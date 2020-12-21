See More Speed Reads
served
Edit

Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

12:07 p.m.
Robert Redfield and Alex Azar
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.

Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."

A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Edit

Pro-Trump media outlets apparently scramble to ward off lawsuits after pushing election conspiracies

2:21 p.m.

Last week, Fox News ran a pre-taped segment during Lou Dobbs' show that appeared to debunk the unfounded claims made by some of the network's hosts about corrupted voting machines in November's election. The segment re-aired during Jeanine Pirro's show Sunday. And NewsMax, one of President Trump's favorite outlets, began covering its tracks recently, as well. Much to the chagrin of some of its fans, the network put a page on its website "clarifying" its election conspiracy theory coverage, airing a similar segment on TV, as well.

Ben Smith, The New York Times' media columnist, and others have suggested the shift is related to legal threats from voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion that are alleging defamation. Fox, Smith writes, should take the threat seriously, but it can probably handle drawn-out, expensive litigation, and — despite the opinion of certain hosts — the network, as a whole, doesn't seem too interested in remaining in Trump's good graces these days anyway.

The lawsuits could, however, be "existential" for smaller outlets like NewsMax or One America News Network, which would like to transform into a "Trump TV" of sorts going forward, Smith writes. To do that, he says, they'll need big-time investors, but legal action could scare off potential buyers.

It's too early to tell how the potential cases would turn out, but the legal experts Smith spoke to think they have legitimate standing. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

come together
Edit

Peter Jackson debuts a sneak peak of his new Beatles documentary

1:34 p.m.

All you need to get through the end of 2020? This sneak peak at Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary.

The director on Monday offered a sneak peak of his upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which make use of 56 hours of never-before-seen footage originally shot in 1969. The lighthearted montage features plenty of great moments of the Beatles goofing around behind the scenes, and Jackson said it provides a "sense of the spirit of the film."

The director also explained that while the documentary was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's now about halfway through editing, and he said he hoped this early look would "put a smile on your face in these rather bleak times that we're in."

Fans ate it up, with director Rian Johnson taking note of "how much fun they're having, in contrast to the breakup sturm und drang that was played up in the" 1970 movie Let It Be. It looks like Jackson didn't let us down with this one.

Check out the footage below. The film is set for release in August 2021. Brendan Morrow

so long farewell
Edit

Outgoing Barr breaks with Trump again on alleged Russia hack, voter fraud

12:19 p.m.

In what will likely be his final press conference before his resignation becomes official, Attorney General William Barr, long considered one of President Trump's closest allies, again broke with the commander-in-chief on key issues, including the alleged Russian-orchestrated hack of U.S. federal agencies and voter fraud.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the general United States intelligence community believe Russia's S.V.R. intelligence agency is behind the significant security breach, but Trump, who has been known to refrain from criticizing his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, has downplayed the threat while also suggesting China may be the culprit. Add Barr to the list of those who think Trump is off the mark — at Monday's press conference, he said the handiwork "certainly appears" to be the Kremlin's.

Barr also said he won't appoint a special counsel to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter, or the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud, despite the president's apparent desire for one.

Barr's stance on the election results isn't surprising at this point, since the rift between him and Trump seemingly began when the attorney general said his office had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Trump's reported martial law musings have even some conservatives alarmed

11:42 a.m.

"In this instance, all that is preserving the Constitution is the military's fidelity to the rule of law," Max Boot writes in The Washington Post in reference to reports that President Trump has at least discussed the possibility of declaring martial law and seizing voting machines with his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and controversial attorney Sidney Powell in hopes of overturning the presidential election results.

Boot, who considered himself a conservative pre-Trump, acknowledged neither scenario is likely to be realized, but he argues simply talking about the ideas marks a "new low" for Trump. "Never before the in U.S. history has there been a record of a president discussing a military coup to stay in office," he wrote.

Even The Washington Examiner's Byron York, who has written books such as Obsession: Inside the Washington Establishment's Never Ending War on Trump and The Vast Left Wing Conspiracy, called the recently pardoned Flynn's ideas "dangerous" and suggested that positing them on national television, as he did on Newsmax last week, is significant.

Like Boot, York indicates the risk of Trump actually declaring martial law is low — Trump, he wrote in the Examiner, has "shown repeatedly that his talk is just talk" — but "what about the idea that there are some things one just doesn't talk about?"

Meanwhile, Tim Miller, an outspoken Republican Trump critic, thinks it's better if Congress is proactive rather than waiting around to see if it's all bluster. Read more at The Washington Post and The Washington Examiner. Tim O'Donnell

he's no good to me dead
Edit

The Mandalorian creator confirms Boba Fett spinoff show

10:04 a.m.

Star Wars fans had plenty of questions after The Mandalorian's stunning season 2 finale, and its creator has just provided a key answer.

Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian, during a Monday appearance on Good Morning America cleared up confusion surrounding a post-credits scene in Friday's finale and confirmed that Boba Fett will be getting his own spinoff show titled The Book of Boba Fett. This is the third spinoff of The Mandalorian to be announced so far after Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic were revealed earlier this month.

The Mandalorian's season finale that dropped on Friday ended with text on screen reading, "The Book of Boba Fett. Coming December 2021." But since Disney hadn't announced a Boba Fett show by that name, and the finale was fairly conclusive, fans weren't sure if this was meant to tease a new Boba Fett spinoff or indicate that Boba will be taking center stage in The Mandalorian's third season. Favreau has now confirmed the former is the case.

"This is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3," Favreau said on GMA.

Favreau also confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is "the next show coming up," but a third season of The Mandalorian, which will still follow the "main character that we all have known and loved," is still on the way.

According to Lucasfilm, Temuera Morrison will reprise his role of Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and Ming-Na Wen is set to return as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Morrison in the season 2 episode "The Tragedy," will also produce alongside Favreau and The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni. The show will debut on Disney+ in December 2021. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus relief
Edit

Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.'

9:46 a.m.

To secure a compromise on a COVID-19 relief bill, both parties in Congress had to trade some proverbial "horses," even if one side viewed the other's as "unconscionable."

That's the word Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) used to describe the GOP's White House-backed tax break for corporate meal expenses, per The Washington Post. Proponents of the tax break, including President Trump, argue it will help boost activity for restaurants, but critics have derisively labeled it the "three-martini lunch" deduction, claiming it will really benefit business executives rather than the dining industry. But despite staunch Democratic opposition, it worked its way into the draft relief bill that Congress is hoping to pass soon.

The reason? Democratic leaders caved on the controversial tax break because their Republican counterparts agreed to expand tax credits for low-income families and the working poor in exchange for its inclusion, a Democratic aide told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

duped
Edit

Putin critic Navalny reportedly tricks Russian agent into revealing how he was poisoned

9:11 a.m.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reportedly uncovered details of his own poisoning by successfully duping a Russian agent into revealing them.

Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is recovering after being poisoned in August. On Monday, CNN reported that an agent from the toxins team at Russia's FSB security service made the "stunning disclosure" that Navalny was poisoned through a nerve agent planted in his underwear.

The way the revelation came about was just as stunning: evidently in a 45-minute phone call in which the agent, who was tasked with trailing Navalny, thought he was speaking with an official from Russia's National Security Council — but in reality, he was speaking with none other than Navalny himself. Navalny disguised his phone number so it looked like that of Russia's FSB headquarters to dupe the agent, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who ultimately "talked about others involved in the poisoning in the Siberian city of Tomsk, and how he was sent to clean things up," CNN reports. Bellingcat also reported on details from the phone call.

"Every once in a while, you come across a story, John [Berman], that really leaves your jaw wide open," CNN's Clarissa Ward said on CNN Monday morning. "And this is one of them."

Ward added, "Boy, does this conversation punch a giant hole in the Kremlin's narrative, which has always been to say that, 'Well, while the FSB might have been trailing Navlany, that does not prove that they poisoned him.' Well, this certainly would appear to prove it." Read more from Navalny's call at CNN. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.