NOPE
Edit

Bill Belichick says he won't accept Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

9:01 p.m.
Bill Belichick.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday night that due to the "tragic events of last week," he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump.

Trump had planned on giving the medal — the nation's highest civilian honor — to Belichick on Thursday. Belichick publicly supported Trump when he ran for office in 2016, saying he wasn't a "political person" but felt compelled to comment due to "a friendship and a loyalty to Donald."

In a statement, Belichick said he was "flattered" by the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom "out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients." However, because of the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol last Wednesday, Belichick said "the decision has been made not to move forward with the award."

Belichick added that he doesn't just represent himself — he also stands for his family and the Patriots — and he is proud of the team's recent social justice initiatives. "Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team, and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award," he said. Catherine Garcia

who is ken jennings?
Edit

Ken Jennings says 'no one will ever replace' Alex Trebek in debut as Jeopardy! guest host

8:08 p.m.

Here is the new host of Jeopardy! — for now, at least.

Ken Jennings on Monday debuted as the game show's first guest host following Alex Trebek's death in November. Jennings, a Jeopardy! champion who holds the record for most consecutive games won and was declared the show's greatest player of all time in a 2020 tournament, started off his first episode as guest host with a tear-jerking tribute.

"Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life," Jennings said at the start of Monday's episode. "Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. ... Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much, and I thank him for everything he did for all of us."

Jennings went on to say that "no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved."

Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy!, which was filmed less than two weeks before his death, aired on Jan. 8, and it concluded with an emotional tribute montage for the late host. Producers previously announced plans to proceed with a "series of interim guest hosts" before a permanent new host is picked, and the Los Angeles Times reports another future guest host will be Katie Couric. Jennings has taped "at least 30 episodes," The New York Times reports.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," executive producer Mike Richards said in November. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers." Brendan Morrow

pawsitively delicious
Edit

Ben & Jerry's is now making ice cream for dogs, too

7:58 p.m.
Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Starting later this month, the whole family can indulge in Ben & Jerry's together.

The ice cream company announced on Monday it is launching its first-ever line of frozen dog treats. Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey aren't on the menu, though — for pups, there are just two flavors: Pontch's Mix, made with peanut butter and pretzels, and Rosie's Batch, a combination of pumpkin and mini-cookies.

The ingredients are simple, ABC News reports: water, sugar, coconut oil, pumpkin puree, pea protein, molasses, and natural flavors. The ice cream cups will hit the frozen sections of U.S. grocery stores and pet stores in late January. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park test positive for COVID-19

7:14 p.m.
A gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Facebook/San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for COVID-19, and it's believed they caught the virus from an asymptomatic staff member.

This is the first known instance of COVID-19 being naturally transmitted to apes, Fox 5 San Diego reports. In a press release, San Diego Zoo Global said the two gorillas were tested last Wednesday after they started coughing, and preliminary tests came back positive. The results were confirmed on Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories. A third gorilla is now symptomatic.

The asymptomatic staffer was wearing personal protective equipment while working with the gorillas, as well as following other safety precautions, officials said. San Diego Zoo Safari Park Executive Director Lisa Peterson said aside from "some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well. The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Edit

2 Capitol Police officers suspended over suspected involvement in riot

6:37 p.m.
Members of the pro-Trump mob at the Capitol.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended in connection with last week's riot at the Capitol, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said on Monday evening.

One of the officers took a selfie with a member of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol, Ryan said, and a second officer put on a Make America Great Again hat. The Capitol Police's interim chief "determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension," Ryan said.

Two congressional officials with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post more than a dozen additional officers are under investigation for suspected involvement in the riot or showing inappropriate support of it. In one case, an officer posted online that they backed the so-called Stop the Steal demonstrations and believed President Trump's baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

Ryan said Capitol Police officers are being looked at closely because officials do not want anyone working at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration "who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event." Catherine Garcia

Another One
Edit

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf announces resignation

5:59 p.m.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was the latest Trump administration official to announce his resignation Monday, stating that he'll step down from his post at the end of the day, with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor taking over, presumably, until the Biden administration arrives.

Wolf didn't specifically mention the deadly riot at the United States Capitol riot last week, which prompted him to release a statement imploring President Trump to "strongly condemn the violence that took place," as a reason for his resignation. He instead referred to court rulings that found he wasn't serving his role lawfully, and therefore lacked authority to make policy decisions.

Last week, Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to formally lead the department, a move the White House denied had anything to do with Wolf's criticism about the riots. Tim O'Donnell

your call
Edit

How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

5:33 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.

A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.

There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment. Tim O'Donnell

going rogue
Edit

State Department to investigate after rogue employee reportedly changed site to say Trump's term ends today

5:15 p.m.

Twitter descended into total chaos Monday afternoon as a government website suggested President Trump's term was coming to an imminent end, and it sounds like it was all because of a rogue staffer.

On Monday afternoon, Twitter users noticed a head-turning biography page for President Trump on the State Department website that declared "Donald J. Trump's term ended on" Jan. 11. Yes, that would be Jan. 11 as in today, more than a week before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The site also claimed Vice President Mike Pence's term was ending Monday.

As Twitter collectively raised its eyebrows and pondered wild theories that Trump would soon announce his resignation, BuzzFeed News came along with more information, reporting that a "disgruntled employee" at the State Department changed the pages. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now ordered an internal investigation, according to the report.

"It's 100 percent not a hack," a diplomat told BuzzFeed. Links to the page on the State Department website now lead to a message that says "We're sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments."

Whoever this disgruntled employee might be, if their goal was to sow chaos, confusion, and plenty of memes that derailed just about everyone's Twitter feed for a good half-hour, well, mission accomplished. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.