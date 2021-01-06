Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

As chaos ripped through Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump quietly slipped into his motorcade to be whisked back to the White House, despite having told his supporters that he was going to walk with them to the Capitol Building.

Trump had used his pulpit at his rally to continue to falsely claim that he had won the presidential election, going as far as to threaten his own vice president, Mike Pence, who had publicly broken with him by refusing to block President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Protesters, meanwhile, stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, overwhelming federal police. From behind bulletproof glass, Trump called for the rest of his assembled supporters to walk toward the Capitol to join the protests, claiming he would lead them in the march, which is being characterized by CNN as a "coup attempt."

President Trump says that following his speech, he will lead his supporters in a march to the Capitol building to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women." pic.twitter.com/g5seac97wC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

President Trump called for his supporters to march from the White House area down Penn toward the Capitol. Hundreds doing so now. pic.twitter.com/Z5TOkzexEL — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 6, 2021

Shortly afterward, the press pool reported Trump and his motorcade had returned to the White House. Jeva Lange