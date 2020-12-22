See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Virginia neighbors find a way to show UPS driver how much he is appreciated

2:03 a.m.

For one neighborhood in Virginia, UPS driver Anthony Gaskin has been delivering more than packages this year — he's also been bringing joy.

Patty Friedman moved to the Hallsey neighborhood in Midlothian during the pandemic, and felt sad about being unable to connect with the other residents. One person who made her feel welcome was Gaskin, who always smiled and waved as he dropped off packages. "It was terribly lonely and he was always the highlight of my day," Friedman told WTVR.

Gaskin has delivered hundreds of packages to the neighborhood during the pandemic, including food and essentials for high-risk families and Christmas gifts from grandparents who haven't seen their grandchildren in months. To show their appreciation for his hard work, Friedman and a neighbor planned a surprise, socially-distanced celebration for Gaskin.

Last Friday, hundreds of residents got into their cars and lined the streets along Gaskin's route, honking their horns, ringing bells, and holding up signs as he slowly drove by. His supervisors were also there, and presented Gaskin with a gift. Friedman told WTVR Gaskin was shocked and moved to tears by the outpouring of support. After thanking everyone, he hopped back into his truck, ready to deliver more joy — and packages. Catherine Garcia

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire

2:32 a.m.

Televangelist Pat Robertson acknowledged on Monday's 700 Club that President-elect Joe Biden won, predicted "we'll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden," and said it's time for President Trump to concede and retire from politics. Robertson, a leading voice of the religious right since the 1980s, has generally — though not always — backed Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.

Trump is ramping up an increasingly fringy last-ditch effort to stay in office, but he's losing allies fast.

After conceding that Biden will take office and predicting he will either die or resign before too long, Robertson said "it would be a mistake" for Trump to run again in 2024. "My money would be on Nikki Haley," he added. "I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party." Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump.

"You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said. "He really does. People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.' But no, he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth." He said Trump has "done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line." With Trump, "it's a mixed bag," Robertson said, "and I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"

"Pat Robertson just proved that evolution exists, even in people who don't believe in evolution," comedian John Fugelsang quipped. But Trump can take a shred of comfort in the fact that Robertson's predictions haven't always — or even usually — borne out. In October, for example, he said God told him Trump would be re-elected, then an asteroid would hit the Earth. Peter Weber

Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election

12:47 a.m.

President Trump's personal assistant, Molly Michael, "at the president's request" emailed Republican lawmakers a slide Monday night giving Trump credit for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) re-election victory in November, citing a Trump tweet and robocall. "Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!" the slide says, an apparent reference to McConnell acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after his victory in the Electoral College — and after much of McConnell's caucus had already publicly noted Biden's win.

"It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate," Jonathan Swan writes at Axios. "While both the message and its delivery targeted McConnell, they also carried a subtle warning to other Republicans who may follow suit as the president grasps at the last straws of his election-fraud claim."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting Republican congresswoman-elect in Georgia, tweeted an early draft of Trump's slide Monday evening, explicitly urging McConnell "support" Trump "and join our objection on Jan. 6," when several House Republicans are planning one final, futile attempt to overturn Biden's victory.

"National Republicans are desperate to avoid a floor fight in Congress over the certification of the Electoral College vote next month, believing it would be horrible politics to continue waging what most recognize to be a hopeless battle to overturn the outcome of the election," The Hill reports. McConnell has asked his caucus not to join any of the House Republicans objecting to Biden's victory Jan. 6. At least one senator and one House member must object for the motion to be considered. Peter Weber

Senator says hackers gained access to dozens of email accounts at the Treasury Department

12:40 a.m.
The U.S. Treasury Department.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Hackers believed to be working on behalf of the Russian government were able to access dozens of email accounts at the U.S. Treasury Department, including those belonging to the agency's most senior officials, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said Monday night.

Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said committee staffers learned during a briefing on Monday that according to Microsoft, hackers were able to penetrate the systems at the Treasury's Departmental Offices division, home to the the department's top officials. While the Treasury Department "still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen," there is no evidence the Internal Revenue Service was compromised, Wyden said in his statement.

A Wyden aide told Reuters that hackers were able to get into the Treasury's systems by taking control of a cryptographic key used by the department so employees can gain access to different services using one user name and password. Treasury officials told the Senate Finance Committee that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's email inbox was not targeted, the aide said.

The Treasury breach began in July, Wyden said, but experts believe the cyber-espionage campaign started earlier in the year, when hackers first compromised software made by the company SolarWinds, allowing them to penetrate government agency networks. While Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr have both said they think the Kremlin was responsible for the cyber attack, President Trump has attempted to downplay the massive hacking, even suggesting China was actually behind it. Russia has denied any involvement. Catherine Garcia

Senate clears $2.3 trillion government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump's desk

12:12 a.m.
Senate clears massive spending bill
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the combined $1.4 trillion government spending and $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Monday night, sending the bipartisan legislation to President Trump's desk. Trump is expected to sign the bill, which passed in the House, 359-53, earlier Monday evening. The Senate cleared the bill on a 91-7 vote. It is the last piece of legislation Congress is expected to vote on this year, unless Trump vetoes the National Defense Authorization Act.

The $1.4 trillion part of the bill funds the government through Sept. 30, 2021, and the COVID-19 stimulus package authorizes $600 direct payments to most Americans, replenishes a loan program for small businesses, extends augmented federal unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions, and provides money for renters, schools, and food stamps, among other things. The package also creates Smithsonian museums focused on women and Latinos, legislates an end to surprise medical billing, and allows tax deductions for business lunches. It is all wrapped up in a massive 5,600-page bill, among the longest pieces of legislation ever considered in Congress. Peter Weber

Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

December 21, 2020
Rudy Giuliani.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.

In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."

Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon. Catherine Garcia

Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

December 21, 2020
Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.

The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."

So far, there is no sign that this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."

As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate." Catherine Garcia

House passes COVID-19 relief package and government funding plan

December 21, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House on Monday night passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion spending package that funds the government through next September.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said there is "more work to do, and it will cost money," but the coronavirus stimulus package "will protect jobs and, most importantly, it will meet the needs of the American people — to crush this virus and to do so in a way that brings us all into the future in a very safe way."

The bipartisan package includes $600 stimulus checks and extends unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week. It also extends the moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31, provides $25 billion in emergency assistance to renters, and covers $13 billion in increased food stamps and nutrition benefits. Earlier Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the stimulus checks could go out as soon as next week. Catherine Garcia

