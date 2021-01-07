Biden: Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated 'very differently' than Capitol 'domestic terrorists'

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the "domestic terrorists" who rioted at the Capitol building this week while arguing Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated "very differently" by law enforcement.

Biden spoke after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday on what the president-elect described as "one of the darkest days" in American history. The Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify Biden's election win, which Trump has falsely claimed to be fraudulent.

"They weren't protesters," Biden said. "Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple. And I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming, but that isn't true. We could see it coming."

Biden went on to slam Trump for "inciting a mob to attack the Capitol" in an attempt to "silence" the voice of voters, describing Wednesday's events as the "culmination" of his "unrelenting attack" on the "institutions of our democracy." He also took issue with the response of law enforcement, contending it would have been different had those rioting been from Black Lives Matter.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said. "We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable." Brendan Morrow