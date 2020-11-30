See More Speed Reads
show him the money
Report: Trump has raised more than $150 million since Election Day

11:44 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Since Election Day, President Trump's political operation has raised more than $150 million, with much of the money coming from small-time donors who tend to get fired up when they believe Trump is under attack, people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

In the wake of the election, the Trump campaign has sent roughly 500 pitches to donors, the Post reports, with the messages including demands to end voter fraud and a plea from Vice President Mike Pence to join the "Election Defense Task Force." The Trump campaign's website states that the Official Election Defense Fund is soliciting the money, but this account doesn't exist, the Post says, and the fundraising requests are actually coming from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee.

As of Nov. 18, a third entity is also receiving money from the joint fundraising committee: Save America, Trump's new leadership PAC. In the fine print of the most recent fundraising letters, it says 75 percent of every contribution will go to Save America, with the remaining 25 percent going to help with the RNC's operating expenses. Trump set up Save America in early November, and will be able to tap into its funds when he is out of office, the Post reports. There aren't many limitations as to how leadership PAC money can be spent, and Trump could use it for events at his properties or to pay for travel and personal expenses, the Post says.

The Trump machine is raising more money now than ever before — the Trump Make America Great Again Committee's previous best month was September, when it brought in $81 million — and that's too much for some GOP donors, like Dan Eberhart. "Trump is making hay while the sun is shining," Eberhart told the Post. "He's taking advantage of all the free media coverage to pay off his campaign debt and fill his coffers for whatever comes next. I would rather give to Romney 2012 than Trump 2020 at this point." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus in canada
Canada unveils its biggest economic relief package since World War II

9:47 p.m.
Justin Trudeau.
Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Canada unveiled a $77 billion economic relief package on Monday, with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland saying it is the country's largest "since the Second World War."

The package provides help to industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, like travel and tourism, and assistance to long-term care homes, BBC News reports. Lower- and middle-income families will also receive stimulus checks for each child under age 6.

Freeland said Canada will have its largest budget shortfall in decades, but the package is necessary. "As we have learned from previous recessions, the risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much," she said. "We will not repeat the mistakes of the years following the Great Recession of 2008." Freeland also said that once the "virus is under control and our economy is ready for new growth, we will employ an ambitious stimulus package" to be spent over the next three years.

Canada is now experiencing its second wave of coronavirus infections, with the number of active cases more than doubling in November. At least 12,000 Canadians have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia

stepping down
Controversial Trump coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns

8:42 p.m.
Scott Atlas.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force known for going against public health experts and pushing for herd immunity, submitted his resignation letter to President Trump on Monday, Fox News reports.

During his tenure, Atlas, a neuroradiologist with no infectious disease background, called lockdowns "extremely harmful" and called on schools to reopen and for colleges to let students play sports. In October, he promoted misinformation about the coronavirus on Twitter, sharing false claims about the effectiveness of masks; Twitter removed his tweet, saying it was in violation of its policy against misleading COVID-19 statements.

Fox News obtained Atlas' resignation letter, dated Dec. 1, in which he states that he "worked hard with a singular focus — to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic." Atlas added that he "always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence." Atlas was a special government employee on a 130-day detail, which was set to expire this week. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Wisconsin certifies Biden's win in the state

7:34 p.m.
People count ballots in Wisconsin.
Andy Manis/Getty Images

Following the conclusion of a recount, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Monday certified President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.

The recount of ballots cast in the state's two largest counties was requested by President Trump's campaign, and resulted in Biden receiving a net increase of 87 votes. Going into the recount, Biden was ahead of Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission approved the results before Evers signed a certificate completing the process.

Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes. Trump, who won the state in 2016 by 22,748 votes, has said he will file another lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the results. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

6:57 p.m.
Coronavirus screening in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.

Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."

There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.

Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county." Catherine Garcia

vaccines work
Facebook took down major anti-vaccination groups — but research shows they already did their damage

5:44 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine candidate.
SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook's ban on anti-vaccination groups may be too little, too late when it comes to encouraging vaccinations for COVID-19.

First banning anti-vaccination ads on its platform in October, Facebook took another step last week as it removed the biggest anti-vaccine groups spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. But researchers say the damage may have already been done, as those groups have already spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine far and wide, and smaller groups have already spread enough anti-vaccine misinformation to replace them, NBC News reports.

Facebook has long been reluctant to crack down on misinformation on its site, only recently taking action against conspiracy theory groups promoting violence. And as biotech companies spent months trying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, anti-vax groups were allowed to linger and sow distrust in the vaccines' funding and effectiveness.

Vaccination proponents and misinformation researchers saw last week's takedowns as "mostly positive," but forthcoming research gives them reason for worry. A paper currently under review shows people in Facebook groups unrelated to vaccines, such as groups for parents, "are increasingly connecting with the anti-vaccination movement" as anti-vaccination groups spread their influence elsewhere, NBC News reports.

Neil Johnson, who studies online extremism and was part of the study, compared the rise to a "tumor growth," saying "what we're seeing play out with COVID is what was already in the system." This "insurgency" has "embedded with the mainstream civilian population," Johnson continued, spreading misinformation far and wide. Two polls from Pew Research and YouGov have found that distrust of the coronavirus vaccine is rampant, and has increased since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially spelling trouble when it comes to getting as many people as possible to get an eventual vaccine. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

biden-harris transition
Republican senators signal they'll oppose Neera Tanden as Biden's OMB director

5:41 p.m.

Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for director of the Office of Management and Budget, is already facing resistance from Senate Republicans.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called her "maybe [Biden's] worst nominee so far," while his spokesperson tweeted Sunday night that she has "no chance" of getting confirmed by the Senate.

Writes The Associated Press, the reactions appear to not only be linked to differing policy views, but also Tanden's social media presence, which has featured frequent criticism of GOP lawmakers. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said her rhetoric was "filled with hate and guided by the woke left," and Sen. Kevin Cramer called her a "partisan activist."

Democrats were more welcoming of the choice, including people on the more progressive end of the political spectrum, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), and Stacey Abrams, but she has faced some criticism from other progressive commentators, who have taken issue with her past stances on Social Security and Medicare. Tim O'Donnell

market watch
Dow Jones has best month since 1987

5:02 p.m.
The New York Stock exchange
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After reaching a major milestone last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has finished its best month in more than 30 years.

On Monday, the Dow Jones fell 271 points, but it rose 11.8 percent in November in its best performance in a month since January 1987, CNBC reports. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also both had their best month since April, CNN reports.

Stocks climbed throughout November amid positive news about several COVID-19 vaccine candidates and after the election of President-elect Joe Biden. On Nov. 24, after Biden's transition was officially able to begin, the Dow Jones officially reached 30,000 for the first time in history, although by Monday, it closed at 29,638.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and warnings from experts about a post-Thanksgiving surge, The Wall Street Journal notes the "market's retreat Monday shows the rally isn't immune to setbacks." And on Monday afternoon, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, "As we have emphasized throughout the pandemic, the outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the virus in check. The rise in new COVID-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months." Brendan Morrow

