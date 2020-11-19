Matthew McConaughey pours cold water on rumors he's running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey was surprised to learn that he was considering a run for Texas governor, he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's Late Show. "I actually just read that headline, actually, about an hour ago." The headline stemmed from an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt posted online earlier Wednesday. Hewitt asked McConaughey, 51, if he would run for governor of Texas or another political office, and the actor noted "that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me."
"I would say this," McConaughey told Hewitt. "Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested." He added that his political philosophy would go something like standing "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans."
Colbert asked him directly: "Mr. McConaughey, will you run for governor of Texas? It's a simple answer: Yes or hell yes?" McConaughey laughed. "I have no plans to do that right now," he said, and Colbert called that "such a political answer."
"Look, right now, no, I don't get politics," McConaughey said. "Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose." He will consider "whatever leadership role I can be most useful in, and I don't know that that's politics," McConaughey said. "Right now, I don't see it as politics." So what's with the headlines? "I've been asked that question, about if I was interested in running for governor, quite a bit lately, and I've always kind of given the same answer," he explained. "But evidently one of them came out as 'I would consider it' since I didn't say absolutely no." So... there's a chance? Peter Weber
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday visited an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and became the first U.S. secretary of state ever to do so.
Pompeo during his trip visited the Psagot Winery, and he plans to visit the Golan Heights later in the day, NBC News reports. He previously met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Jerusalem.
The visit comes after Pompeo in 2019 said that "the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements is not, per se, inconsistent with international law," in spite of international consensus. This was a reversal for the U.S., as a State Department legal opinion in 1978 said that Israeli settlements in the West Bank were "inconsistent with international law," NBC reports. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh criticized Pompeo's trip to "the illegal settlement," saying it sets a "dangerous precedent."
Pompeo during the trip announced that the United States will regard the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement "as anti-Semitic" and work to "withdraw U.S. government support for" any groups that engage with it, also saying that products made from Israeli settlements can be labeled as "Made in Israel," another policy reversal, The Associated Pressreports.
With this trip,Reuters wrote that Trump administration was offering a "parting show of solidarity with" Netanyahu, while NBC reported that the trip was "widely seen as the Pompeo's last play to the Republicans' evangelical base." Brendan Morrow
Early-stage trials indicated that British drug maker AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which it is developing with the University of Oxford, was safe and effective, according to results published Thursday in The Lancet, a top medical journal. The study of 560 healthy adults found that the vaccine produced a similar immune response in all adults, meaning it could protect older people who face a "significant risk" of developing a severe illness if they are infected with the coronavirus.
"We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society," said Dr. Maheshi Ramasamy, a co-author of the study at the University of Oxford, "but further research will be needed before we can be sure." Harold Maass
President-elect Joe Biden's life will be a lot easier if Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win the Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, because if the Republicans pick up even one of the seats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will retain control of the Senate. That would complicate Biden's ambitious legislative agenda, but it would also give McConnell a say in the type of people Biden chooses for his Cabinet. The president-elect has a working plan, though.
Biden's team will probably scrap "the old playbook dictating that nominees say nothing in public until their hearings," a transition official told ABC News. "We are operating under belief that the Senate will be under substantial pressure from the public and voters across the country — as well as from their allies in the business community and throughout Washington — to take action on the economy and public health crises, to confirm nominees, and rebuild federal agencies with competent public servants."
Toward that end, Biden has put several communications specialists on his nominations team, led by former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki, ABC News and Politico report. The team intends "to introduce Biden's Cabinet picks to the American people before their Senate hearings, which could include media blitzes to build up public support," Politico reports. "There's a risk, however, that the increased exposure could lead to embarrassing gaffes or missteps by nominees."
It's also not clear McConnell, at least, would care about an opinion-oriented strategy, Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer note at Politico. McConnell's maxim is "if you can beat him, beat him," and "if you can't, then that's too bad. He doesn't care for letters urging him to do things, or press conferences calling him the devil. To call it bare-knuckle politics would be kind." Asked about his reputedly fruitful relationship with Biden on Wednesday, they report, McConnell "stopped talking on a dime, stared up at an elevator and gazed at it as if it were a Picasso. Seconds later, he got in the elevator and went on with his day." Peter Weber
President Trump is bunkered in the White House, unwilling to admit he lost the election and causing logistical dilemmas for his staff. The Late Show offered a solution Wednesday night.
"Bad news first: the president is actively working to undermine our democracy, usurp the will of the people, and hold onto power in violation of our Constitution," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Good news: He's really bad at it. The president is desperate to somehow throw out the votes for Biden, but like everything else in his administration, it's a race between autocracy and incompetence," and incompetence is winning.
Despite Trump's "coupnanigans," states are "starting to certify their results, and that will be the end of his one term," Colbert said. Still, "the Republicans are throwing some pretty disgraceful Hail Marys," like the brief efforts by two GOP election officials in Michigan, to cancel Detroit's ballots. "Oh, hell no! You can disenfranchise Motown," he said, explaining why with a medley.
"Basically what happened was, the Republicans on this commission tried to disenfranchise Detroit voters, but people on the Zoom call shut that down by exposing their hypocrisy," Trevor Noah explained at The Daily Show. "So on the one hand, it's great that this election board's scheme was stopped, but on the other hand, you know things are going bad when an election board is making national news."
And "while it's true that no one has turned up evidence of widespread fraud, Georgia just finished recounting its votes, and they found 2,600 ballots that had not been counted, with most of those votes being for Trump," Noah said, suggesting that's also a bad look for democracy.
"Look, it's very unlikely this dumbass coup attempt by Trump and his gang of weirdo, lopsided goons — or as I'm calling them, The Kooky Cuckoo Coup Crew — will succeed, but it's alarming enough that they're trying," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "And we are finding out who in the Republican Party would be willing to go along with an actual coup attempt in the future if, say, an election was much closer, or if they had another chance to accept criminal interference from a foreign country, of if Rudy Giuliani tried to break into a ballot machine to change votes for Trump only to realize it's a pinball machine at a pizzeria in Yonkers." Watch below. Peter Weber
The two Republicans on the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers, the election board in Michigan's most populous county, took the very unusual step Tuesday evening of voting against certifying the county's results in the presidential race. After nearly three hours of impassioned community blowback — and a tweet from President Trump applauding their "courage" — the two GOP board members, chairwoman Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, relented.
Kinloch: "You can't leave and then decide after a meeting adjourned that you want to decide from your living room that you don't like the vote and sign something that says you're under duress. We are always under attack."
The deadline for certification is up, and Wayne County's is signed, sealed, and delivered, Kinloch said.
What people likely missed on Tuesday night, after Wayne County canvassers voted to certify, Kinloch into'd a 2nd motion waving reconsideration, meaning the board wouldn't be able to revisit, explicitly because he suspected the Republicans wld come under pressure today #Foresight
Kinloch and Palmer had reached a compromise Tuesday that the board would certify the results and then ask Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) conduct an audit of Wayne County's results. Benson said she didn't see the audit request as binding, and Palmer told The WashingtonPost she "felt misled."
Palmer and Hartmann cited small discrepancies between the number of people who voted and number of ballots received in Detroit, which sometimes happens in elections. People accused Palmer of acting in bad faith after she suggested certifying all other parts of Wayne County — including Livonia, which is 95 percent white and had an equally out-of-balance poll book — except Detroit, which is 80 percent Black.
Trump, who's trying to delay vote certifications in Michigan and a handful of other states he lost, "was furious Wednesday morning about the decision by election officials in Wayne County" to certify the results, the Post reports. But Palmer told the Post she and Hartmann weren't buckling to pressure from the White House, and "we always knew that the margin of victory was such that it was not going to change the result." Peter Weber
Trump's campaign, Giuliani wrote, wants U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to order that "the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors," with the ultimate goal of "Trump being declared the winner of the legal votes cast in Pennsylvania in the 2020 general election, and, thus, the recipient of Pennsylvania's electors."
Biden won 306 electoral votes, meaning that if Pennsylvania's 20 electors were somehow moved into Trump's column, he would still have more than the 270 he needs to become president. Trump's campaign continues to pursue losing lawsuits in several states, but since it hasn't been able to prove fraud and can't disqualify enough ballots to reverse any states, Trump and Giuliani are "pivoting instead to a goal that appears equally unattainable: delaying a final count long enough to cast doubt on Biden's decisive victory," The Washington Post reports.
Stalling certification long enough so GOP lawmakers can pick electors "appears impossible," since "it is against the law in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin law gives no role to the legislature in choosing presidential electors, and there is little public will in other states to pursue such a path," the Post reports. "Behind the thin legal gambit is what several Trump advisers say is his real goal: sowing doubt in Biden's victory with the president's most ardent supporters," raising money for his new PAC, and "keeping alive his prospects for another presidential run in 2024." Peter Weber
Ana Reyes couldn't remember her first grade teacher's name, but she never forgot the kindness she showed her, coming to school early every day in order to teach Reyes English.
Reyes, 46, immigrated to Louisville, Kentucky, when she was in kindergarten, after living in Spain and Uruguay. The next year, her first grade teacher, Pat Harkleroad, noticed that Reyes was struggling due to the language barrier, and immediately set up one-on-one English lessons. "I've thought about that countless times over the years and discussed it with many friends," Reyes told People. "I know I was incredibly lucky."
With the limited information she had — Reyes knew the name of her elementary school and the year she was there for first grade — Reyes asked the Kentucky Department of Education to help her track down the teacher who changed her life. They were able to find Harkleroad, 77, and on Friday, after they both tested negative for COVID-19, Reyes and Harkleroad reconnected.
"Being able to say thank you to someone who changed my life felt so meaningful and uplifting," Reyes said. "And realizing that Mrs. Harkleroad is just as wonderful as I remembered her was very affirming. I know I will never forget the day." Harkleroad told People she "wasn't gonna let this girl fall through the cracks." Reyes, she added, was "willing to work hard" and "soaked up everything like a little sponge."
It didn't take long for Reyes to become fluent in English, and she went on to flourish in school, eventually graduating from Harvard Law and earning a master's in international public policy from Johns Hopkins University. Now a lawyer, Reyes told People that she was inspired by Harkleroad to help others, and that's one reason why her work includes representing refugees, pro bono. Catherine Garcia