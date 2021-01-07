Drama in D.C.
Biden: Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated 'very differently' than Capitol 'domestic terrorists'

3:39 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the "domestic terrorists" who rioted at the Capitol building this week while arguing Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated "very differently" by law enforcement.

Biden spoke after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday on what the president-elect described as "one of the darkest days" in American history. The Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify Biden's election win, which Trump has falsely claimed to be fraudulent.

"They weren't protesters," Biden said. "Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple. And I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming, but that isn't true. We could see it coming."

Biden went on to slam Trump for "inciting a mob to attack the Capitol" in an attempt to "silence" the voice of voters, describing Wednesday's events as the "culmination" of his "unrelenting attack" on the "institutions of our democracy." He also took issue with the response of law enforcement, contending it would have been different had those rioting been from Black Lives Matter.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said. "We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable." Brendan Morrow

Pelosi joins Schumer in calling for Trump's removal from office

2:42 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has backed calls for President Trump to be removed from office, potentially through the impeachment process.

During a news conference Thursday, Pelosi called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a riot that left four people dead. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) previously called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and said that if it isn't, Congress should impeach and remove Trump.

"Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Pelosi said. "In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment."

Pelosi added that Congress "may be prepared to move forward with impeachment" if the 25th Amendment is not invoked to remove Trump. She called this the "overwhelming sentiment of my caucus" and described Trump as a "very dangerous person who should not continue in office." In addition to Pelosi and Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, also backed impeaching and removing Trump.

Trump was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 but remained in office after being acquitted by the Senate.

"We'll review what our options are in terms of the 25th Amendment," Pelosi said. "If he wants to be unique and be doubly impeached, that's kind of up to him and his Cabinet as to whether he should stay in office." Brendan Morrow

Biden reportedly nominating Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce

2:25 p.m.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly made his final choices to round out his Cabinet.

Biden will choose Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his commerce secretary, Politico and The New York Times report, respectively. Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein confirmed both picks.

Walsh has been Boston's mayor for the past seven years, and was previously a Massachusetts state representative. He was the president of his local labor union for more than 20 years, until his election as mayor. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka asked union leaders to support Walsh for the post, Bloomberg reported in November. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten told Bloomberg at the time that picking Walsh was a "great idea."

Raimondo has been the governor of Rhode Island since 2015, and "is seen as a relatively traditional choice for commerce secretary," the Times writes. A businesswoman and venture capitalist before becoming governor, Raimondo focused on promoting business growth while in office, but ran afoul of unions along the way.

With the selection of Walsh and Raimondo, Biden has finished naming his picks for his top Cabinet spots. It'll be the most diverse Cabinet in history, though no Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders are included. Biden on Wednesday reportedly settled on D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland to be his attorney general. Kathryn Krawczyk

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao — wife of Mitch McConnell — is resigning

1:56 p.m.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is the first Cabinet-level official planning to resign after Wednesday's Capitol riot.

Chao indicated her plans to resign in a Thursday email to Department of Transportation colleagues, citing the mob of President Trump's supporters who attacked the Capitol building the day before. Chao quickly shared the message on her social media accounts, writing that "traumatic and entirely avoidable event ... troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside." Chao's team would aid President-elect Joe Biden's nominee Pete Buttigieg as he transitioned to lead the department, she added.

Chao will be the highest-level departure from the Trump administration in the wake of the siege, but comes after several other White House officials, including Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, said they'd depart ahead of Inauguration Day.

The move comes after The Daily Beast reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is married to Chao, spent Wednesday night asking high-level White House officials to stay at their posts. The Post also reported four conservative GOP senators, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), were calling key senior White House officials to urge them not to resign. Lee's reasoning is to keep "strong leadership" in top positions until the transition, per the Post.

Chao's departure complicates reported discussions of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The clause requires a majority of Cabinet officials and the vice president to tell Congress a president should be removed, allowing the vice president to take charge. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage'

12:36 p.m.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), usually an ally of President Trump, is taking aim at his fellow Republican senators who sparked Wednesday's Capitol siege.

Cotton was notably not among congressmembers who objected to Wednesday's Electoral College certification, which came after Trump and his allies spent weeks falsely claiming fraud had cost him the election. While Cotton had previously said he had some "concerns" with vote accuracy in some states, he made it clear to Fox & Friends on Thursday that it's "not Congress' role to reverse the election results."

Meanwhile "some senators, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow" objecting to electoral college votes "could reverse the results of the election, or even get some kind of emergency audit of the election results," Cotton told Fox & Friends. "That was never going to happen." And "as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol," some of those senators "were literally sending out fundraising emails" and trying to capitalize on the moment, Cotton said.

Cotton was likely referring to Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the opposition to the electoral vote certification and sent out fundraising messages to supporters as the siege was going on. Kathryn Krawczyk

Only 14 suspects were arrested by the Capitol Police, who are now trying to identify other trespassers via 'surveillance footage'

12:26 p.m.
Trump supporter in the Capitol building.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, but just 14 suspects were arrested as a result of the mayhem, the United States Capitol Police reported Thursday, adding that over three times as many police officers "sustained injuries," at more than 50.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," the USCP chief of police, Steven A. Sund, wrote in a statement. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment — specifically for First Amendment activities — has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior."

Sund added that the USCP is "continuing to review surveillance video and open source material to identify" more people who might be subject to criminal charges. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reports that federal authorities are poised to arrest "more than a dozen members of the pro-Trump mob" who stormed the Capitol, and are continuing to review social media posts and cell phone records to root out who was involved after Capitol Police let many of the rioters leave undisturbed.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department arrested an additional 80 people for violations of curfew and unlawful entry. Read more about the "stunning failure" of the Capitol Police here at The Week. Jeva Lange

Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment or impeachment

12:08 p.m.
Chuck Schumer
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is calling for President Trump to be "immediately" removed from office following Wednesday's riots in Washington, D.C.

The Democratic leader in a statement on Thursday announced his support for removing Trump either through the invocation of the 25th Amendment or impeachment after the "insurrection against the United States, incited by the president" on Wednesday.

"The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment," Schumer said. "If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday in a riot that left four people dead after Trump addressed the supporters and told them to "walk down to the Capitol" while Congress met to certify his election loss. Some Cabinet secretaries have reportedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, and on Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) backed this step. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also announced Wednesday she would be drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump, who was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 but acquitted by the Senate. Brendan Morrow

Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration

11:22 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration remains the most likely way President Trump will be pushed out of office.

After a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building on Wednesday, Democrats launched calls to impeach Trump once again for inciting the violence. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) even said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against him. But with the Senate and House both departing after certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win early Thursday morning, with no plans to return for the next two weeks, a second impeachment seems unlikely.

Invoking the fourth clause of the 25th Amendment remains an option for Trump's removal. With Vice President Mike Pence's approval, a majority of Cabinet secretaries can tell Congress they'd like to remove the president, and Pence would take office until Jan. 20; Congress can also move to invoke the clause. Some Cabinet secretaries were reportedly discussing the option on Wednesday.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Thursday announced he wanted the 25th amendment to be invoked, joining several other Democrats who said the same. Kathryn Krawczyk

