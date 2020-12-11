See More Speed Reads
new york coronavirus update
Edit

New York City shuts down indoor dining as coronavirus hospitalizations rise again

1:31 p.m.
Bar in New York City with indoor dining sign.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City is starting to shut down again.

Starting Monday, indoor dining at restaurants in the city will be closed once again, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday. The move wasn't unexpected, considering coronavirus hospitalizations are surging in the region and Cuomo has used that as criteria for future shutdowns.

New York City schools closed down a month ago, but indoor dining and gyms, hair salons, museums, and more, did not. The move drew widespread criticism, especially since officials said bars and restaurants had been linked to higher coronavirus positivity rates than schools. Still, the shutdowns have left thousands of restaurant and low-wage workers without jobs, with little government aid distributed to help them.

Cuomo also introduced new criteria for New York's shutdown zones on Friday. Any area projected to hit 90 percent hospital capacity in the next 21 days would be put in a red zone, which would close nonessential businesses, schools, and indoor dining. An 85 percent capacity projection would result in an orange zone, which would shut down dining but not gyms or salons. The changes are meant to prioritize hospital beds during what is likely to be a harsh winter for coronavirus cases.

New York is slated to receive 170,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and could begin vaccinating medical workers and nursing home residents and workers by Tuesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

#metoo
Edit

FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf for 'relentless abuse'

2:12 p.m.
Shia LaBeouf
John Phillips/Getty Images

FKA twigs is suing Shia LaBeouf and accusing the actor of "relentless abuse."

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the Transformers star and her ex-boyfriend for allegedly abusing her during their relationship, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Barnett in the lawsuit reportedly accuses LaBeouf of "sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress," laying out a number of incidents in which the actor allegedly choked her, threw her against a car while screaming at her, threatened to crash a car while driving without his seatbelt "unless she professed her love for him," knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, and grabbed her "to the point of bruising."

She also reportedly describes how LaBeouf allegedly had "rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him" and wouldn't allow her to wear clothing in bed. By the spring of 2019, Barnett alleges LaBeouf "violently grabbed" her and locked her in a room when she planned to leave him. The lawsuit reportedly includes a sworn statement from Barnett's housekeeper, who says she witnessed this incident.

The lawsuit reportedly includes abuse allegations from another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf's, Karolyn Pho, who alleges he once pinned her to a bed and head-butted her so hard that she bled. Both Barnett and Pho also say that LaBeouf "did not like it if they spoke to or looked at male waiters," the Times reports.

In an interview with the Times, Barnett said she hoped to "raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency." LaBeouf told the Times that "many of these allegations are not true," but he said he has a "history of hurting the people closest to me" and that "I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

not filling the cabinet
Edit

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

2:04 p.m.

Talk about a demotion.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.

After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.

An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party. Kathryn Krawczyk

lightspeed
Edit

Disney stock reaches new high after major film and TV announcements

12:44 p.m.

Disney just detailed a massive slate of new projects headed to theaters and streaming, sending its stock climbing to new heights.

The company on Thursday held a key presentation for investors that ran through upcoming films and television shows in the works from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, many of which will be originals to its streaming service, Disney+. Clearly, the presentation went over well with investors, as by Friday morning, Disney shares had risen 13 percent to reach a new high, CNN reports. Disney's market cap also surpassed $300 billion for the first time, according to The Wrap. And CNN notes the company's stock is up almost 20 percent in 2020, despite losing billions of dollars amid its theme parks being closed.

"If Disney's investor day was designed to please investors, I'd say that strategy worked," CNN's Frank Pallotta observed.

Disney during the presentation revealed that in the coming years, its streaming service will see the release of 10 Star Wars and 10 Marvel shows, including spinoffs of the hit series The Mandalorian, not to mention 15 Disney live-action and animated shows and 15 live-action and animated films.

In the wake of the bombshell decision from Warner Bros. to debut its movies in theaters and streaming simultaneously, Disney made clear it's still committed to movie theaters. Marvel said the upcoming blockbuster Black Widow remains set for theatrical release this May, while a new Star Wars feature film from Patty Jenkins called Rogue Squadron, and a new Marvel Fantastic Four movie, were among the new film projects unveiled.

Still, the importance of Disney+ to the company's future was heavily emphasized throughout the presentation, and Disney said it now expects to have between 230 million and 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024. Its previous subscriber goal for 2024 was between 60 million and 90 million — and just over a year after launching, it's already at 86 million. Brendan Morrow

defending the defense bill
Edit

Senate overwhelmingly advances defense bill that will rename Confederate bases, squashing Trump's chances of a veto

11:54 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The GOP-held Senate is handing President Trump a defeat that's not going to go over well with his base.

The Senate voted 84-13 on Friday to defeat a filibuster holding up passage of the $741 billion defense bill, which includes a provision that mandates removing Confederate names from military bases. A Senate vote later Friday to officially pass the bill will be similarly overwhelming, CNN's Manu Raju reports, invalidating President Trump's promise to veto it.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had filibustered the National Defense Authorization Act, passed every year to fund the Pentagon, over provisions that would make it harder for Trump to reduce troops in Afghanistan and Germany, Military Times reports. He also clotheslined a stopgap funding measure meant to prevent a government shutdown for another week as Congress continues to debate coronavirus relief and a government funding bill. The House has already overwhelmingly passed both the stopgap measure and the defense bill.

Trump has been pledging for months that he'd reject the defense bill if it included a provision to rename military bases named after Confederate leaders. Discussions over renaming the bases swelled over the summer during protests against police brutality and America's systemic racism. Trump has insisted that the Confederate names actually represent America's "history of winning, victory, and freedom," despite basic facts about the Civil War that would suggest otherwise. Kathryn Krawczyk

across the pond
Edit

The EU's ambitious new coronavirus relief package is a stark contrast to U.S. gridlock

11:13 a.m.
EU leaders.
JOHANNA GERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The many countries of the European Union have managed to do what the United States can't.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed to not only pass a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package, but to also include a groundbreaking pledge to cut carbon emissions in half. Meanwhile, Congress in the U.S. is in its sixth month of debating a coronavirus package, and could be headed for a total government shutdown as soon as next week.

It took just a two-day summit for the EU's 27 member states to agree on a major climate change proposal that includes cutting carbon emissions by 55 percent by the end of 2030, as compared to 1990 levels. Even coal-reliant countries like Poland were persuaded to agree to the goal after previously holding out. The U.S. under President Trump pulled out of the base-level climate change Paris Agreement. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the pledge, and has focused his first conversations with world leaders on climate change.

In the U.S., the House on Wednesday passed a one-week funding bill to ensure the government didn't shut down on Friday. But the Senate has yet to agree to it, thanks to a holdout from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Paul filibustered a unanimous vote to proceed on the stopgap funding measure, only saying he would back down if the GOP Senate allowed for a final vote on the National Defense Authorization Act on Monday, Politico reports. Paul has a history of forcing shutdowns, holding up a funding bill in 2018 as he attempted to cut government spending.

Congress has also spent months failing to agree to a new coronavirus relief bill, with only a very faint light at the end of the tunnel as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) unite over stimulus checks. Kathryn Krawczyk

escalation
Edit

Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

10:25 a.m.
Donald Trump
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."

The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes.

The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

election rejection
Edit

Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

9:53 a.m.
Sen. Ted Cruz.
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.

Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.

The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.

But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin. Kathryn Krawczyk

