Russia's Putin says he still isn't ready to acknowledge Trump's loss

3:54 a.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Most of America's allies and even some of its notable rivals have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his 2020 victory over President Trump, but there are a couple of big holdouts: Mexico, Brazil, and Russia. "We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday on Russian state TV. "But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognized by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way."

Putin isn't exactly known for holding free and fair elections, much less tolerating the opposing party. "Based on Putin's standard, the United States doesn't need to recognize him as the president of the Russian Federation," noted Yashar Ali.

U.S. intelligence concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump, and tried to interfere in the 2020 election as well. Mostly, though, Putin's goal is thought to be expanding and exploiting the existing polarization in the U.S. Putin said his decision not to recognize Biden's wins "a formality," and when asked if that might damage U.S.-Russian relations, he responded no, "there's nothing to damage, they're already ruined." Peter Weber

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

4:33 a.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.

Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." Peter Weber

Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is at least 70 percent effective in late-stage trial

2:58 a.m.

Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca announced Monday morning that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate had proved to be 70 percent effective in its Phase Three trial of 20,000 volunteers in Britain and Brazil. And Oxford Vaccine Group director Andrew Pollard told BBC Radio 4 Today that the vaccine appeared to be 90 percent effective when people were given a half-dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose.

"We are really pleased with these results," Pollard said. "What we have got is a vaccine that is able to protect against coronavirus disease and, importantly, there were no hospitalizations or severe cases in anyone who had the Oxford vaccine." Sarah Gilbert, the vaccine's architect, said "the announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by" the new coronavirus.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, and if U.K. regulators approve it for emergency use, the country is ready to roll out an aggressive immunization program. Residents and staff of nursing homes are first on the list of those approved for vaccinations, followed by health care workers and people over 85, then consecutively lower age groups.

"After Pfizer and Modena both produced vaccines delivering 95 percent protection from COVID-19, a figure of 70 percent is relatively disappointing," BBC News reports. "However, anything above 50 percent would have been considered a triumph just a month ago. This vaccine can also be stored at fridge temperature, which means it can be distributed to every corner of the world, unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which need to be stored at much colder temperatures." Peter Weber

Georgia taxpayers will fund another full recount at Trump's request

2:29 a.m.
Pro-Trump protesters in Georgia
Megan Varner/Getty Images

President Trump is entitled under Georgia law to request a third recount of votes from the Nov. 3 election because, according to the initial machine count and a painstaking hand recount ordered by the state, he is within half a percentage point of President-elect Joe Biden. But because the ballots have been already been counted twice and Biden leads by more than 12,000 votes, the results are all but certain to stay the same. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) certified Biden's victory on Friday.

"The recount is expected to begin this week," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It's unclear how long it will take to complete. The recount will be paid for by Georgia taxpayers." Officials in Georgia's counties were expecting Trump's Saturday request and had already started preparing the equipment, The Washington Post adds, "but the machine recount will probably, in some ways, pose greater logistical and financial challenges to county election officials, who have been laboring virtually nonstop since the Nov. 3 election" and are also "busy preparing for upcoming special elections, including the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in January."

Both Republican candidates in those races, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) and Sen. David Perdue (R), released statements backing Trump's recount request, including a recount that includes signature matching. It will be impossible to match signatures with mail-in ballots, already checked twice to rule out double voting, Raffensperger's office says. A federal judge Thursday evening threw out a lawsuit claiming improper signature matching, saying there was no evidence that more than a nominal number of votes were tainted by possible irregularities.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating threats to Raffensperger and his team from angry Trump supporters, Georgia officials said Sunday. Peter Weber

Lawyer Sidney Powell was evidently 'too conspiratorial' and 'too crazy even for the president'

1:41 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's top election lawyer, said at a wild press conference Thursday that he, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis were "an elite strike force team" that's "representing President Trump and we're representing the Trump campaign." On Saturday night, a conservative federal judge in Pennsylvania eviscerated and dismissed Giuliani's lawsuit to flip the state, then Trump ally Chris Christie called Trump's legal team "a national embarrassment" on Sunday, and by Sunday evening, Giuliani and Ellis said Powell was not a member of Trump's legal team.

Most Trump campaign and administration staff have steered clear of Giuliani's legal effort, suggesting he was feeding Trump hope so he could earn a reported fee of $20,000 a day, and few seemed sad to see Powell — and hopefully her untethered conspiracy theory about a global "communist" plot to steal the election from Trump — disavowed.

Powell "was too crazy even for the president," a campaign official told The Washington Post. A Trump adviser echoed that to The New York Times, telling reporter Maggie Haberman "she was too conspiratorial even for him," even though Giuliani has been making similar claims. "One down, two to go," a Trump aide told Haberman, who added that Trump was displeased with the loss in Pennsylvania and "Powell was easiest to vote off the island."

Trump "disliked the coverage Powell was receiving from Tucker Carlson and others," the Post reports, citing two Trump advisers, and "several allies had reached out to say she had gone too far" with her conspiracy theories. On Saturday night, Powell went on Newsmax and accused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) of taking payoffs to deprive not only Trump of victory in Georgia, but also Rep. Doug Collins (R), who was defeated in his bid for a Senate runoff slot by GOP Sen. Kelly Loellfer.

Powell, who amplified QAnon conspiracies while representing former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, told CBS News she understood Giuliani's statement and would file her own voter fraud lawsuits separately. Flynn tweeted a similar statement, adding that Powell had been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. Peter Weber

John Kasich calls Trump's refusal to concede 'absurd'

1:00 a.m.
John Kasich.
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) may have endorsed President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election, but he is still a member of the GOP, and finds the fact that so many of his fellow conservatives are not calling President Trump out for refusing to concede the election "extremely disappointing for someone who has been a Republican all of my life."

In an interview with NPR on Sunday, Kasich said it's clear Republicans haven't come out to roundly condemn Trump over his false claims of voter fraud because they are "either in complete lockstep" with the president or "they're afraid of him." Their fears involve being primaried or "severely criticized," Kasich added. "It's a pretty remarkable situation."

Kasich, who appeared at this summer's virtual Democratic National Convention, told NPR it's "absurd" that Trump won't concede, as Biden has "clearly won this election, and it is just sort of amazing to me that Republicans just keep sitting on their hands." Trump is being enabled, Kasich said, and he is concerned that this is slowing down the transition and will make it harder to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"It appears as though the vaccines are right on the horizon," Kasich said. "And it's an incredible logistical challenge to be able to distribute that to so many Americans that are going to be in a position to willingly accept the fact that they'd like the vaccine. You should have total cooperation." Read more at NPR. Catherine Garcia

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Pat Quinn dies at 37

12:31 a.m.
Pat Quinn.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Pat Quinn, a co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died Sunday, the ALS Association said. He was 37.

The Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $200 million for ALS research. Quinn was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2013, and fought it "with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him," the ALS Association said in a statement. "Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS."

In 2014, Quinn and Pete Frates popularized the challenge, which involved people dumping buckets of ice water on their heads and posting a video of it online, challenging others to do the same or donate to the ALS Association. The organization called the challenge "the greatest social media campaign in history," saying the funding "dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expanded care for people living with ALS, and significant investment from the government in ALS research." Frates died in 2019. Catherine Garcia

Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

November 22, 2020

Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few have publicly criticized him — and likewise, few have publicly acknowledged his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Carl Bernstein, one half of the journalistic duo that uncovered President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, named 21 names on Sunday night, saying that in private conversations, these Republicans senators "have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump" and his fitness to be president.

The 21 senators he named include names you would expect, but also some surprises, like Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.). The other 18 GOP senators are Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Braun (Ind), Todd Young (Ind.), Tim Scott (S.D.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Jerry Moran (Kansas), Pat Roberts (Kansas), and Richard Shelby (Ala.).

"With few exceptions" — Romney and Sasse, mostly — "their craven public silence has helped enable Trump's most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. the electoral system," wrote Bernstein, who's made his own feelings about Trump clear for a while. He had named 15 of those senators on CNN late last week, saying "many, of not most, of these individuals, from what I have been told, were happy to see Donald Trump defeated in this election, as long as the Senate could be controlled by the Republicans.

Bernstein added that he is "much more concerned" now than at the end of Watergate, because "Nixon left — Republicans convinced him to go, and he did." Peter Weber

