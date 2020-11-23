Al Roker says he's feeling good as he returns to Today studio following prostate cancer surgery

Al Roker has returned to the Today studio, and he's "feeling good" after recently undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Roker was back in the show's studio on Monday morning, two weeks after his prostate cancer surgery, and he praised his "great surgeons" while sharing with viewers that he's doing well.

"I feel good," Roker said. "I really do. Let me tell you, look, after the first week when you get that catheter out, I was feeling good!"

The Today co-host went on to explain that he's scheduled to get blood work done in early January, and "for the next five years, I'll get tested every six months." Last week, Roker shared an update from home, saying that after his latest doctor's visit, the cancer "looks like it was basically confined to the prostate," and "right now, things look good."

Roker originally announced on Nov. 6 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, at the time saying "it's a little aggressive" but that the "good news is we caught it early." He added, "If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease, and it's why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives."

On Monday, Roker reflected on having received "a lot of love" from family, co-workers, and Today viewers since that announcement, and he joked, "Usually you're dead when you get all of this love." Brendan Morrow