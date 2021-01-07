Drama in D.C.
Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

8:20 a.m.
President Trump
President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."

While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports.

"He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."

Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable."

"His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."

Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today." Brendan Morrow

Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here'

9:21 a.m.

President Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has become the latest administration official to resign in the wake of Wednesday's Capitol riots.

Mulvaney told CNBC on Thursday he's leaving his "small job" as special envoy to Northern Ireland after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of the election results, leaving four people dead.

"We didn't sign up for what you saw last night," Mulvaney told CNBC. "We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of. But all of that went away yesterday, and I think you're right to ask the question as to 'how did it happen?'"

Several other officials have resigned following the attack on the Capitol, including Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger and Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, and The Washington Post previously reported that "an array of top aides" was considering resigning. Early on Thursday, Trump issued a statement committing to an orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden, which CNN reports was "issued in part to stanch a wave of resignations."

Mulvaney told CNBC he "wouldn't be surprised" to see more resignations, although he added that some officials are staying due to concerns over who Trump will replace them with.

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to replace them that could make things even worse,” Mulvaney said. "So I'm not condemning those who choose not to resign. I understand that. But I can't stay here. Not after yesterday." Brendan Morrow

'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege.

7:05 a.m.
Mike Pence
Shortly after President Trump urged his supporters at Wednesday's "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., to march on the Capitol, they set off down Pennsylvania Avenue, using alternative social media sites like Gab and Parler to discuss "directions on which streets to take to avoid the police and which tools to bring to help pry open doors," as well as how to carry guns into the halls of Congress, The New York Times reports. QAnon, the Proud Boys, and other pro-Trump groups have used such sites for months to openly call for violence against members of Congress and seizing the Capitol building.

Once the mob breached the Capitol building, one of the dozens of Trump supporters roaming the Capitol halls asked, "Where are they?" The Associated Press reports. At that point, the lawmakers were crouching on the floor of the House chamber or under tables, hiding out in secure locations, or sheltering in their offices, praying and telling their loved ones they were alive. At about 2:00 p.m., Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) were evacuated from the Senate, and police cleared the chamber about half an hour later.

"At 2:24 p.m., after Mr. Trump tweeted that Mr. Pence 'didn't have the courage to do what should have been done,' dozens of messages on Gab called for those inside the Capitol building to hunt down the vice president," the Times reports. "In videos uploaded to the channel, protesters could be heard chanting 'Where is Pence?'"

Pence, it turns out, was busy. "Throughout the day, Pence appeared to take on much of the coordination that would traditionally be led by the president in a moment of crisis," Politico reports. "In addition to speaking with defense officials about the deployment of National Guard troops, Pence fielded phone calls from Trump allies who appeared eager to erase the president from the picture." Wednesday marked "the beginning of the end" of Pence's loyalty to Trump, one Pence ally told Politico, and it "may very well be the end of his political career, too." Peter Weber

After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20'

4:20 a.m.
Pence and Pelosi certify Biden wins
Right after Congress formally certified President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory early Thursday morning, President Trump issued a statement saying that while he "totally" disagrees with the outcome of the election, "nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on Jan. 20."

Trump has spent weeks denying Biden's victory and suggesting he and Republican allies could somehow overturn his loss, and this is the first time Trump has conceded publicly that he will leave office. Trump's statement went on to call this "the end of the greatest first term in presidential history" and "only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again." Peter Weber

Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

3:54 a.m.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, with Vermont's three electoral votes ratified in a joint session of Congress, President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to officially become the next president. About 10 minutes later, after Wyoming's three votes were accepted, Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate, read out the totals, finalizing Biden's electoral victory and President Trump's loss.

Trump had publicly and privately cajoled Pence into trying to somehow overturn Biden's win, but Pence does not have that authority and did not try to claim it. When Pence made that clear Wednesday afternoon, as the electoral vote count began, a pro-Trump mob marched to the Capitol, broke through barriers and pushed past police, and violently occupied the House and Senate chambers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office, and other off-limits areas. Four people died.

When Congress reconvened Wednesday night, the House and Senate considered objections to the electoral tallies in Arizona and Pennsylvania. After hours of debate, both objections were shot down by wide margins. Peter Weber

House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

3:19 a.m.

Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."

There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.

The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:

"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor. Peter Weber

Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes

2:27 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, appears destined to go down in the annals of U.S. history, and not in a good way. After President Trump spoke at a rally of supporters, urging them to march to the Capitol, the crowd did so, broke through barriers, pushed past police, and ransacked the complex, sending lawmakers into hiding and delaying the ceremonial count of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College for a couple of hours. The Washington Post gathered together the day's major events, briefly laying them out in chronological order.

Politico focused more on the chaos inside the Capitol in its 3-minute recap, ending with dueling comments from Biden and Trump.

The Wall Street Journal's Catherine Lucey narrated the Journal's play-by-play of Wednesday's momentous event, also in less than 5 minutes. You can watch that extra context below. Peter Weber

Pelosi's office damaged during riot

1:24 a.m.

The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was vandalized on Wednesday when supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol.

The nameplate above her office was stolen, and aides told CNN a large mirror was shattered. There were also messages left behind, including "we will not back down" scribbled on a folder. The Senate parliamentarian's office was ransacked as well, with CNN's Ali Zaslav tweeting a video showing furniture in disarray and paperwork strewn across the floor.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, bragged to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg that he entered Pelosi's office and "wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk." He showed the Times an envelope with Pelosi's letterhead, and said he didn't steal it because "I put a quarter on her desk."

Barnett, who did not have on a mask, said when police entered Pelosi's office, armed with pepper spray, he told officers, "'I paid for this, it's mine,' and I left." Barnett claimed he was knocking on the office door when suddenly the crowd pushed him forward, and he found himself inside the room. "I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he said. Catherine Garcia

