The Census Bureau is suspending field operations because of the coronavirus

The Census Bureau is suspending field operations because of the coronavirus3:56 p.m.
The U.S. is temporarily blocking all refugee admissions5:17 p.m.
Bernie Sanders is focused on the 'f---ing global crisis'4:18 p.m.
Senate passes coronavirus aid package4:15 p.m.
Italy's nursing homes may harbor uncounted coronavirus deaths3:31 p.m.
Trump suspends all foreclosures and evictions until end of April2:22 p.m.
Trump says he's a 'wartime president' now, activates Defense Production Act2:01 p.m.
The Dow Jones has erased all of its gains since Trump became president1:43 p.m.
