Trump claims world leaders are calling to say how 'messed up' the U.S. election was despite most congratulating Biden

President Trump claimed Sunday that he has had other world leaders call him to "say how messed up" the U.S. presidential election was.

The comment came during a phone interview with Fox News' Maria Baritromo, during which Trump — without much pushback from Bartiromo — continued to allege President-elect Joe Biden defeated him in the general election with the help of widespread voter fraud, despite there being no evidence of any.

It's unclear who Trump was referring to, if he has indeed received such calls. Most world leaders, including those whom Trump enjoys friendly relationships with like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, have publicly offered their congratulations to Biden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have kept quiet on Biden's win, but there's no proof they've explicitly expressed sympathy for Trump by deriding the U.S. electoral process either. Regardless, the White House hasn't read out any calls with foreign leaders since October. Tim O'Donnell