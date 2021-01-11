GOP in disarray
Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

January 11, 2021
Kevin McCarthy


President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.

Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.

McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."

McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.

One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Members of knitting group say learning the craft changed their lives

1:12 a.m.
A woman knits.


Nelson Mendonca wouldn't be where he is today had he not learned to knit.

Mendonca lives in British Columbia, and for two decades he struggled through a cycle of drug addiction and incarceration. While in prison, he joined a knitting program, and learned how to make beanies. The hats were distributed to the homeless, and upon his release last July, Mendonca knew he wanted to continue providing beanies for people in need.

As he learned how to knit, Mendonca realized that he couldn't cut corners — he had to follow every step "one at a time, over and over again," he told CNN. He found the process calming, and being able to create something from scratch to give to someone else "sparked joy in me that I have never felt before in my life," Mendonca said.

He has since started a knitting group at the Phoenix Society, an integrated addiction services center in British Columbia. There are 10 members, and then men have knitted more than 200 beanies to donate to homeless shelters. "Our knitting group has helped me by keeping my mind busy and giving me a sense of community," member Michael Prokopchuk told CNN. "I've connected with everybody in our looming group and have learned some quality life lessons from sharing with the group during my time here." Catherine Garcia

College Football
Alabama crushes Ohio State to win 13th college football championship title

12:24 a.m.
Nick Saban is dunked after record seventh national title


Alabama dominated Ohio State in Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game, winning 52-24 to secure the Crimson Tide's 13th college football title. Six of those championships were won under the direction of coach Nick Saban, who entered the record books Monday night; with seven national titles under his belt, including one coaching LSU in 2003, Saban passed former Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most college football championships under any coach.

The is Alabama's third national title in the seven seasons of the College Football Playoff system, the most of any team. It is also probably the best team from Saban's 13 seasons coaching the Crimson Tide, USA Today notes. Alabama wide receiver DeVonata Smith, winner of this year's Heisman Trophy, also set a new SEC record for career receiving yards. The Buckeyes suffered a blow when running back Trey Sermon exited the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. Peter Weber

all atwitter
Twitter removes more than 70,000 QAnon accounts

January 11, 2021
A photo showing Donald Trump's suspended Twitter account.


Twitter announced on Monday night it has removed more than 70,000 accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, citing concerns that the adherents could spread material "with the potential to lead to offline harm."

In a blog post, Twitter explained that the accounts "were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service." In July, Twitter banned 7,000 QAnon accounts.

President Trump had his Twitter account permanently suspended on Friday because he violated rules against inciting violence. Over the last several weeks, he pushed baseless claims of voter fraud, urged Vice President Mike Pence to overthrow the election results, and encouraged supporters to attend a "big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6th," adding, "Be there, will be wild!" This event ended with a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol as lawmakers certified the election results.

The removal of tens of thousands of QAnon Twitter accounts coincided with several conservative personalities, including former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), complaining that their number of followers had suddenly dropped. Sanders took this very personally, tweeting that "the radical left" and "their big tech allies" were attempting to "marginalize, censor, or silence the American people." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Trump, Pence meet for 1st time since Capitol riot

January 11, 2021
Donald Trump and Mike Pence.


President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met on Monday evening in the Oval Office, the first time they have been together since a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, many of them specifically saying they were there to find Pence.

A senior administration official told The Associated Press the pair had a "good conversation," but did not say whether they discussed the events that led up to the riot. Trump pushed Pence to overturn the results of the election, something he did not have the legal authority to do. During a rally on Wednesday, Trump told supporters he hoped "Mike has the courage to do what he has to do," inciting members of the crowd to go to the Capitol, where they breached the building as lawmakers voted to certify the election results.

Some members of the mob chanted "Hang Mike Pence!" and the vice president and his family were rushed to a secure area. Democratic lawmakers have urged Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, but the administration official told AP both Trump and Pence agreed on Monday to work for "the remainder of their term" and "reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week" do not "represent" the "75 million Americans" who voted for Trump.

One person close to Pence told AP aides think Democrats are trying to hurt Pence and make it difficult for him to have a political future. Other allies are outraged that Trump kept telling his supporters Pence could overturn the election, escalating tensions. When Pence was in hiding on Wednesday, Trump never checked in on him, but did rant and rave over Pence's decision to follow his constitutional duty, AP reports. Catherine Garcia

NOPE
Bill Belichick says he won't accept Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

January 11, 2021
Bill Belichick.


New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday night that due to the "tragic events of last week," he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump.

Trump had planned on giving the medal — the nation's highest civilian honor — to Belichick on Thursday. Belichick publicly supported Trump when he ran for office in 2016, saying he wasn't a "political person" but felt compelled to comment due to "a friendship and a loyalty to Donald."

In a statement, Belichick said he was "flattered" by the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom "out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients." However, because of the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol last Wednesday, Belichick said "the decision has been made not to move forward with the award."

Belichick added that he doesn't just represent himself — he also stands for his family and the Patriots — and he is proud of the team's recent social justice initiatives. "Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team, and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award," he said. Catherine Garcia

who is ken jennings?
Ken Jennings says 'no one will ever replace' Alex Trebek in debut as Jeopardy! guest host

January 11, 2021

Here is the new host of Jeopardy! — for now, at least.

Ken Jennings on Monday debuted as the game show's first guest host following Alex Trebek's death in November. Jennings, a Jeopardy! champion who holds the record for most consecutive games won and was declared the show's greatest player of all time in a 2020 tournament, started off Monday's episode with a tear-jerking tribute.

"Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life," Jennings said. "Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. ... Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much, and I thank him for everything he did for all of us."

Jennings went on to say that "no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved."

Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy!, which was filmed less than two weeks before his death, aired on Jan. 8, and it concluded with an emotional tribute montage for the late host. Producers previously announced plans to proceed with a "series of interim guest hosts" before a permanent new host is picked, and the Los Angeles Times reports another future guest host will be Katie Couric. Jennings has taped "at least 30 episodes," The New York Times reports.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," executive producer Mike Richards said in November. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers." Brendan Morrow

pawsitively delicious
Ben & Jerry's is now making ice cream for dogs, too

January 11, 2021
Ben & Jerry's ice cream.


Starting later this month, the whole family can indulge in Ben & Jerry's together.

The ice cream company announced on Monday it is launching its first-ever line of frozen dog treats. Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey aren't on the menu, though — for pups, there are just two flavors: Pontch's Mix, made with peanut butter and pretzels, and Rosie's Batch, a combination of pumpkin and mini-cookies.

The ingredients are simple, ABC News reports: water, sugar, coconut oil, pumpkin puree, pea protein, molasses, and natural flavors. The ice cream cups will hit the frozen sections of U.S. grocery stores and pet stores in late January. Catherine Garcia

