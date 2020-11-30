See More Speed Reads
Controversial Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns

8:42 p.m.
Scott Atlas.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force known for going against public health experts and pushing for herd immunity, submitted his resignation letter to President Trump on Monday, Fox News reports.

During his tenure, Atlas called lockdowns "extremely harmful" and called on schools to reopen and for colleges to let students play sports. In October, he promoted misinformation about the coronavirus on Twitter, sharing false claims about the effectiveness of masks; Twitter removed his tweet, saying it was in violation of its policy against misleading COVID-19 statements.

Fox News obtained Atlas' resignation letter, dated Dec. 1, in which he states that he "worked hard with a singular focus — to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic." Atlas added that he "always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence." Atlas was a Special Government Employee on a 130-day detail, which was set to expire this week. Catherine Garcia

Wisconsin certifies Biden's win in the state

7:34 p.m.
People count ballots in Wisconsin.
Andy Manis/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of a recount, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Monday certified President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.

The recount of ballots cast in the state's two largest counties was requested by President Trump's campaign, and resulted in Biden receiving a net increase of 87 votes. Going into the recount, Biden was ahead of Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission approved the results before Evers signed a certificate completing the process.

Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes. Trump, who won the state in 2016 by 22,748 votes, has said he will file another lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the results. Catherine Garcia

California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

6:57 p.m.
Coronavirus screening in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.

Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's healthcare system, Newsom said he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."

There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, with 75 percent now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.

Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county." Catherine Garcia

Facebook took down major anti-vaccination groups — but research shows they already did their damage

5:44 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine candidate.
SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook's ban on anti-vaccination groups may be too little, too late when it comes to encouraging vaccinations for COVID-19.

First banning anti-vaccination ads on its platform in October, Facebook took another step last week as it removed the biggest anti-vaccine groups spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. But researchers say the damage may have already been done, as those groups have already spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine far and wide, and smaller groups have already spread enough anti-vaccine misinformation to replace them, NBC News reports.

Facebook has long been reluctant to crack down on misinformation on its site, only recently taking action against conspiracy theory groups promoting violence. And as biotech companies spent months trying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, anti-vax groups were allowed to linger and sow distrust in the vaccines' funding and effectiveness.

Vaccination proponents and misinformation researchers saw last week's takedowns as "mostly positive," but forthcoming research gives them reason for worry. A paper currently under review shows people in Facebook groups unrelated to vaccines, such as groups for parents, "are increasingly connecting with the anti-vaccination movement" as anti-vaccination groups spread their influence elsewhere, NBC News reports.

Neil Johnson, who studies online extremism and was part of the study, compared the rise to a "tumor growth," saying "what we're seeing play out with COVID is what was already in the system." This "insurgency" has "embedded with the mainstream civilian population," Johnson continued, spreading misinformation far and wide. Two polls from Pew Research and YouGov have found that distrust of the coronavirus vaccine is rampant, and has increased since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially spelling trouble when it comes to getting as many people as possible to get an eventual vaccine. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Republican senators signal they'll oppose Neera Tanden as Biden's OMB director

5:41 p.m.

Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for director of the Office of Management and Budget, is already facing resistance from Senate Republicans.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called her "maybe [Biden's] worst nominee so far," while his spokesperson tweeted Sunday night that she has "no chance" of getting confirmed by the Senate.

Writes The Associated Press, the reactions appear to not only be linked to differing policy views, but also Tanden's social media presence, which has featured frequent criticism of GOP lawmakers. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said her rhetoric was "filled with hate and guided by the woke left," and Sen. Kevin Cramer called her a "partisan activist."

Democrats were more welcoming of the choice, including people on the more progressive end of the political spectrum, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), and Stacey Abrams, but she has faced some criticism from other progressive commentators, who have taken issue with her past stances on Social Security and Medicare. Tim O'Donnell

Dow Jones has best month since 1987

5:02 p.m.
The New York Stock exchange
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After reaching a major milestone last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has finished its best month in more than 30 years.

On Monday, the Dow Jones fell 271 points, but it rose 11.8 percent in November in its best performance in a month since January 1987, CNBC reports. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also both had their best month since April, CNN reports.

Stocks climbed throughout November amid positive news about several COVID-19 vaccine candidates and after the election of President-elect Joe Biden. On Nov. 24, after Biden's transition was officially able to begin, the Dow Jones officially reached 30,000 for the first time in history, although by Monday, it closed at 29,638.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and warnings from experts about a post-Thanksgiving surge, The Wall Street Journal notes the "market's retreat Monday shows the rally isn't immune to setbacks." And on Monday afternoon, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, "As we have emphasized throughout the pandemic, the outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the virus in check. The rise in new COVID-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months." Brendan Morrow

GOP lawmakers offer differing opinions on Biden nominee Janet Yellen

4:49 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, is considered well-respected in Republican circles, despite sparring with GOP lawmakers on occasion during her tenure as a Federal Reserve official. That respect has already made itself evident — Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that while he'll work against Biden's economic agenda, he believes Yellen "demonstrated her intellect, foresight, and independence during the financial crisis, and throughout her term as Fed Chair," indicating he's satisfied with Biden's choice.

Still, McHenry is in the House, so he won't have a confirmation vote. But Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the outgoing Senate Finance Committee chair, said he anticipates Yellen "would get a favorable view," with the caveat that the committee will need to do their due diligence before making a final judgment.

If the Democrats pick up the two up-for-grabs Senate seats in Georgia, Yellen will almost certainly be confirmed. But even with a Republican majority, if just a handful of GOP senators feel similarly to Grassley and McHenry, it appears she'll get through the process.

There will likely be some holdouts, though. For instance, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) suggested Yellen's selection was another example of Biden choosing "a bunch of corporate liberals and warmongers" for his cabinet. This view was criticized, however, with observers noting that Yellen has spent most of her career in academia and public service. Tim O'Donnell

Mitch McConnell is still playing hardball on coronavirus relief

4:33 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's been four months since Congress' coronavirus relief bill expired, and the Senate and House still seem no closer to agreeing on a new one.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and the White House have debated for months over what to include in the next stimulus package, with Senate Republicans seeking a far smaller bill than Democrats. But McConnell said Monday that some Democrats are now willing to accept "half a loaf" rather than delay relief any longer, pushing the onus on Pelosi to bring a smaller package to the House.

House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill months ago, while Senate Republicans have refused to accept a price tag anywhere close to that. But McConnell said Monday that "there is no reason" Congress shouldn't pass something by the end of the year, especially since some Democrats seem willing to accept Republicans' slimmer proposals; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), for example, said Monday that "both sides are going to have to compromise."

Pelosi also doesn't have quite the negotiating power she had before the 2020 election given that Democrats ended up losing seats in the House, McConnell added. He failed to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden will be bringing his Democratic administration to the White House in less than two months.

While boosted unemployment insurance expired with the CARES Act at the end of July, unemployment benefits for some Americans may disappear altogether if a new bill isn't passed soon. Federal unemployment programs for people who aren't covered by traditional jobless benefits, as well as extended benefits for those who have exhausted state unemployment, are set to expire at the end of the year, along with an eviction moratorium and other provisions. Kathryn Krawczyk

