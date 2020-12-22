More than a dozen death row inmates at an Indiana prison have coronavirus

-
More than a dozen death row inmates at an Indiana prison have coronavirus10:17 a.m.
Washington Football Team reportedly settled with Dan Snyder sexual misconduct accuser for $1.6 million10:23 a.m.
Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.10:19 a.m.
Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'9:07 a.m.
Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April7:53 a.m.
U.S. deaths will hit a record 3.2 million in 2020, due largely to COVID-197:48 a.m.
Trump and Pence hosted House GOP allies, Sidney Powell to map out election-reversal strategies6:31 a.m.
Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary4:55 a.m.
