Political cartoons for November 18

Tuesday’s political cartoons include MTG's marching band, AI data centers, Trump's fat cat friends, and more

By
published

A large truck decorated with patriotic bunting and stars is filled with elephants in this cartoon. The words &amp;ldquo;Release the Files&amp;rdquo; are written on the side and the elephants are playing instruments and beating a drum labeled &amp;ldquo;Marjorie is right.&amp;rdquo; A MAGA hat flies behind the truck. Donald Trump runs after the truck carrying a tuba, trying to join the band.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man and a woman sit on a couch. The woman reads a book and the man holds a phone looking at social media. The words at the top left of the cartoon read: &amp;ldquo;As it becomes worthless, the penny still can be used .. for example:&amp;rdquo; The woman asks the man, &amp;ldquo;A penny for your thoughts.&amp;rdquo; The man looks almost like he&amp;rsquo;s drunk and his speech bubble is empty.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This Clay Jones cartoon depicts the outside of the White House with a massive buzzsaw bearing down on it. A voice from inside says, &amp;ldquo;What did you say about Marjorie Taylor Greene?&amp;rdquo; This is the first cartoon drawn by Clay Jones since he suffered a stroke. You can read more about him and his recovery in his newsletter at https://claytoonz.substack.com/p/surprise

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A man and a woman sit at the kitchen table playing their bills. An AI data center can be seen through their window. The data center is connected to powerlines and is drawing lots of power. The man looks at a bill and says, &amp;ldquo;Honey, ask AI why our electric bill keeps going up.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The title of this cartoon is in the upper left corner and reads: Trump is the first president in recent history to not have a dog. An enormous cat is below that with the words Billionaire Fat Cat$ written on the site. Donald Trump stands next to it and says, &amp;ldquo;So maybe I like cats&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two male neighbors rake leaves and talk to each other across the fence in this cartoon. The are dressed in Midwest-looking hats and coats. One says, &amp;ldquo;Now that the government shutdown is finally over, when will things go back to normal?&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;2028.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A glum Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office pondering two large buttons. Pressing one will Release the Epstein Files. The other one would start a War with Venezuela. Trump looks at the Epstein button and thinks, &amp;ldquo;Decisions, Decisions.&amp;rdquo; His thoughts over the war button are &amp;ldquo;Distractions, Distractions.&amp;rdquo; The photos displayed behind Trump are MBS, Putin and Xi.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is dominated by a large jet airplane named Modern Aviation being pulled along by an old-fashioned horse and carriage. The horse is the FAA and the carriage is Air Traffic Control. A voice from the cockpit says, &amp;ldquo;Expect delays&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A US aircraft carrier filled with fighter jets floats in the ocean in this cartoon. A voice from a tower on the ship says, &amp;ldquo;The president asks if we can just bomb away Epstein Island first.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Schot / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a recreation of Norman Rockwell&amp;rsquo;s famous &amp;ldquo;Free from Want&amp;rdquo; cartoon where a man and a woman serve a large turkey onto a Thanksgiving table filled with food and surrounded by people with smiling faces. In this version, the table is bare, the people look sad, and the turkey is tiny. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Well, they did say our Thanksgiving dinner would be a lot less this year.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

