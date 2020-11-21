Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

-
Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill2:40 p.m.
Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional3:19 p.m.
Ethiopia turns down mediation offer as intra-country conflict escalates2:03 p.m.
Iran expert: Biden would be 'crazy' not to use 'leverage' generated by Trump in nuclear negotiations12:48 p.m.
Biden faces calls to select Native American candidate to lead Interior, bring department 'full circle'11:32 a.m.
Taliban denies involvement in fatal Kabul rocket strikes ahead of meeting with Pompeo10:51 a.m.
Trump reportedly didn't directly pressure Michigan lawmakers in 'unprecedented meeting'7:56 a.m.
Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bondNovember 20, 2020
