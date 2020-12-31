delayed
Census Bureau set to miss Dec. 31 deadline for the 1st time

9:30 a.m.
U.S. Census
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Census Bureau is officially set to miss its Dec. 31 deadline for the first time ever.

On Wednesday, the Census Bureau said it will deliver a "complete and accurate state population count for apportionment in early 2021, as close to" the deadline of Dec. 31 "as possible." This will be the first time that the Dec. 31 deadline will be missed since Congress implemented it over four decades ago, The Associated Press reports.

"The delay suggests that the census bureau needs more time to ensure the accuracy of census numbers for all states," former congressional staffer Terri Ann Lowenthal explained to the AP.

The Census Bureau faced issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to suspend field operations earlier in the year. Now, CNN writes the "key question" is whether the Census Bureau will deliver the tally before President Trump leaves office, as he has sought to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count used to allocate seats in Congress. The Supreme Court earlier this month blocked a challenge of this plan by Trump.

But "if the numbers are produced after Trump leaves office," CNN notes, "President-elect Joe Biden is not expected to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count." According to the AP, internal documents previously showed that officials didn't expect the numbers would be ready until after Biden's inauguration. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci: 'Disappointing' U.S. hasn't met goal of 20 million vaccinations in 2020

8:28 a.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert is expressing disappointment that the U.S. hasn't met its goal of administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 million Americans by the end of the year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke Thursday with Today about the United States' rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines, as officials say almost 2.8 million Americans have received doses, according to The New York Times. This number falls short of the goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020.

"We'd have liked to have seen it run smoothly and have 20 million doses into people today, by the end of 2020, which was the projection," Fauci said. "Obviously it didn't happen, and that's disappointing."

Fauci expressed hope that the U.S. vaccination program will gain "momentum" in the first few weeks of January, but he added that there needs to be "a lot more" resources provided to states and cities "to help them to get this task done." Asked if the federal government should take over the vaccination effort, Fauci again suggested instead that more resources be provided to states.

"Rather than stepping in and taking over, I think it would be maybe better to give more resources and to work in tandem with them," Fauci said. "In other words, not saying, "We're taking over, we're going to do your job,' but saying, 'We're going to really help you to do your job, particularly by giving you many more resources.'"

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who earlier this month said the goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans this year should be reached, previously acknowledged that the number of vaccinations "is lower than what we hoped for," per The New York Times. He added, "We know that it should be better, and we're working hard to make it better." Brendan Morrow

Biden White House
On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

December 30, 2020
Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."

Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
New COVID-19 variant discovered in California

December 30, 2020
An electronic sign urging Californians to stay at home.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday that a new variant of the coronavirus believed to be much more contagious has been found in California.

The variant, first identified in Britain, was discovered in Southern California, Newsom said, without naming a specific city. The first known U.S. case of COVID-19 caused by the variant was reported in Colorado on Tuesday.

During a conversation with Newsom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said that while it appears the strain is significantly more contagious, "there's no indication at all that it increases the virulence ... the ability to make you sick or kill you. It doesn't seem to make it more strong in that regard." He also said it looks like the COVID-19 vaccines now being used are effective against the new variant.

The variant was first detected in southeast England, and the Los Angeles Times reports that some scientists believe the strain might have spread quickly through the region not due to genetic changes, but because it went through dense communities and infected people who were less likely to wear masks and socially distance. Catherine Garcia

senate showdown
McConnell says there is 'no realistic path' for a quick Senate vote on $2,000 checks

December 30, 2020
Mitch McConnell.
Cheriss May/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday said the Senate will not consider approving $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans as a stand-alone issue, saying the matter must be considered as part of a package that includes a repeal of legal protections for tech companies and investigation of election security — demands made by President Trump.

By itself, McConnell said the Democratic proposal to approve $2,000 stimulus checks "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate." Trump, Senate Democrats, and some Senate Republicans have said they want the $600 checks increased to $2,000, and Trump warned that if the measure doesn't pass it will be a "death wish" for the GOP.

The House voted on Monday to boost the stimulus checks to $2,000, and McConnell knows that while Senate Democrats support this, they don't agree with Trump's demands to repeal liability protections for social media companies and investigate baseless claims of election fraud. "The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them," McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that "at the very least, the Senate deserves the opportunity for an up or down vote" on just the stimulus checks, but the request was blocked by McConnell. Incensed, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) declared, "All we are asking for is a vote. What is the problem? If you want to vote against $2,000 checks for your state, vote against it." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Canada to require people entering the country show proof of negative COVID-19 test

December 30, 2020
Justin Trudeau.
Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Canada will soon require that all people entering the country show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said this measure will go into effect sometime in the next few days. Already, travelers to Canada must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, and flights from the United Kingdom have been temporarily banned in an attempt to keep a new variant of COVID-19 from spreading across the country.

In the province of Ontario, 2,923 coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday, a new daily record. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health minister, asked people to please stay at home, saying it is "deeply concerning" that "some Canadians are still traveling for nonessential reasons. ... We must reiterate that now is not the time to travel." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Gilligan's Island star Dawn Wells dies of COVID-19

December 30, 2020
Dawn Wells.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for starring as Mary Ann on the classic sitcom Gilligan's Island, died Wednesday in Los Angeles of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82.

Wells was born on Oct. 18, 1938, in Reno, Nevada. She was crowned Miss Nevada in 1959, and competed in the 1960 Miss American pageant. After graduating with a degree in theater arts from the University of Washington, Wells began appearing in guest roles on several popular television shows, including Wagon Train, 77 Sunset Strip, and Bonanza.

She rose to fame playing Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island, which ran on CBS from 1964 to 1967 and then lived on for decades in syndication. Mary Ann was the girl next door, and in her 2014 book What Would Mary Ann Do?: A Guide to Life, Wells wrote that the character "wasn't just a silly and sweet ingenue. She was bright, fair-minded, and reasonable, and I like to think that's what I brought to her. She was a little more of a Goody Two-shoes than I am."

After Gilligan's Island ended, Wells appeared in dozens of stage plays, and was active in several charitable organizations. She launched Wishing Wells Collections, a group that makes clothes for elderly people with limited mobility, and founded the nonprofit Idaho Film and Television Institute. With Wells' death, actress Tina Louise is the only surviving member of the core Gilligan's Island cast. Catherine Garcia

nashville bombing
The FBI is reportedly investigating if Nashville bomber believed in conspiracies about 5G, lizard people

December 30, 2020
FBI Special Agent Douglas Korneski.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

As authorities try to figure out a motive behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, they are looking into whether the bomber believed in a bizarre conspiracy that claims Hollywood actors and the political elite are actually lizards from outer space, two law enforcement officials told NBC News on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tennessee. The bombing, which killed Warner, damaged at least 40 buildings, including an AT&T office. The blast caused disruption to communications in the region, affecting 911 call centers, the Nashville airport, and hospitals.

The law enforcement officials told NBC News they have been speaking with friends, relatives, neighbors, and acquaintances of Warner, and have learned Warner made statements about unfounded conspiracies involving lizard people and talked about camping in an undisclosed location in Tennessee, where he would hunt for possible aliens. Because the bomb went off near the AT&T building, investigators are also looking into whether Warner believed in the baseless conspiracy that 5G mobile service causes cancer. Read more at NBC News. Catherine Garcia

