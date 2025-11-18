Political cartoons for November 18
Tuesday’s political cartoons include MTG's marching band, AI data centers, Trump's fat cat friends, and more
Editor's note: This is the first Clay Jones editorial cartoon published since a recent stroke. You can read more about him and his recovery in his newsletter here https://claytoonz.substack.com/p/surprise
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
What a rising gold price says about the global economy
The Explainer Institutions, central banks and speculators drive record surge amid ‘loss of trust’ in bond markets and US dollar
-
‘Laughing stock’: Anthony Joshua’s £140m bout with Jake Paul
Talking Point Boxing fans have expressed concerns the YouTuber may not survive the fight with British heavyweight
-
A dreamy skiing adventure in Niseko
The Week Recommends Light, deep, dry snow and soothing hot springs are drawing skiers to Japan’s northernmost island
-
Political cartoons for November 17
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include narco-terrorist boats, Jeffrey Epstein's island, Cop30, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 16
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include presidential pardons, the Lincoln penny, and more
-
5 hilariously incriminating cartoons about the Epstein files
Cartoons Artists take on an Epstein Thanksgiving, solving the puzzle, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 15
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include cowardly congressmen, a Macy's parade monster, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 14
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include 50-year mortgages, the Arc de Trump, and a billionaire's wish list
-
Political cartoons for November 13
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include a flurry of Epstein files, grocery prices, and an end to the shutdown
-
Political cartoons for November 12
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a Democratic top dog, tariffs or taxes, and anti-woke politics
-
Political cartoons for November 11
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include GOP promises, a pardoned turkey, and stumping for Cop30