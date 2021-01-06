Drama in D.C.
Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

2:43 p.m.
Sen. Ted Cruz.
Screenshot/Twitter

In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.

In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump urges protesters to 'stay peaceful' minutes after criticizing Pence for not overturning electoral college results

3:19 p.m.

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence lacked the "courage" to block the Electoral College certification, which was paused after pro-Trump protesters breached the United States Capitol.

But shortly after he sent out posts urging the demonstrators to remain peaceful and respect law enforcement officers. Tim O'Donnell

Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

3:16 p.m.
Mitt Romney.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.

Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering the some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection." Jeva Lange

Capitol Building under lockdown as protesters break through police barricades

2:35 p.m.

Congress is under lockdown, with the Senate recessing its Electoral College debate, as Trump supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday and overwhelmed federal police.

Earlier in the afternoon, President Trump had encouraged his assembled supporters to march to the Capitol building to continue their protest. He had also expressed open disappointment in his vice president, Mike Pence, who was overseeing the debate and had publicly broken with Trump in refusing to block President-elect Joe Biden's electoral vote certification.

Pence quickly left the Capitol "presumably for security reasons," CBS News' Grace Segers reported, adding that a "Capitol police officer just called on the press gallery to lock the doors." Jeva Lange

Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

2:14 p.m.
Trump speaks behind bulletproof glass.
Mandel Ngan/Contributor/Getty Images.

As chaos ripped through Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump quietly slipped into his motorcade to be whisked back to the White House, despite having told his supporters that he was going to walk with them to the Capitol Building.

Trump had used his pulpit at his rally to continue to falsely claim that he had won the presidential election, going as far as to threaten his own vice president, Mike Pence, who had publicly broken with him by refusing to block President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Protesters, meanwhile, stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, overwhelming federal police. From behind bulletproof glass, Trump called for the rest of his assembled supporters to walk toward the Capitol to join the protests, claiming he would lead them in the march, which is being characterized by CNN as a "coup attempt."

Shortly afterward, the press pool reported Trump and his motorcade had returned to the White House. Jeva Lange

McConnell: Democracy 'would enter a death spiral' if Republicans overturn Biden's win

2:12 p.m.
Mitch McConnell
KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As Congress met Wednesday to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's election win, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned that overturning the results would permanently harm American democracy.

McConnell delivered a speech on Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers met to count electoral votes and some Republicans objected to the certification. The Republican leader spoke out against attempts to overturn Biden's victory, noting there is no evidence of voter fraud "anywhere near the massive scale" that would have changed the outcome like President Trump has claimed.

"The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken," McConnell said. "They've all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever. ... If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again."

McConnell noted that Congress has a "limited role" in the process, adding that lawmakers "cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids" and that ignoring the will of the voters on an "extraordinarily thin basis" would "be unfair and wrong."

"And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing," McConnell said. "I will vote to respect the people's decision and defend our system of government as we know it." Brendan Morrow

Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol building in 'desperate coup attempt'

1:47 p.m.

As President Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election, hundreds of his supporters have breached the Capitol Building, tearing down security fencing and confronting overwhelmed federal police officers.

The protests, which have drawn thousands from around the country, coincide with Wednesday's congressional election certification process, which is being overseen by Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier Wednesday, Pence publicly broke with Trump by saying he would not try to block President-elect Joe Biden's electors.

CNN has characterized the protests, and the storming of the Capitol Building, as a "desperate coup attempt."

Additionally, there was reportedly a bomb threat at the Capitol Hill Club, a private Republican social club, prompting evacuations of the building as well as the nearby Cannon House Office Building and the Madison Memorial Building. "Cannon staffers are being told to take escape hoods, and to go underground to tunnels," Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reported. Jeva Lange

Pence affirms he won't block certification of Biden's electoral vote as Trump simultaneously threatens him to do so

1:44 p.m.

President Trump is once again demanding Vice President Mike Pence magically hand him the election.

As Congress convened to count electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, thousands of Trump supporters gathered to hear the president and his allies raise arguments against the whole process. And after weeks of false claims about just how the election went down, Trump didn't change his tune.

He and his allies spent the rally claiming voter fraud actually handed Biden the win, despite officials on both sides of the aisle saying there was no evidence of election-altering fraud. And at the end, Trump once again called on Pence, who will oversee the joint session of Congress, to "stand up for the good of our Constitution" and block the vote. "And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you," Trump continued.

But almost simultaneously, Pence affirmed that he wouldn't listen to Trump's threats. He issued a statement just the vote certification process began saying he doesn't believe the Constitution gives him power to "determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Therefore, he'll stand by as the Republicans challenge some states' votes, but will not try to block the count as Trump falsely claimed he could do. Kathryn Krawczyk

