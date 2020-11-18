Republican senators flummoxed by Trump's most recent firing

Republican senators don't seem to agree with President Trump's decision to fire Christopher Krebs, who until Tuesday was serving as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Writes Politico, several GOP lawmakers were critical of the move, or at least supportive of the work Krebs had done. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), unsurprisingly, let it fly, calling Trump's decision a "terrible mistake," while Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) said she was "disappointed" and couldn't explain Trump's reasoning. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Politico "it just adds to the chaos and confusion," adding that he doesn't "even know what's normal anymore."

Even some of Trump's more staunch supporters, like Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), offered high praise for Krebs, although they refrained from directly questioning the president's choice

Trump also recently dismissed Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and some other officials not known for their loyalty are reportedly on the hot seat, prompting Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to acknowledge that "if it looks like there's just a flurry of [firings], it will raise more questions." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell