardiff University in Wales have found.

The study discovered that mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride destroyed the virus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a lab. The report hasn't been peer reviewed, and the next step is to see if mouthwashes are as effective as they are in patients as they were in the lab setting. Results from a clinical trial at the University Hospital of Wales are expected next year.

While the news is encouraging, it seems likely mouthwashing would be an addition to preventative measures like hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing, as opposed to a treatment since the liquid would not be able to reach the respiratory tract or the lungs, the BBC notes.

The results come after another study also found CPC-based mouthwashes to be effective in reducing viral load, per the BBC. Read more at the BBC and take a look at the study's findings here. Tim O'Donnell

Chuck Grassley quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

10:49 a.m.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has gone into quarantine after he was exposed to COVID-19.

The 87-year-old president pro tempore of the Senate said in a statement on Tuesday he "learned today that I've been exposed to the coronavirus" and will "immediately" begin to quarantine while awaiting test results.

"I'm feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it's important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy," Grassley said.

Grassley, who is third in the presidential line of succession and is the second-oldest U.S. senator, has never missed a vote since 1993, The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim notes. His statement said he will continue to work from home. Brendan Morrow

Congress seemingly has no plans to renew or pass more coronavirus relief before the year ends

10:46 a.m.
A whole bunch of COVID-19 relief provisions are set to expire at the end of the year, and Congress shows no sign of renewing them .

The last COVID-19 relief bill expired at the end of July, and since then, Congress and the White House have been locked in negotiations to pass a series of new provisions. But as Politico reports, talks have essentially ground to a halt, likely forcing Americans to make it through the rest of the year with no sign of stimulus checks or other relief.

After the pandemic began in March, the federal government sent $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans and extended boosted unemployment benefits to the record number of people who had lost their jobs. Those unemployment benefits expired in July, but two pandemic unemployment programs meant for gig workers and those who had maxed out their state's unemployment benefits have remained, and will until the end of 2020. Also expiring at the end of the year is a federal eviction moratorium, a variety of state and local funding, and small business debt relief, among other provisions, Politico notes.

The Democratic-controlled House passed its COVID-19 relief legislation months ago, but the GOP-held Senate still pushed for a bill totaling far less than the $2 trillion Democrats want. Months later, President Trump is in lame duck territory, the House and Senate remain committed to their own bills, and COVID-19 is spreading more than ever. As Politico's Jake Sherman points out, this means Americans will likely have to get through the holidays without another stimulus check, and will probably lose a range of benefits once the year ends. Kathryn Krawczyk

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets,' tweets that disappear after 24 hours

9:43 a.m.

Twitter is officially rolling out a feature for tweets that are even more disposable than usual.

The company beginning on Tuesday is globally launching "Fleets," its new feature for "fleeting thoughts" that disappear after 24 hours, Variety reports.

In a blog post, Twitter described Fleets as a solution for those who feel that regular tweeting is "uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there's so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes." Fleets, on the other hand, are a "lower pressure way for people to talk about what's happening" and share "momentary thoughts," Twitter said. They can't be liked or retweeted, nor can they receive public replies, CNN notes.

Twitter had previously been testing Fleets in some countries, and the company said it found they "helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings." In addition to text, Fleets can also include photos and videos, and by disappearing after 24 hours, they can function like Snapchat Stories.

This is the latest major new feature from Twitter after the platform previously began rolling out "voice tweets," and according to Variety, Twitter is also testing "live audio 'spaces' that let small groups of people talk privately with each other in real time." But The New York Times notes that "in shifting toward more private communications, Twitter will have to strike a balance between monitoring and limiting abusive content with the privacy of its users." Brendan Morrow

Fox & Friends compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

9:24 a.m.

Fox & Friends hosts expect Americans to soon "revolt" against the "separation of families" — but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.

Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions — none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.

Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Kathryn Krawczyk

Taylor Swift slams sale of her masters, reveals she started re-recording her old music

8:17 a.m.
Look what Scooter Braun made Taylor Swift do: start re-recording her old songs.

Swift spoke out this week after Braun, the music manager she has slammed for alleged "incessant, manipulative bullying," sold the master rights to her first six albums to an investment fund. In a statement, Swift said she had been attempting to negotiate with Braun to regain ownership over the master recordings herself, but she says she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement that "would silence me forever" by stating that she could "never say another word about" Braun "unless it was positive."

The masters were ultimately sold to Shamrock Holdings, the "second time my music had been sold without my knowledge," Swift wrote. She said she was unhappy to learn that Braun will continue to profit off her songs under this deal, and she attached a letter written to Shamrock Holdings in which she says she "cannot currently entertain being partners with" them as a result.

Swift previously spoke out after Braun gained control of her masters upon purchasing her old label, Big Machine Label Group, in 2019, saying she didn't learn about the sale until it was announced publicly and that Braun "stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy." She also accused Braun of years of "incessant, manipulative bullying."

But Swift also revealed this week that she has officially started to re-record these older songs. In her letter to Shamrock Holdings shared on social media, she said that while doing so will "diminish the value of my old masters," it will help her to regain "the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums" and allow her fans "to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter." Brendan Morrow

Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs

7:57 a.m.

One of the reasons frequently offered for why Senate Republicans are humoring President Trump's baseless election fraud claims and refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden is that they need his voters to turn out for twin Jan. 5 special Senate elections in Georgia. And in fact, the two GOP incumbents in the races, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), are strongly embracing Trump's election conspiracy theories, going so far as to attack Georgia's Republican secretary of state.

But privately, Loeffler and Perdue say Trump is a double-edged sword, The Washington Post reports, citing a Nov. 10 phone call with donors and GOP operative Karl Rove, who is raising money for the joint election effort. Perdue said he and Loeffler need to turn out the Trump-GOP base again but also win over "people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia," the Post recounts. "And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I'm hopeful of that."

In fact, Biden won Georgia thanks to huge gains in the Atlanta suburbs that offset a decline in the Black share of the electorate, Nate Cohn explains at The New York Times, noting that while Black turnout was up, it was overtaken by a larger spike in non-Black votes.

All four runoff candidates — Perdue, Loeffler, and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock — "are seeking to nationalize the contests and focus their messaging on the impact that victories could have for each side," notably which party controls the Senate, the Post reports. "Perdue's delicate approach — standing with Trump, but also privately acknowledging that the president's time in power could be waning and that he carries possible political liabilities" — contrasted Ossoff's strategy, evident in a Biden-embracing ad he released Tuesday.

"Look, the only way to beat this virus is to give our new president the chance to succeed," Ossoff says in the ad. "But David Perdue says he'll do everything in his power to make sure Joe Biden fails, just like he tried to do with President Obama." Peter Weber

