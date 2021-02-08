New Beginnings
Larry Kudlow's new Fox Business show to debut next week

Larry Kudlow.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Lou Dobbs' loss is Larry Kudlow's gain.

Kudlow, a former CNBC host and commentator, served as director of the national Economic Council during the Trump administration. Starting next Tuesday, he will have his own Fox Business Network show during the 4 p.m. hour, which will then re-air at 7 p.m. Lou Dobbs Tonight used to air at 5 p.m., with a repeat at 7 p.m., but that show was unexpectedly canceled last week.

Dobbs, whose final show aired on Thursday, was the most popular host on Fox Business Network, CNN reports, but even then, he only averaged about 300,000 viewers at 5 p.m. Kudlow's show, which does not yet have a name, will replace After the Bell, which averaged around 150,000 viewers. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Kudlow has been tasked with getting viewers to tune in to Fox Business News rather than CNBC, which has higher ratings. Catherine Garcia

Senate confirms Denis McDonough as Veterans Affairs secretary

Denis McDonough.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Monday confirmed Denis McDonough as secretary of Veterans Affairs.

McDonough, 51, was confirmed in an 87-7 vote. In 2013, he served as chief of staff to President Barack Obama, and before that was a deputy national security adviser. McDonough is only the second non-veteran to lead the VA.

In this role, he will have to guide the agency as it works to vaccinate millions of veterans, while also trying to repair its reputation, following scandals involving long waits and the falsification of records.

McDonough told the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee that he will overhaul the department. "This won't be easy," he said. "The Department of Veterans Affairs faces great challenges, challenges made even more daunting by the coronavirus pandemic. Its capabilities have not always risen to the needs of our veterans." Catherine Garcia

Georgia's secretary of state opens probe into Trump's phone calls

Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched an investigation on Monday into phone calls former President Donald Trump made to state election officials during an attempt to overturn the presidential election results.

Walter Jones, a spokesman for the office, confirmed with ABC News that the investigation has begun, and said the inquiry will be "fact-finding and administrative in nature." The probe was triggered on Monday after George Washington University Law Prof. John Banzhaf filed a formal complaint, saying Trump may have violated three Georgia state laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, and intentional interference with performance of election duties.

Trump lost Georgia to President Biden, and made calls to Raffensperger and the secretary of state's chief investigator in his quest to overturn the results. In a recording made on Jan. 2 and obtained by ABC News, Trump is heard asking Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes — the number he would need to win the state.

Once the probe is finished, the State Election Board will decide whether a criminal referral should be sent to the state attorney general or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has said the call between Trump and Raffensperger was "deeply disturbing." She also stated that "anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable." People close to Willis told ABC News even if the case is not referred to her, she might still pursue her own investigation. Catherine Garcia

New York can't prosecute Paul Manafort after Trump pardon, court rules

Paul Manafort.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort won't face a second round of prosecution in New York state after a court affirmed the state and federal charges against him constituted double jeopardy.

Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in early 2019 after being charged with financial crimes, as well as witness tampering and unregistered lobbying, as a result of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with pretty much the same financial crimes shortly after his second sentence in what was seemingly an insurance policy against Trump's likely pardon of Manafort. After all, a president cannot pardon someone charged with state crimes.

But the overlap turned out to work against Vance. In December 2019, New York state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the state's charges, saying that "the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution." Vance took the case to the New York Court of Appeals — the state's highest court — but it said last week that it had declined to review the case. As a result, Wiley's ruling will stand.

Trump did end up pardoning Manafort in December, though he was already serving his sentence at home due to COVID-19 concerns. Manafort had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges, and his lawyer told The New York Times he is pleased with the result. Manafort could still be charged with other federal or state crimes. Kathryn Krawczyk

Both sides of Trump's impeachment reach trial structure agreement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the House impeachment managers, and former President Donald Trump's legal team have agreed on an impeachment trial structure, Schumer announced Monday. The resolution is expected to pass the Senate "early this week."

It allows both the impeachment managers and Trump's counsel four hours, equally divided, to present their arguments on the constitutionality of the trial Tuesday before the Senate votes on whether it has jurisdiction to try a former president. That will be a simple majority vote, so the answer will almost certainly be yes. If things go forward, both sides will then present their case for and against conviction beginning on Wednesday — they'll have 16 hours total to do so, but they won't be able to exceed eight hours per day. Then, senators will have four hours to question the two parties. Before the Senate votes on the article of impeachment, there will be four hours allotted for arguments on whether the upper chamber should consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, and another four for closing arguments.

Trial proceedings will stop at 5 p.m. on Friday no matter what, and won't pick back up until Sunday — Trump's lawyer David Schoen requested the pause so he can observe the Jewish Sabbath.

Everyone seems pleased with the agreement — Schumer called it "eminently fair," McConnell said it "preserves due process and the rights of both sides, and Trump's team said the structure is "consistent with past precedent" and will "provide ... an opportunity to explain" why they believe impeaching a "private citizen" is unconstitutional. Tim O'Donnell

A hacker nearly poisoned an entire Florida city

Wastewater treatment plant.
iStock

What sounds like the plot of a crime-fighting cartoon was actually reality in Florida last week.

At around 8 a.m. Friday, a worker at Oldsmar, Florida's water treatment plant noticed something not too unusual: Someone had remotely accessed the plant's computer systems that monitor and control chemical levels in the water supply. It's something supervisors at the plant often do to check levels while they're out in the field, Tampa local news station WSTP reports.

Things took a turn later that day when the remote operator returned and changed the level of the chemical sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, in the water, Pinellas County Bob Gualtieri said in a Monday press conference. A small amount of the main ingredient in liquid drain cleaner goes into some water systems to keep pipes clean and neutralize the water's pH. But the hacker raised the level from 100 parts per million to 11,100, pumping the chemical into the water supply at a poisonous level.

The operator quickly noticed the danger and pushed the level back down to normal. Even if they hadn't, city officials said there are several fail-safes and alarms in place to prevent the poisonous water from heading to homes. "At no time was there a significant adverse effect on the water being treated," Gualtieri affirmed. For now, the remote system has been disabled, city officials added.

Gualtieri wouldn't call the hacking an attempt at bioterrorism, Vice notes. Still, when "someone hacked into the system not just once but twice" and pumped it full of a "caustic substance," Gualtieri said it was fair to "label it however you want." Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden speaks with Modi, but doesn't mention India's farmer protests

President Biden had his first official call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House announced.

The White House readout notes the leaders of the world's second and third most populous nations committed to working closely together on the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and promoting a "free and open Indo-Pacific region." They also reportedly agreed that the "rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld" in India's neighbor Myanmar, where the military recently staged a coup.

One thing Biden and Modi did not discuss, however, was the massive farmer protests in India, which began after Modi's government "enacted market-friendly laws to overhaul the country's struggling agriculture industry," per The New York Times. The government's response to the demonstrations, which turned violent last month as police clashed with the protesters, has included arrests and cutting off internet access, raising concerns that Modi's methods of stifling dissent are growing more anti-democratic.

Though Biden didn't directly address the situation in his first chat with Modi, he did describe a "shared commitment to democratic values" as the "bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship."

The call was also significant in that it may be a precursor to Biden's highly anticipated initial discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Washington-Beijing relationship is a priority for the Biden administration, but the president reportedly wanted to hold off until he spoke with leaders from South Korea, Japan, and India, which he's now done. Tim O'Donnell

Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would raise minimum wage to $9.50 this year

House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour.

Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2025. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed.

A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. Kathryn Krawczyk

