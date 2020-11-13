China congratulates Biden on his victory, says 'we respect the choice of the American people'

"The world is now deep into the second wave of this pandemic — or maybe the third wave, or the fourth," Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. In some U.S. states, "the coronavirus positivity rate is around 50 percent right now. So if you live in South Dakota or Iowa, look at the person to your left. Now look at the person to your right. Why are you sitting between two people?!? You're gonna get coronavirus!"

"Coronavirus is getting worse and worse as the winter months arrive," Noah said. "And with things spiraling out of control just in time for the holidays, the CDC has issued new guidelines for how families can have a safe Thanksgiving." Many Americans say they plan to ignore them and travel to visit family anyway.

"Honestly, I know it seems irresponsible, but I think it is great for people to gather during a pandemic to celebrate Thanksgiving," Noah deadpanned. "Yeah, because isn't that what Thanksgiving is all about? Spreading a disease that wipes out a continent? I'm actually surprised Republicans still want Thanksgiving this year," he added, imagining millennial Joe Biden voters interacting with MAGA uncles.

"The whole world is going through this" pandemic, Noah said, "but it turns out there is one place where they do seem to manage the virus better — and that place might surprise you, because you're racist." Africa has "been more successful at controlling a deadly pandemic" like COVID-19 for a few reasons, including "that they've had a lot of practice," he said. But there are also demographic reasons plus better leadership and greater adherence to public health recommendations, Noah added. "So please, this is the one time it's okay to take something Africans came up with and claim it as your own."