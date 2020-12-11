New York City shuts down indoor dining as coronavirus hospitalizations rise again

FKA twigs is suing Shia LaBeouf and accusing the actor of "relentless abuse."

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the Transformers star and her ex-boyfriend for allegedly abusing her during their relationship, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Barnett in the lawsuit reportedly accuses LaBeouf of "sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress," laying out a number of incidents in which the actor allegedly choked her, threw her against a car while screaming at her, threatened to crash a car while driving without his seatbelt "unless she professed her love for him," knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, and grabbed her "to the point of bruising."

She also reportedly describes how LaBeouf allegedly had "rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him" and wouldn't allow her to wear clothing in bed. By the spring of 2019, Barnett alleges LaBeouf "violently grabbed" her and locked her in a room when she planned to leave him. The lawsuit reportedly includes a sworn statement from Barnett's housekeeper, who says she witnessed this incident.

The lawsuit reportedly includes abuse allegations from another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf's, Karolyn Pho, who alleges he once pinned her to a bed and head-butted her so hard that she bled. Both Barnett and Pho also say that LaBeouf "did not like it if they spoke to or looked at male waiters," the Times reports.

In an interview with the Times, Barnett said she hoped to "raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency." LaBeouf told the Times that "many of these allegations are not true," but he said he has a "history of hurting the people closest to me" and that "I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow