Progressives call to impeach Trump again, expel lawmakers who tried to overturn election

Progressive congressmembers are promising to take action against the president and lawmakers who supported Wednesday's Capitol siege.

As Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, supporters of President Trump first gathered outside the Capitol and then stormed their way inside in an attempt to block the count. The mob forced congressmembers to shelter in their offices and other secure locations, and when President Trump finally responded to the incident, he didn't exactly tell his supporters to knock it off.

Trump's encouragement of the protests and refusal to call them off prompted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to declare she was drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump in a second attempt to remove him from office.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who was just sworn into office last week, said she would introduce a resolution to make sure there were consequences for Republicans who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election."

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021