Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby will retire at the end of his term in 2022

A new documentary is on the way centering on one of the most bizarre moments of the 2020 election: the saga of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

The events surrounding Rudy Giuliani's infamous post-election press conference that inexplicably took place at a landscaping business in Pennsylvania will be explored in a feature documentary called Four Seasons Total Documentary, Deadline reports.

Days after the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump's lawyer held a press conference pushing baseless voter fraud claims at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a random small business surrounded by a sex shop and a crematorium. After Trump promoted the event as taking place at "Four Seasons, Philadelphia," observers speculated the campaign may have accidentally booked the wrong location after intending to hold the press conference at an actual Four Seasons hotel. Later, The New York Times reported a "garbled game of telephone" was at play and that Giuliani told Trump the "intended location for the news conference and he misunderstood, assuming it was an upscale hotel."

Either way, Twitter was flooded with questions about how this head-scratching scene came together, and an announcement said this documentary will offer a "firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host" the press conference, featuring interviews with Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner Marie Siravo and director of sales Sean Middleton, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's an honor and privilege to be able to help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear," director Christopher Stoudt said. "After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop). This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country." Brendan Morrow