retirements
Edit

Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby will retire at the end of his term in 2022

12:41 p.m.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that he'll retire at the end of 2022, rather than seek re-election for a seventh term.

Unlike his GOP colleague Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who is on his way out as well and cited increasing partisanship in Congress as a major factor in his decision, it doesn't seem like this choice was particularly complicated — Shelby, who has been in Congress for over four decades, is 86 now and will be 88 in 2022. As he put it in a statement, "for everything, there is a season."

But even if Shelby's departure was anticipated, the race to succeed him in Alabama, where the seat figures to remain Republican, could be crucial in shaping the future of the Senate GOP, which will likely have to increasingly grapple with the direction it takes amid the growing divide between those who want to move past former President Donald Trump and those who believe he's cemented himself as the central figure in the party. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'

12:52 p.m.
President Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are arguing his impeachment is unconstitutional based on a technicality.

Last week, House impeachment managers laid out their case against Trump, naming him "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and naming several instances where he allegedly provoked the attackers. But as Trump's lawyers said in a 78-page pretrial brief released Monday, combining all those allegations into just one impeachment article, among other flaws, mean the argument violates the Constitution.

A good 10 pages of the Trump lawyers' arguments is dedicated to the idea that the impeachment itself is "structurally deficient" and otherwise unconstitutional. "By charging multiple alleged wrongs in one article, the House of Representatives has made it impossible to guarantee compliance with" a piece of the Constitution that governs impeachment, the lawyers wrote. In addition, House Democrats' "theory on insurrection collapses ... because it fails to describe any violation of law whatsoever," Trump's lawyers went on. Both of these flaws mean Trump's impeachment should be dismissed, they said.

Trump's lawyers also argued against the concrete parts of the Democrats' allegation of incitement. They went into length about just what the word "fighting" means, saying that as Trump spoke more than 10,000 before a crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, he only said it "a little more than a handful of times and each time in the figurative sense." For example, while Trump said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was "fighting the House," he "was not punching any of his fellow representatives," the lawyers write. Find the whole brief here. Kathryn Krawczyk

tis the season
Edit

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping saga is getting its own documentary

12:50 p.m.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

A new documentary is on the way centering on one of the most bizarre moments of the 2020 election: the saga of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

The events surrounding Rudy Giuliani's infamous post-election press conference that inexplicably took place at a landscaping business in Pennsylvania will be explored in a feature documentary called Four Seasons Total Documentary, Deadline reports.

Days after the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump's lawyer held a press conference pushing baseless voter fraud claims at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a random small business surrounded by a sex shop and a crematorium. After Trump promoted the event as taking place at "Four Seasons, Philadelphia," observers speculated the campaign may have accidentally booked the wrong location after intending to hold the press conference at an actual Four Seasons hotel. Later, The New York Times reported a "garbled game of telephone" was at play and that Giuliani told Trump the "intended location for the news conference and he misunderstood, assuming it was an upscale hotel."

Either way, Twitter was flooded with questions about how this head-scratching scene came together, and an announcement said this documentary will offer a "firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host" the press conference, featuring interviews with Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner Marie Siravo and director of sales Sean Middleton, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's an honor and privilege to be able to help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear," director Christopher Stoudt said. "After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop). This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country." Brendan Morrow

R.I.P.
Edit

GOP Rep. Ron Wright dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

11:46 a.m.
Ron Wright
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has died at age 67.

The Republican lawmaker died on Sunday, less than three weeks after announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis. He was hospitalized in Dallas for the past two weeks after contracting the coronavirus and died with his wife, Susan, by his side, his office said in a Monday statement.

Wright had battled lung cancer in the past few years, and his office noted he "kept a rigorous work schedule" as he was treated. In September 2020, he was hospitalized while undergoing cancer treatment.

"As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end," his office said. "Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice."

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die from COVID-19.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) was among those who paid tribute to Wright on Monday, writing, "Saddened to lose a Texas colleague to COVID-19. I served with Ron on the Education and Labor Committee, and he was a gentleman who cared deeply about public service. My condolences to his family and friends." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Former FDA chief predicts states will make COVID-19 vaccines 'generally available' by April

11:26 a.m.

One of the major challenges the United States is facing in its COVID-19 vaccine drive is the fact that demand is outstripping supply, but Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks that will flip suddenly and "sooner than we think."

In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, Gottlieb noted that vaccine production is ramping up — about 220 million doses will be put into the market by the end of March, and another 100 million will be made available in April. Those numbers will be higher if the FDA soon authorizes Johnson & Johnson's candidate for emergency use, as Gottlieb expects.

By that point, he said, states will likely have to make the shots "generally available" because a shrinking, but still significant reluctance to get vaccinated among the American public means there won't be enough takers if only specific groups of people have access. "If we continue to ration it based on more and more narrow slices of the population, it's going to get harder to administer. So, I think we're just going to have to open this up to general availability, which is good news," he said, pinpointing the end of March and "certainly" April as target dates.

Gottlieb cautioned that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by April 1, but he does think most people will be able to schedule an appointment. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump's impeachment lawyer specializes in medical malpractice and 'people falsely accused in Me Too cases'

11:20 a.m.
Bruce Castor.
Clem Murray - Pool/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer wasn't exactly his first choice — he's not exactly known for taking on high-profile federal cases. Still, Bruce Castor is ready to defend the man he calls "the nicest guy in the world," and isn't anticipating it'll be very hard, he tells The Washington Post.

Castor, the former district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was tapped to defend Trump just a week ago, after the former president's first team of lawyers quit. But Castor thought he actually had the job weeks earlier. His cousin Stephen Castor was the House Republicans' counsel in Trump's first impeachment, and he had asked Castor if he was interested in the job back on Jan. 17. Castor was of course interested; Though he still has never met Trump, he voted for him, and said he has had nothing but "delightful" interactions with him since getting the role.

The late addition left Castor with barely a week to prepare for the trial — "I would have liked the extra two weeks of preparation time," he told the Post. After all, since leaving public service, Castor has been focused in medical malpractice, personal injury and "people falsely accused in Me Too cases where their reputations were ruined," he said. He's probably most famous for not prosecuting Bill Cosby in 2005, when Andrea Constand accused him of sexual assault.

But as Castor tells the Post, he doesn't find Trump's case "particularly complicated." He's "enormously proud" of the defense he and fellow lawyer David Schoen drew up in response to House impeachment managers' charge of incitement of insurrection, even if it did misspell the name of the United States. And as long as the whole thing doesn't "get bogged down with everyone wanting to ask questions," Castor said he's ready to succinctly "get it done and go home." Read more about Castor's defense plan at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

arkansas gubernatorial race
Edit

One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' main Arkansas gubernatorial rivals just dropped out of the race

10:19 a.m.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (R) has reportedly had his hopes set on the state's governorship for a long time, even leaving Congress to pursue that goal, and he officially declared his candidacy for the job, which is opening up in 2022, back in August. But on Monday, he announced he's bowing out and will instead seek to become Arkansas' next attorney general.

In a statement, Griffin said he believes "I can do more for Arkansas" in that capacity, but the early reactions from analysts are that Griffin likely came to the realization that his prospects of defeating former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who launched her campaign just two weeks ago, in a GOP primary were slim. The race, for the moment, is down to Sanders and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, another prominent Republican in the state.

But the fact that Sanders' name recognition — she's both an ally of former President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) — may have proved too much even for Griffin, who reportedly has "a resume as long as your arm and a huge war chest," suggesting her path is pretty clear. Tim O'Donnell

Senate 2022
Edit

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's Senate announcement video is packed with Rust Belt grit

10:00 a.m.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is vying for a job that may actually require him to stop wearing shorts in winter.

After weeks of exploring a 2022 Senate run and soliciting donations, the state's No. 2 officially joined the field Monday. The announcement came in form of a gritty video tour of Pennsylvania that lays out Fetterman's politically unconventional past and mixes progressive promises with an appeal to people who "feel like their best days were a generation ago or more."

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.) announced late last year that he would not seek re-election in 2022, opening up the field in a swing state that went narrowly blue in 2020.

Fetterman gained notoriety in the days after the 2020 election as he fought false claims of election fraud in the state, inspiring one campaign T-shirt he's selling. He's a strong proponent of legalizing marijuana, raising the minimum wage, protecting union rights, and ensuring health care is not a "privilege" but a right. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.