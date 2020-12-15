See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Fauci says Biden, Harris, Trump, and Pence should get vaccinated soon

9:52 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday during a Good Morning America interview that he feels "really strongly" that, "for security reasons," President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect should get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. "You want [Biden] fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January," Fauci said.

He also believes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should receive a shot. Though he didn't specify when — Fauci told The Washington Post the White House has not asked for his advice on the matter — his comments did suggest it should happen while they're in office. Trump, who has recovered from a bout with the coronavirus in October, has said he'll get vaccinated "at the appropriate time," but that will likely be "somewhat later in the program." Fauci, though, argued that while Trump probably has protection from his infection, it's still unclear how long that will last, and "you still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now."

Having political leaders cut in line, so to speak, would seemingly cause controversy since health care workers and long-term care facility residents are widely seen as the two groups that should be inoculated in the initial stages when there's a limited supply of doses, but others have made the case there's no doubt vaccinating constitutional officers, at least, should be a priority. Tim O'Donnell

it's over again
McConnell acknowledges Biden's 2020 win for the 1st time

10:45 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is finally acknowledging last month's news.

The Electoral College cast its votes Monday and affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win. And on Tuesday, McConnell took to the Senate floor to congratulate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' wins for the first time.

Several other top Senate Republicans acknowledged Biden's win on Monday once he reached 270 electoral votes, including Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.); Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the inaugural committee; and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said last month that Republicans were privately congratulating him on Biden's win but had yet to do so publicly. President Trump himself has yet to concede. Kathryn Krawczyk

don't put it in the paper that i lost
Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons

10:18 a.m.

President Trump is reportedly getting close to admitting he lost the 2020 election. Just don't call it a loss.

Trump thoroughly lost his re-election bid to President-elect Joe Biden, something the end of Trump's legal challenges and the Electoral College affirmed on Monday. And while Trump is getting close to at least tacitly admitting he's out of the White House, he'd rather frame it as a non-win, one source who talked to him recently told Axios. "If we don't win, I don't say 'lose.' I say 'I don't win,'" Trump reportedly put it to the source recently — a line that sounds like it could be right from The Simpsons.

Despite his reframing, Trump is reportedly even so down about his loss that he's "reluctant to talk much about a 2024 run," Axios reports. Trump has repeatedly hinted at staging a comeback bid in the next election, though it's reportedly just a cry for attention as Trump stares down future irrelevance. As the source who spoke to Trump recently put it to Axios, "it's an acknowledgement of the end" of Trump's 2020 antics. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
FDA reportedly intends to authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

9:37 a.m.
Moderna
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Another COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in the United States in just a few days.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released data confirming that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is highly protective after Moderna previously said it has an efficacy rate of 94.1 percent, The New York Times reports. There weren't any serious safety concerns in its clinical trial, the FDA also said.

As a result, the Times reports the FDA "intends to grant emergency authorization for use of the vaccine on Friday," citing sources familiar with the agency's plans. An independent panel is set to meet on Thursday to consider whether to recommend the FDA authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

In addition to announcing a nearly 95 percent efficacy rate, Moderna also previously said its vaccine is 100 percent effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, and the new documents released Tuesday suggested that it can also begin to prevent some asymptomatic infections after the first dose, per CNBC's Meg Tirrell.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine would be the second to earn FDA authorization, as last Friday, the FDA approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech after an independent panel recommended it do so. By Monday, the first American health care workers began to receive it. Brendan Morrow

fined
Twitter fined for violating EU privacy law in 'bellwether' case

8:32 a.m.
Twitter
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Twitter has been hit with a fine for violating European Union privacy law in a "bellwether" case.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission on Tuesday announced it has fined Twitter €450,000, or roughly $546,000, for not notifying it within 72 hours about a data breach that led to the private tweets of some users being exposed, The Wall Street Journal reports. Twitter disclosed this breach in January 2019, saying an issue with Twitter for Android "disabled the 'Protect your Tweets' setting if certain account changes were made" from November 2014 through January 2019.

This case, Journal writes, "is a bellwether because it is the first in a long pipeline of privacy cases involving big U.S. tech companies in Ireland," and now, the Journal adds, the "European Union's new privacy law has its first fine for a U.S. tech company in a cross-border case" more than two years after the General Data Protection Regulation was implemented.

Twitter's chief privacy officer blamed an "unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years' Day" for the delay in reporting the breach, adding that the company has made changes so that "all incidents following this have been reported" in a "timely fashion," Bloomberg reports.

Critics had taken issue with how long the process that ultimately led to this fine for Twitter took, Bloomberg notes, as the investigation opened nearly two years ago in January 2019. The Data Protection Commission described the fine for Twitter as "an effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure." According to Bloomberg, Ireland's privacy commissioner Helen Dixon has also opened probes involving companies like Apple and Facebook. Brendan Morrow

the cyber
List of known U.S. Russian cyber-espionage victims grows, includes cybersecurity agencies

8:12 a.m.
Homeland Security Department
Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images

The list of U.S. government agencies breached in a sophisticated, months-long cyber-espionage campaign grew Monday to include the State Department, the National Institutes of Health, parts of the Pentagon, and notably, the Department of Homeland Security, The New York Times reports.

"The fact that the department charged with safeguarding the country from physical and cyber attacks was victimized underscores the campaign's significance and calls into question the adequacy of federal cybersecurity efforts," The Washington Post notes. The Treasury Department and Commerce Department were the first federal agencies discovered to have been infiltrated. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is believed to have carried out the stealthy digital espionage.

Top cybersecurity firm FireEye, counterproductively targeted by the Russian hackers, discovered the breach and traced it back to malware slipped into the software update of SolarWinds' popular Orion network management program. SolarWinds said Monday that fewer than 18,000 of its 300,000 clients had downloaded the infected malware starting in March. U.S. investigators are scrambling to figure out what and how much data the cyber-spies stole over those nine months.

FireEye's Charles Carmakal said his team thinks "the number who were actually compromised were in the dozens," but "they were all the highest-value targets." John Hultquist, manager of analysis at FireEye, said the U.S. is currently "shutting the door" created by the malware, but the hackers still have access and "there are a lot of information-security teams right now who are probably going to be working on this problem through Christmas." Their visibility into their own servers will be limited because they needed to shut down the compromised SolarWinds software they had used to monitor their networks.

Aside from the "embarrassing breaches" at the Pentagon and Homeland Security, "the National Security Agency — the premier U.S. intelligence organization that both hacks into foreign networks and defends national security agencies from attacks — apparently did not know of the breach in the network-monitoring software made by SolarWinds until it was notified last week by FireEye," the Times reports. "The NSA itself uses SolarWinds software." Peter Weber

Stick a fork in it
Russia's Putin congratulates Joe Biden for his Nov. 3 victory after Electoral College vote

5:50 a.m.
Vladimir Putin
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday for his Nov. 3 victory over President Trump, making him one of the last world leaders to recognize Biden's election. The Electoral College certified Biden's victory on Monday, and Putin had said earlier that he would wait to congratulate the winner until the results were officially confirmed. Trump has not conceded the race.

Putin sent Biden a telegram wishing the incoming president "every success" and expressing confidence that "Russia and the U.S., which bear special responsibility for global security and stability can, despite the differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing," the Kremlin said in a statement. It quoted Putin as telling Biden, "For my part, I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you."

The U.S. is currently trying to ascertain the extent of a massive cyber-espionage breach attributed to Russian state hackers, and U.S. intelligence has determined that Moscow interfered successfully in the 2016 election and not so successfully in the 2020 election. Biden is expected to be tougher on Russian and more supportive of NATO and other traditional U.S. allies. Peter Weber

last night on late night
Stephen Colbert asks his Late Show Melania Trump about her Christmas decor, COVID parties

4:57 a.m.

"It's Christmas season at the White House, where this weekend they continued to throw packed holiday parties with unmasked guests," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Of course, the White House already kicked off the holidays by unveiling first lady Melania Trump's Christmas decorations. And following years of somewhat controversial choices, this year she went with something truly unexpected: Christmas decorations. And the first lady also released her usual holiday video where she wanders around the White House looking at decorations all by herself. It's like a scene from a Home Alone movie, but with fewer appearances by the president."

We found out earlier this fall that Melania Trump doesn't give a damn about Christmas stuff, "so has the first lady finally found the spirit of the season?" Colbert asked. "Here to tell us, live via satellite from Washington, please welcome Melania Trump." The Late Show's Melania, Laura Benanti, explains the recorded Christmas profanities, the White House decor shift, and what the first lady wants from her last weeks in the White House. Watch below. Peter Weber

