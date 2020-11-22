Biden to announce his Cabinet picks on Tuesday

President-elect Joe Biden plans on announcing his Cabinet nominees on Tuesday, a member of his transition team said Sunday.

Jen Psaki is overseeing Biden's nominations team, and she tweeted the first picks will be revealed on Tuesday because "we aren't going to mess with anyone's turkey and football." Prior to sending the tweet, Psaki told CNN's Jake Tapper Biden is "looking forward ... to introducing members of his team to the public."

Because President Trump has still not accepted the results, the General Services Administration has yet to ascertain the election, which triggers the official transition. Psaki told Tapper that since the formal transition hasn't started, "FBI background checks cannot happen" for Biden's Cabinet selections. "I expect not just Democrats but Republicans in the Senate to be outraged that they won't have access to that information," she added. "It could take weeks for that to happen." Catherine Garcia