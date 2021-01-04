Trump rails against Supreme Court, GOP officials during Georgia rally

President Trump went to Dalton, Georgia, on Monday night to encourage people to vote for Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in Tuesday's Senate runoffs, but he also used the occasion to air grievances against the Supreme Court and Georgia Republican officials who won't overturn the election results.

While Trump did urge people to vote for Perdue and Loeffler, saying the "fate of our country is at stake," he spent a lot of time focused on himself. "I don't do rallies for other people," he admitted. "I do them for me." He shared several debunked claims of election fraud, and claimed that Democrats are "trying to steal the White House," but "they're not taking this White House. We're going to fight like hell."

Trump's campaign filed dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits in an attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump said the Supreme Court "let us down," adding, "so far. Who knows? Maybe they'll come back." Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — also didn't go along with Trump's demands to overturn the state's election results, and Trump promised he'll return in 18 months to campaign against Kemp. "I'll guarantee you that," he said.

On Wednesday, Congress will meet in a joint session to formally count the Electoral College votes. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the certification in a ceremonial role, but dozens of Republican lawmakers have said they will contest the results. "I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," Trump said, adding he "won't like him quite as much" if he doesn't overturn the results. Pence has no legal authority to override Biden's win. Catherine Garcia