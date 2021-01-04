trump's festivus
Trump rails against Supreme Court, GOP officials during Georgia rally

January 4, 2021
Donald Trump.
President Trump went to Dalton, Georgia, on Monday night to encourage people to vote for Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in Tuesday's Senate runoffs, but he also used the occasion to air grievances against the Supreme Court and Georgia Republican officials who won't overturn the election results.

While Trump did urge people to vote for Perdue and Loeffler, saying the "fate of our country is at stake," he spent a lot of time focused on himself. "I don't do rallies for other people," he admitted. "I do them for me." He shared several debunked claims of election fraud, and claimed that Democrats are "trying to steal the White House," but "they're not taking this White House. We're going to fight like hell."

Trump's campaign filed dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits in an attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump said the Supreme Court "let us down," adding, "so far. Who knows? Maybe they'll come back." Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — also didn't go along with Trump's demands to overturn the state's election results, and Trump promised he'll return in 18 months to campaign against Kemp. "I'll guarantee you that," he said.

On Wednesday, Congress will meet in a joint session to formally count the Electoral College votes. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the certification in a ceremonial role, but dozens of Republican lawmakers have said they will contest the results. "I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," Trump said, adding he "won't like him quite as much" if he doesn't overturn the results. Pence has no legal authority to override Biden's win. Catherine Garcia

After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

12:57 a.m.

Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.

In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil continued. "I believe in science."

When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because — that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."

She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."

Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said — it was "a little prick, and boop!" She now has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil declared. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." Catherine Garcia

Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

12:33 a.m.

President Trump has almost certainly asked numerous officials and lawmakers in states he lost to help him un-lose the election, but it was something special hearing him baldly plead with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" the specific number of votes he would need to beat President-elect Joe Biden in the state. Stephen Colbert's Late Show took that a step further Monday night by turning the content of Trump's call, recorded by Raffensperger's office, into a song, to the tune of Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You."

If '80s pop classics aren't your thing, the Gregory Brothers autotuned the actual audio of Trump's call into an homage to the '90s Broadway hit Rent. Count along with Trump below. Peter Weber

Authorities say Wisconsin pharmacist who let vaccine spoil is 'an admitted conspiracy theorist'

January 4, 2021
The Moderna vaccine.
Police in Wisconsin say Steven Brandenburg, the pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling 570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, is "an admitted conspiracy theorist" who thought the Moderna vaccine would hurt people and "change their DNA."

The vaccine does not alter a person's genes. Brandenburg, 46, worked at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, near Milwaukee. Police said he twice removed a box of vials from a refrigerator, "knowing that it would diminish the effects of the vaccine." The hospital initially thought the vials were left out by accident, and quickly administered 57 injections, thinking those doses were still usable because the vaccine is viable for 12 hours outside of refrigeration. Moderna said those doses will not cause any harm to the people who received them.

Brandenburg was arrested on New Year's Eve and faces felony charges of reckless endangerment and property damage, although prosecutors say if testing shows the vials to be at all usable, the charges could be dropped to a misdemeanor. Brandenburg has been "pretty cooperative and admitted to everything he'd done," prosecutor Adam Gerold said, adding that the pharmacist "expressed that he was under great stress because of marital problems." Brandenburg was released Monday on a $10,000 signature bond. Catherine Garcia

Perdue defends Trump's request to Georgia secretary of state, calls leak of recording 'disgusting'

January 4, 2021
David Perdue.
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Monday said he had no problem with President Trump calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to pressure him into overturning the state's election results.

"I didn't hear anything in that tape that the president hasn't already said for weeks now since the November election, calling for some sort of investigation," Perdue said during an appearance on Fox News. Perdue said he thinks Trump is just trying to say that "a lot of people in Georgia and 75 million Americans, I think, align with him right now, that something untoward happened here in Georgia and we have not gotten to the bottom of it."

The real problem, Perdue argued, is that the phone call was recorded and released to the media — that was "disgusting," he said. Perdue made his comments during last-minute campaigning ahead of Tuesday's Senate runoff races. Perdue, who is in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, will face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The Washington Post and other news organizations obtained a recording of the phone call on Sunday. In the conversation, Trump made several baseless allegations about the election, including that the ballots were "corrupt," and he said Raffensperger should "find" enough votes to overturn the results, giving Trump the win instead of President-elect Joe Biden. Several Republican officials in Georgia, including Raffensperger, Gov. Brian Kemp, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, have said there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

During a Monday interview with CNN, Duncan said Trump's call was "inappropriate" and "based on misinformation" and "theories that have been debunked and disproved over the course of the last 10 weeks." He also argued it "certainly did not help" Perdue or Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) ahead of Tuesday's runoffs. Catherine Garcia

Police: Proud Boys leader arrested in burning of Black Lives Matter banner

January 4, 2021
Enrique Tarrio.
Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Manner banner, a police spokesman said.

The banner was taken from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, during a rally on Dec. 12, and Tarrio later told The Washington Post he was part of the burning. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, was charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Tarrio has also been charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices; the items were found during his arrest.

During his earlier interview with the Post, Tarrio denied knowing that the Asbury United Methodist Church was a predominantly Black church, claiming, "The sign was taken down because of what it represents." The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. will determine whether the burning is a hate crime, Sternbeck said.

The Proud Boys are planning a rally in D.C. on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump's attempts to overturn the election results. On Dec. 12, members of the group, which has ties to white nationalism, and other alt-right organizations marched through downtown D.C. It was a violent evening, police said, with four churches vandalized. There was also a stabbing at a bar that has become a gathering spot for the Proud Boys. Catherine Garcia

Biden, Pence work to get out the vote in Georgia

January 4, 2021
Joe Biden in Georgia.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence went to Georgia on Monday to urge their bases to vote in the state's Senate runoffs on Tuesday.

Biden held a drive-in rally in Atlanta to support the Democratic candidates — the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — while Pence encouraged the crowd at an evangelical church in Milner to back the incumbent GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Republicans will retain control of the Senate if at least one of the GOP candidates wins on Tuesday.

Pence said the runoffs are "the last line of defense" against Democrats, adding, "We're going to keep Georgia, and we're going to save America." Biden said Perdue and Loeffler "think they've sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not the United States Constitution," and he needs Democrats to have the majority in the Senate so he can get things done.

"Folks, this is it," he said. "This is it. It's a new year, and tomorrow can be a new day for Atlanta, for Georgia, and for America. Unlike any time in my career, one state — one state — can chart the course, not just for the four years but for the next generation." He called Warnock and Ossoff "principled" and "qualified," and said these "honorable" men will "bend the arc of history toward justice and hope and progress." Catherine Garcia

Tanya Roberts is still alive, representative says after previously announcing her death

January 4, 2021
Tanya Roberts
In a bizarre twist, actress Tanya Roberts' representative has told TMZ she is still alive one day after announcing her death.

Mike Pingel, a representative for the A View to a Kill and That '70s Show star, previously announced that she died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm devastated." But on Monday afternoon, TMZ reported that "her rep now says she's alive, despite the rep not only telling TMZ she died, but sending out a press release with that information."

According to the report, Pingel told TMZ that Roberts' husband, Lance, received a call from the hospital on Monday saying that she is still alive. "Pingel said Lance truly believed Tanya had died," TMZ writes, noting Pingel previously provided a quote from Roberts' husband describing her "last moments." The report also says that friends of the family received calls from Roberts' husband on Sunday informing them that she had died.

The initial news of Roberts' supposed death was widely reported by outlets including The Associated Press, and it prompted former co-stars like Topher Grace and the producers of the James Bond films to pay tribute. Brendan Morrow

