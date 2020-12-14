See More Speed Reads
'I've had enough'
Michigan congressman leaves GOP over Trump's attempts to overturn the election

5:50 p.m.

President Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election have driven one retiring lawmaker out of the Republican Party.

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell revealed in an interview with CNN on Monday he's quitting the GOP and becoming an independent, blasting Trump for continuously challenging President-elect Joe Biden's election win and Republican leaders for not shooting down his efforts.

"This party has to stand up for democracy first, for our Constitution first, and not political considerations," Mitchell told CNN. "Not to protect a candidate. Not simply for raw political power. And that's what I feel is going on, and I've had enough."

Mitchell, who noted he voted for Trump in the 2020 election and supported his policies "96 percent of the time," also released a copy of a letter to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in which he writes that Trump's legal team has "failed to provide substantive evidence" of widespread voter fraud and urges Republican leaders not to "sit back and tolerate" his "unfounded conspiracy theories."

"With the leadership of the Republican Party and our Republican Conference in the House actively participating in at least some of those efforts, I fear long-term harm to our democracy," he writes.

Given that he only has a few weeks left in office, Mitchell acknowledges in his letter that this move is "symbolic." But he adds, "We all know that symbols matter." Brendan Morrow

Barr None
Barr will resign a month before Trump leaves office

5:51 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr submitted his resignation Monday, indicating he'll leave the White House on Dec. 23, President Trump announced in a tweet.

Trump said Barr was leaving to spend the holidays with his family, though the loyalist had reportedly fallen out of favor with Trump after affirming there was no significant fraud in the 2020 election. Still, Barr's resignation letter was nothing but flattering to Trump, complimenting how he delivered "unprecedented achievements ... in the face of relentless, implacable resistance."

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general, Trump said. It was reported last week that Barr would resign before President-elect Joe Biden was sworn in, and had been discussing an early departure since Biden's win. Kathryn Krawczyk

lifting the hood
FTC orders Facebook, Amazon, and more to provide data on their use of personal information

4:55 p.m.
Facebook
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered a number of tech companies, including Facebook and Amazon, to provide information on how they collect users' personal data as part of a new inquiry.

The FTC announced Monday it's ordering nine companies to "provide data on how they collect, use, and present personal information, their advertising and user engagement practices, and how their practices affect children and teens." The orders were issued to Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Discord, Facebook, Reddit, Snap, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

Three FTC commissioners said in a joint statement Monday that this study will "lift the hood on the social media and video streaming firms to carefully study their engines," per Bloomberg.

"Policymakers and the public are in the dark about what social media and video streaming services do to capture and sell users' data and attention," the statement also said. "It is alarming that we still know so little about companies that know so much about us."

With this move, Axios reports the FTC is "using its authority to do wide-ranging studies for no specific law enforcement purpose," although Bloomberg notes that "the information can be used in future enforcement." The FTC said the companies have 45 days to respond to the orders. The move comes after the FTC and 48 state attorneys general recently sued Facebook, accusing the company of anticompetitive actions and asking a court to potentially "roll back" its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram. Brendan Morrow

continue the steal
Republicans attempt to disrupt Electoral College process in states Biden won

4:53 p.m.
Republican protesters outside Pennsylvania's statehouse.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

All the states President-elect Joe Biden tightly won in the 2020 election have cast their electoral votes for him — but not without Republicans trying to disrupt the process.

Electoral College voters in every state cast their ballots on Monday to certify Biden's win, putting an end to GOP-stoked doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 results. But in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, all of which Biden won, Republicans claiming to be electors cast their own votes for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence anyway.

In Arizona last week, a group called "AZ Protect the Vote" decided to select its own slate of 11 voters and told the National Archives in Washington, D.C. to expect the state to vote for Trump and Pence. The group produced notarized documents supposedly certifying the vote for Trump and sent it over, even though Biden handily won the state, The Arizona Republic reports. On Monday, Arizona's 11 Democratic electors actually cast their votes, and will send them to Congress next week for an official count.

Georgia Republicans tried a similar scheme Monday, meeting at the Capitol at the same time as the state's Democratic electors to select a slate of electors to cast votes for Trump. Groups of self-appointed electors in Pennsylvania and Nevada also cast meaningless votes of their own, claiming legal challenges could still tip the vote in Trump's favor. Michigan Republicans who tried to cast votes meanwhile were blocked from entering the capitol building.

Trump and his supporters have waged several lawsuits challenging votes across the U.S. But as of Monday, all of Trump's biggest suits were finished, and he lost nearly all of them. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Electoral College votes seal Biden's win in swing states where Trump has contested election results

4:16 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Appointed electors in the six states where President Trump and his allies have contested the presidential election results most fiercely — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — cast their ballots for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, which would seemingly make Trump's already-longshot bid to overturn the election all but impossible.

Many Republican lawmakers who have refrained from acknowledging Biden's win to this point have said they would do so after the Electoral College vote was complete, Bloomberg notes. As things stand, Biden still hasn't officially hit the magic 270-mark since several states haven't reported, but the tally will be complete by the end of the day, and there's no reason to believe he won't finish with the expected 306, especially now that the battleground states have affirmed.

If the Electoral College vote does indeed signal the end of the road for Trump in most Republicans' eyes, the president himself has indicated he'll keep challenging the outcome, though it's becoming less clear how he and his legal team plan to do so, particularly with courts at every level routinely tossing out their cases. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

3:55 p.m.
COVID-19 testing site.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, data from Johns Hopkins University reveals.

The U.S. is the first country in the world to cross the grim threshold since the pandemic began earlier this year — indeed, no other country has yet recorded 200,000 deaths.

More than 16.3 million Americans have contracted the virus, and cases continue to rise in the winter months as several cities and states contemplate enhancing lockdown measures to curb the spread.

The sobering news comes the same day as one of the brightest moments of the pandemic: when the first health care workers in the U.S. received their initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week. Tim O'Donnell

Streaming wars
Most of The Office will go behind Peacock's paywall

3:35 p.m.
The Office
NBCUniversal

It looks like keeping your streaming binge of The Office going into the new year will come with a $4.99 a month price tag.

The classic NBC show will depart Netflix at the end of the year and head to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock instead, and on Monday, NBCUniversal announced that users will need a paid subscription to stream most of the episodes.

Starting on Jan. 1, the first two seasons of The Office will stream on Peacock for free with ads, but seasons three through nine will require either a $4.99 a month Peacock Premium subscription or a $9.99 a month Peacock Premium Plus subscription, according to Variety. The former subscription plan comes with ads, while the latter is ad-free.

It had been unclear how much of The Office would require a paid Peacock subscription ever since the streaming move was revealed in 2019. When it launched, Peacock in its advertising heavily played up the fact that it has a free tier, although only certain content is available without a paid subscription. Of course, those unwilling to subscribe to Peacock for The Office could purchase all of the seasons of the show, either on DVD or through a digital platform.

But The Office has been one of Netflix's biggest streaming hits, and NBCUniversal hopes it will be a major draw to Peacock, with Bloomberg calling this a "bid to attract more paying customers to the fledgling streaming service." In fact, the company is reportedly paying $100 million a year for the streaming rights to the show. Brendan Morrow

compromise
Congress reportedly close to announcing spending bill compromise to avoid shutdown

3:13 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congress could announce a $1.4 trillion spending deal as soon as Monday that would avoid a government shutdown ahead of Friday's midnight deadline, three sources told Politico. The legislative text is reportedly expected Tuesday.

One GOP aide told Politico that debate remains open on just a "few small items," but otherwise a compromise looks like it's in place.

Politico notes the omnibus deal is expected to be the last major piece of legislation pushed through Congress in the lame-duck session, and the hope is that lawmakers will attach a COVID-19 relief package, in some form, to the larger bill. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to get colleagues to sign up for a $908 billion stimulus that would be split into two pieces, but it has faced resistance from Senate Republicans and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who plans to reject it because it doesn't include stimulus checks. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

