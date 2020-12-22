Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

-
Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future3:33 p.m.
Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election4:35 p.m.
Biden warns the 'darkest days' of the pandemic are ahead4:03 p.m.
Justice Department sues Walmart for alleged role in opioid crisis2:36 p.m.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-192:07 p.m.
Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins apologizes for 'irresponsible and immature' mask-less partying1:50 p.m.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla selected to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat1:36 p.m.
Biden team says it won't be able to immediately reverse Trump's immigration policies1:00 p.m.
