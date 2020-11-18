See More Speed Reads
Trump's last-minute foreign policy dumps are reportedly an attempt to overwhelm Biden and drown his agenda

5:15 p.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is making a lot of lame-duck foreign policy decisions that could further his agenda for months and years to come.

Trump fired the defense secretary and other Pentagon officials last week, telling acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to focus on cyber and irregular warfare, particularly in China, an administration official tells CNN. The administration is "contemplating new terrorist designations in Yemen that could complicate efforts to broker peace," CNN continues. And it authorized a huge arms sale to the United Arab Emirates that could heighten tensions throughout the Middle East.

All of these moves are plunging the U.S. into tricky territory right before President-elect Joe Biden takes office — and that just may be the point. As one administration official tells CNN, the administration is aiming to "set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out." And by forcing Biden into some foreign policy decisions he may have wanted to avoid, Trump could be setting Biden up to follow his agenda even after he's gone from the White House.

The strategy "could raise national security risks and will surely compound challenges for the Biden team," CNN writes. But if Biden quickly reverses Trump's decisions, it could also earn him respect and appreciation from foreign adversaries, people close to the Biden transition team say. Other experts noted that some of Biden's foreign policy goals aren't incredibly different from Biden's — withdrawing from Afghanistan, denuclearizing Iran, and managing China's aggression, for example. The two leaders just have very different ways of achieving those goals. Read more at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

Charlie Brown holiday specials will air on TV again after backlash

5:48 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Apple TV+

Apple sure got a lot of grief over the Charlie Brown holiday specials' departure from broadcast TV — but now, the tradition will continue after all.

On Wednesday, Apple announced a deal to air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS this year, The Associated Press reports. The Thanksgiving special is scheduled to air on Nov. 22, while the Christmas special will air on Dec. 13.

Apple had announced last month that Apple TV+ would stream the Charlie Brown specials for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, though viewers would be able to watch them without a subscription for a few days. But the news prompted backlash online considering this would be the first time in almost six decades that the specials wouldn't air on television, CBS News reports. They had in recent years been airing annually on ABC. The Halloween special It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, ultimately never aired on broadcast TV last month, AP notes.

But the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will now air on PBS without ads, and they'll also still be streaming on Apple TV+ as well, Apple said. It wasn't clear whether this might continue into next year, though, or whether, much like Lucy with the football, Apple will pull the specials away from TV viewers once again. Brendan Morrow

Trump's top election law adviser once called him 'one of the greatest threats to our liberty'

5:36 p.m.

Jenna Ellis, a top legal adviser for the Trump campaign, has remained steadfast in her support for President Trump in the days post-election, as he refuses to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden. But she wasn't always so fond of the commander-in-chief, CNN reports.

Back when Trump was running for the first time in 2016, Ellis made several comments on her Facebook page and on local Colorado radio shows deriding him. Writes CNN, she, at one time or another, described Trump as an "idiot," a "bully," and "dirtbag," while also arguing that he did not espouse American or Christian values. During a 2016 radio appearance, while referring to Trump seeking stricter libel laws, she said he was "one of the greatest threats to our liberty."

Ellis also went after his supporters, writing that she "could spend a full-time job just responding to the ridiculous illogical, inconsistent, and blatantly stupid arguments supporting Trump" before stating that his backers didn't "care about facts or logic."

Of course, stories like this haven't been uncommon throughout the Trump era — there are numerous people in his administration, as well as now-loyal lawmakers, who had strong words for the president before he took office before eventually becoming prominent defenders of his leadership — and Ellis said in a statement Wednesday that she had changed her mind over time. But NBC News' Benjy Sarlin makes the case that Ellis' comments and posts, particularly those that alluded to a potential authoritarian streak, are especially damaging, given that she's boosting his efforts, based on unfounded claims of voter fraud, to overturn the results of an election he lost. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Facebook moderators say they're being forced to return to the office and 'risk our lives'

4:21 p.m.
Facebook
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook moderators who say they've been forced to return to their offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic are blasting the company in an open letter, accusing executives of sacrificing "our health and safety for profit."

Over 200 Facebook moderators penned a letter to executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to express their "dismay at your decision to risk our lives," saying they have been required to return to in-office work amid the coronavirus pandemic after previously being permitted to work from home, CNBC reports. The moderators say they can work from home if they receive a doctor's note showing that they're personally at high risk for COVID-19 — though "even this is not offered in some workplaces" — but not if they live vulnerable relatives.

"Facebook needs us," the letter reads. "It is time that you acknowledged this and valued our work. To sacrifice our health and safety for profit is immoral."

The letter asks that Facebook permit anyone who is either high risk for COVID-19 or lives with someone who is high risk be allowed to work from home "indefinitely." Other demands in the letter include that Facebook "bring the content moderation workforce in house, giving us the same rights and benefits as full Facebook staff," and offer moderators the same "mental and physical health support" as employees. Facebook employees are permitted to continue working from home until July 2021, but the platform's moderators are classified as contractors and work for outsourcing firms including Accenture and CPL, The New York Times notes. The letter was also addressed to Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and CPL CEO Anne Heraty.

In a statement to the Times, Facebook said that a majority of its content reviewers are working from home and that the company "has exceeded health guidance on keeping facilities safe for any in-office work." Brendan Morrow

New York Mets' Robinson Cano receives season-long suspension after 2nd positive PED test

4:06 p.m.

New York Mets' second baseman Robinson Cano was just hit with a 162-game ban after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news, which was confirmed by Major League Baseball.

It's the second time Cano has been suspended for PED use in his career — the first came in 2018 when he was with the Seattle Mariners and received an 81-game ban.

The news will put a damper on the second baseman's legacy. The 38-year-old has enjoyed a lengthy career with the Mets, Mariners, and, most notably, the New York Yankees. For a long time, he was one of the most productive hitters in the league and was seemingly carving out a case for Cooperstown, but that path will likely become even more muddled now. Tim O'Donnell

New York government slammed by critics for closing schools but not indoor dining

3:37 p.m.

New York City schools are closing again (it's unclear for how long) after the city hit the 3 percent coronavirus positivity threshold. The number was agreed upon beforehand, so the news isn't a shocker, but it has already elicited harsh criticism, especially since the rest of New York — restaurants and bars (which allow in-door dining), gyms, hair salons, and museums — remain open.

The decision seems particularly perplexing, per The New York Times, given that New York's school system is not believed to be linked to the city's uptick in COVID-19 cases, and research elsewhere generally has not determined schools to be high-risk zones, at least comparatively. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has himself said spread is more prevalent in bars and restaurants. As some have pointed out, other countries are taking the opposite approach, leaving schools open, while shuttering non-essential businesses.

Regardless, it seems likely there would be less criticism if schools weren't singled out for the time being. Tim O'Donnell

The new sequel to Scream is just called Scream

3:02 p.m.

It seems there's a new rule in the horror genre: don't dare give your sequel a new title.

Screenwriter and producer Kevin Williamson on Wednesday revealed that the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise has wrapped production, and he revealed the official title. The movie is called ... Scream.

Yes, the fifth entry into the horror series will have the same exact title as the original 1996 film, despite the fact that it's a sequel and not a remake, as it features the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette in their same roles. The previous sequels were also just called Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4.

But this is only the latest movie with the same title as a film it's following up. Among the other offenders is 2018's Halloween — which was actually the third entry into that series just called Halloween, the second one being a remakeand 2011's The Thing, which was a prequel to the original. Needless to say, if Ghostface ever asks you to name your favorite scary movie, don't just say Scream. He'll need a bit more information. Brendan Morrow

NYC schools are shutting down as coronavirus positivity rate passes 3 percent threshold

2:52 p.m.

New York City schools are shutting down — but the rest of the city is not.

NYC's public school system was set to shut down if the city's coronavirus positivity rate passed three percent. That happened on Wednesday, prompting NYC schools chancellor Richard Carrenza to announce Wednesday schools would temporarily shutter starting Thursday.

Getting that news wasn't easy, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio left reporters waiting for nearly four hours after the scheduled start of a press conference before tweeting to confirm the shutdown. He also didn't acknowledge whether New York would close indoor dining and other businesses as case counts grew — things European countries have shut down instead of schools.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) meanwhile confusingly said Wednesday that NYC's positivity rate had actually been 2.9 percent the day before, implying schools wouldn't close. But he wouldn't answer straightforward questions about the fate of schools, instead getting angry with reporters — and by extension, parents — just trying to get a straight answer. Even State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D), whose children are in NYC schools, had no idea what was happening. Kathryn Krawczyk

