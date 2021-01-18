Census Bureau director to resign following criticism over data

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced on Monday that he will resign on Wednesday, the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Dillingham's term was set to expire at the end of 2021, but last week, a watchdog agency said it found that Dillingham pressured employees to use state and federal administrative records to determine how many undocumented immigrants are in the United States. He wanted a report on the information filed by Jan. 15; a whistleblower told the Office of Inspector General this was "statistically indefensible" and could be "misinterpreted, misused, or otherwise tarnish the Bureau's reputation."

Several Democratic lawmakers and civil rights leaders called on Dillingham to resign. In a statement, Dillingham said he had thought about retiring earlier, but was encouraged to stay. "Let me make it clear that under other circumstances I would be honored to serve President-elect Biden just as I served the past five presidents," he added. A Census Bureau spokesman said Ron Jarmin, the current chief operating officer, will assume the director's duties. Catherine Garcia