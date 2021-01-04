gop fracture
2 of Trump's closest allies in the Senate turn against Republican plan to reject election results

12:40 p.m.

Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) are usually some of President Trump's staunchest allies in the Senate. But when it comes to Republicans' plans to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, they're taking another road.

Cotton, whom one analyst called the likely "heir to Trumpism" after pressing for a militaristic response to racial justice protests over the summer, issued a statement Monday affirming he won't reject the confirmation of Biden's Electoral College win. While Cotton had some "concerns" about alleged "irregularities in the presidential election," he said the correct way to solve those problems is through an investigatory commission and congressional hearings. "The founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states — not Congress," Cotton continued. An attempt to overthrow the Electoral College's decision would "exceed that power" and "establish unwise precedents," including some he claimed Democrats could abuse, Cotton finished.

In response, Trump tweeted a threat against the political future of the potential 2024 candidate.

Lee, who helped orchestrate Trump's impeachment defense, meanwhile signaled he'd oppose the attempt to disqualify the election results on Monday as well. He had been considering signing onto a joint statement with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who has objected to the seating of Republican congressmembers who claim the election was fraudulent, a draft of the statement obtained by Politico revealed. Lee's communications director later tweeted that the senator would be sending out a statement of his own Tuesday or Wednesday.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is leading a coalition of 11 Republican senators who will join with some House Republicans and reject the affirmation of Biden's win — a usually uncontroversial process. Several other moderate Republicans have opposed the coalition. And while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reportedly tried to ensure no senators joined House Republicans' effort to oppose the election results, he clearly failed. Kathryn Krawczyk

Objection
GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

12:44 p.m.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."

At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.

Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net. Tim O'Donnell

georgia runoffs
Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

11:42 a.m.
Kelly Loeffler.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters.

"The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."

That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

State of the Union
Google workers unionize, saying the company has 'put profits ahead of our concerns'

11:22 a.m.
Google
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers at Google's parent company Alphabet are forming a union.

More than 200 workers have launched the Alphabet Workers Union, which The New York Times reports was "organized in secret for the better part of a year and elected its leadership last month." It will be open to all Alphabet employees and contractors, the union said.

In an op-ed for the Times published Monday, the union's executive chair Parul Koul and vice chair Chewy Shaw, both of whom are Google software engineers, wrote that they "believe our company's structure needs to change" and that "company leaders have put profits ahead of our concerns."

"Alphabet continues to crack down on those who dare to speak out, and keep workers from speaking on sensitive and publicly important topics, like antitrust and monopoly power," they write. "Each time workers organize to demand change, Alphabet’s executives make token promises, doing the bare minimum in the hopes of placating workers."

The op-ed notes Google employees have previously spoken out about their "experiences of harassment and discrimination at the company" and cites other concerns including "our retention issues with people of color" and a researcher who says "she was fired over her work to fight bias."

The union "won't have collective bargaining rights" since it's "not seeking ratification through a federal agency," The Washington Post reports. Still, Axios notes this is the "largest and most high-profile unionization effort among tech workers to date," and Shaw told the Times "we're going to use every tool that we can to use our collective action to protect people who we think are being discriminated against or retaliated against."

Google's director of people operations Kara Silverstein told the Times the company has "always worked hard to create a supportive and rewarding workplace for our work force," adding, "as we've always done, we'll continue engaging directly with all our employees." Brendan Morrow

just stay home
Why the new coronavirus strain is so dangerous, in 1 chart

10:38 a.m.

The last thing the COVID-19 pandemic needed was a way for the virus to spread more easily.

But that's just what's emerging in the U.K. and South Africa, where a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus has emerged. And when The New York Times compared those countries to others where the strain has only spread more recently, it's clear there's reason for concern.

(The New York Times)

The strain, which has only been recorded a few times in the U.S. but could be spreading far more rampantly, is seemingly 10 to 60 percent more transmissible than the original strain, the Times reports. And as the U.S. already struggles to contain a less contagious virus, The Atlantic's Zeynep Tufekci deemed the new strain a "potential catastrophe in and of itself." While it so far doesn't seem that the variant is more deadly than the already-widespread coronavirus swirling in America, its "transmissibility subjects us to a more contagious virus spreading with exponential growth," Tufekci writes.

"Take a virus reproduction rate of about 1.1 and an infection fatality risk of 0.8 percent and imagine 10,000 active infections — a plausible scenario for many European cities," Tufekci relays from a study from Adam Kucharski, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. With those numbers, "we'd expect 129 deaths in a month," Tufecki writes. But while a 50 percent fatality rate increase would lead to 193 deaths in one month, a 50 percent transmissibility rate increase would amount to 973 deaths. Read more at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

prior experience
Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

9:47 a.m.
Lindsey Graham.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his advisers were prepared for President Trump to press him on overturning the state's presidential election results during a Saturday phone call, so they decided to record the conversation, which they eventually leaked after Trump mischaracterized the exchange. But the decision was also inspired by a previous phone call Raffensperger had with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in November, Politico reports.

Raffensperger accused Graham of asking him whether he had the power to toss out all mail ballots in Georgia counties found to have higher rates of non-matching signatures, a claim the senator denied. Either way, the call apparently prompted Raffensperger to remain on high alert if he found himself in similar situations. "Lindsey Graham asked us to throw out legally cast ballots," one of Raffensperger's advisers told Politico. "So yeah, after that call, we decided maybe we should do this."

As it turns out, Graham's attempt to help Trump win the election wound up backfiring on the president down the line. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

'disappointed'
Georgia Republican lieutenant governor slams Trump's 'inappropriate' call

9:35 a.m.

Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor is speaking out against President Trump's "inappropriate" attempt to pressure officials to overturn his loss in the state.

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) spoke with CNN on Monday after The Washington Post published audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president pushed baseless voter fraud allegations and urged Raffensperger to "find" votes for him. Georgia previously certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in the state.

"I was disappointed," Duncan told CNN of the call. "And quite honestly, I can't imagine anybody on his staff encouraging that call, or not giving him the advice to hang up and move on to the next subject."

Duncan described the phone call as "inappropriate," saying it was "based on misinformation" and "theories that have been debunked and disproved over the course of the last 10 weeks." He added that the call "certainly did not help" Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia.

"That phone call did absolutely nothing to help drive turnout for Republicans here in Georgia, for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," he said.

Raffensperger himself also spoke out on the phone call Monday morning, telling Good Morning America what he also said on the call with Trump: that the data the president has been using to allege widespread voter fraud is "just plain wrong." Brendan Morrow

Law And Order
Trump's loaded request that Georgia 'find' him enough votes to win could have legal repercussions

9:10 a.m.

President Trump's covertly recorded phone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday afternoon probably won't help Trump politically as he tries to press Republicans into his ill-fated crusade to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. But it also appears to have broken one or several laws.

It's not clear if Trump will face any legal consequences, though.

"Legal experts say the combination of Trump's request to 'find' a specific number of votes — just enough to put him ahead of Biden — and his veiled reference to criminal liability for Raffensperger and his aides could violate federal and state statutes aimed at guarding against the solicitation of election fraud," Politico reports. "The potential violations of state law are particularly notable, given that they would fall outside the reach of a potential pardon by Trump or his successor."

"It seems to me like what he did clearly violates Georgia statutes," Atlanta criminal defense lawyer Leigh Ann Webster told The Washington Post, citing a state law that makes it illegal for anyone who "solicits, requests, commands, importunes, or otherwise attempts to cause the other person to engage" in election fraud. Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis agreed, telling Politico "there's just no way that if you read the code and the way the code is structured, and then you look at what the president of the United States requested, that he has not violated this law."

Lawyers who believe Trump broke federal laws said it would be difficult to prosecute him, The New York Times reports. Trump's call was clearly "inappropriate and contemptible," but prosecutors would have to prove Trump knew he was committing or encouraging illegal behavior, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Post. That said, Trump "was already tripping the emergency meter," he added. "So we were at 12 on a scale of 1 to 10, and now we're at 15."

Republican former Federal Election Commission chairman Trevor Potter told the Times there's actually "a good argument that Trump is seeking to procure a fraudulent vote count by stating that he needs exactly 11,780 votes and is threatening the secretary of state if he does not produce them," but "even if the Biden Justice Department thinks they have a good case, is that how they want to start off the Biden presidency? That is a policy decision." Peter Weber

