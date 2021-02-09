impeachment round 2
Edit

Republicans admit nothing will change their mind on constitutionality of Trump's impeachment

3:59 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial started Tuesday with a over whether its constitutional to impeach a former president in the first place. But even after a four-hour debate on the subject, the Senate's vote on the subject is likely to remain unchanged.

House impeachment managers got the first crack at the question Tuesday afternoon, claiming that finding the impeachment of a former official unconstitutional would give them an excuse to do whatever they'd like in their last weeks in office. Senate Republicans said they were impressed with the argument, with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) telling CNN that Democrats "sent a better team" than the last Trump impeachment. But as both Wicker and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) affirmed, there's really nothing those managers can say that will change Republicans' minds on the unconstitutionality of the trial.

The Senate already took a vote last week to consider whether Trump's impeachment for incitement of insurrection was constitutional, given that his trial is happening now that he's out of office. Forty-five Republicans voted that it was unconstitutional, providing a prediction on how they'll vote Tuesday when posed with the same question. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Edit

It wasn't entirely clear what Trump's lawyer was going for in opening impeachment argument — but it may have been strategic

4:00 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor began his argument that a Senate trial was unconstitutional began with a compliment of the House impeachment manager's opposing case, a clear indictment of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — "You will not hear any member of the team representing ... Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters" — and some flattering words for the lawmakers he was addressing. After that, though, things got a little confusing for many observers, who couldn't quite figure out where he was going with his argument.

Castor — who previously told The Washington Post he's a guy who "gets upn there in court and talks" — meandered a bit, hitting a number of different topics during his presentation, leaving some to wonder if he was just "running out the clock," since Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, either way.

But sources within Trump's orbit told The New York Times and ABC News that Castor's seemingly incoherent presentation was, in fact, very deliberate following the Democrats' "emotionally-charged" opening argument, which Castor himself called "brilliant." His goal, the Times and ABC report, was to "lower the temperature" before Trump's other attorney, David Schoen, focused more heavily on the constitutionality of the case. Of course, that explanation could also be attempt at damage control from team Trump. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Raskin chokes up while recalling the day of the Capitol riot

3:43 p.m.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House manager in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, closed his opening arguments Tuesday by emotionally describing his and his family's personal experience during the Capitol riot.

After Democrats laid out their argument for why the impeachment trial against Trump is constitutional, Raskin spoke about the fact that his youngest daughter and his son-in-law were with him at the Capitol building when the Jan. 6 riot occurred, just one day after his son was buried.

"They wanted to be together with me in the middle of a devastating week for our family," Raskin explained.

Raskin remembered assuring his daughter and son-in-law that "of course" it would be safe to come with him to the Capitol on the day Congress was meeting to certify President Biden's election win. When the riot began, Raskin said his family members had to hide in House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's (D-Md.) office and "thought they were going to die," "placing what they thought were their final texts." The Democratic lawmaker became emotional describing his conversation with his daughter after the attack.

"I told my daughter, Tabitha ... I told her how sorry I was, and I promised her that it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me," Raskin said. "And you know what she said? She said, 'Dad, I don't want to come back to the Capitol.' Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and I heard on that day and since then, that one hit me the hardest."

Raskin also described witnessing people "calling their wives and their husbands, their loved ones, to say goodbye" during the riot, and he recalled the sound of "pounding on the door like a battering ram" as the "most haunting sound I ever heard." He concluded by telling lawmakers, "This cannot be the future of America." Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Edit

Democrats argue 1876 case is 'clear precedent' for impeaching Trump post-presidency

2:47 p.m.

The 1876 impeachment of William Belknap, who served as secretary of war under former President Ulysses S. Grant, provides a "clear precedent" for trying former President Donald Trump in the Senate, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), a House impeachment manager, argued Tuesday during a debate over the constitutionality of Trump's second impeachment.

Neguse explained to the Senate that Belknap, who was "involved in a massive kickback scheme," rushed to the White House before his wrongdoing became public to resign so he could "avoid any further inquiry into his misconduct and ... to avoid being disqualified from holding federal office in the future." But the House moved forward and unanimously impeached, anyway.

Then, when his case reached the Senate, Neguse said, Belknap "made the exact same argument" Trump, his legal team, and many GOP senators have made — that the upper chamber lacks the power to try a former official. In 1876, though, Neguse continued, lawmakers were "outraged" at the suggestion. "They knew it was a dangerous, dangerous argument with dangerous implications," Neguse said. "It would literally mean that a president could betray their country, leave office, and avoid impeachment and disqualification entirely."

The Senate then "decisively voted" that the Constitution required them to hold the trial. Neguse clarified that the Senate ultimately acquitted Belknap, but "only after a thorough, public inquiry." Read more about Belknap's trial. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Democrats: There's no 'January exception' to impeachment

2:45 p.m.

House impeachment managers are arguing it's downright dangerous to dismiss former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial before it even begins.

Trump's lawyers argue his impeachment for alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol should be dismissed because he is now out of office. But lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) started Tuesday's trial by outlining how that "radical argument" would let officials claim "constitutional impunity" for anything they do in their last month in office.

After presenting a 10-minute video of disturbing scenes from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Raskin warned that if Trump was spared even from being tried for inspiring the riot, it would create a "January exception" to the constitutional right to impeach presidents. "Conduct that would be a high crime or misdemeanor" throughout a president's first few years in office, "you can suddenly do in your last few weeks in office without facing any constitutional accountability at all" if Trump's case was dismissed, Raskin explained.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) dug further into the idea of a "January exception," explaining how the Constitution allowed for the impeachment of former officials throughout history.

Tuesday's impeachment proceedings will end with a Senate vote considering the constitutionality of the impeachment; 45 Senate Republicans agreed it was unconstitutional in a Jan. 28 vote. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump impeachment trial starts with graphic video montage of Capitol riot

2:07 p.m.

The historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump commenced in the Senate on Tuesday with graphic footage from the day of the Capitol riot.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md) at the start of Trump's impeachment trial presented a more than 10 minute video montage showing Trump supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in a riot that the former president is accused of inciting, with text on screen laying out the sequence of events from the day.

The montage started with Trump's comments at a rally telling supporters "we're going to walk down" to the Capitol, and it included disturbing video of Ashli Babbitt being shot and killed during the subsequent riot. The montage ended with Trump's Jan. 6 tweet saying, "Remember this day forever!"

"Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for doing that," Raskin said after the montage concluded. "You ask what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution? That's a high crime and misdemeanor. If that's not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing."

Raskin went on to push back against the argument from Trump's defense that the trial is unconstitutional because the president is now out of office, saying, "There can be no doubt that this is a valid and legitimate impeachment." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

High-wage workers are getting all the jobs

1:29 p.m.

Low-wage workers have borne the brunt of job losses in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, research conducted by economists at the New York Federal Reserve shows.

The worst stretch came when the virus first took hold in the U.S. in March and April. At that stage only high-wage workers (in the study this refers to anyone making more than $85,000 annually) saw their job rates remain steady, while the lowest wage-earning group (individuals making less than $30,000 annually) experienced the most significant decline, at more than 33 percent. The two middle-wage groups — those earning between $30,000 and $50,000 and $50,000 and $85,000 — declined at 18 percent and nine percent, respectively.

The economic situation improved throughout the summer, and subsequently the employment gap between wage groups narrowed "considerably," but things took a turn for the worse again in the fall. Now, while high-wage earners are actually employed at rates slightly above pre-pandemic levels, low-wage worker employment remains 14 percent below and trending downward.

The New York Fed suggests, as one might imagine, these trends are related to the fact that many industries that have been hit the hardest — hospitality and retail, for instance — employ a higher amount low-wage workers, while high-wage workers often have more flexibility in their jobs and can work remotely. Read more about the research findings here. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Edit

Trump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

1:25 p.m.
Former President Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It's barely been a month since hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. He hasn't even undergone his impeachment trial for his role in sparking the uprising. And yet Trump is already planning a redemption tour of sorts — and his allies are surprised at how well it's going, Politico reports.

In the days after the riot, Trump lost a lot of the things he held dear throughout his presidency: his Twitter account and the widespread support of congressional Republicans, for two. But just weeks later, the House GOP tried to take down its highest-ranking member who voted to impeach Trump, and state Republican parties have started censuring anyone who dared criticize him. As one former Trump campaign official put it to Politico, "He's Teflon, right. It's been a month since the Capitol riot and I would say, for the most part, the GOP has coalesced back behind him."

Next up on Trump's redemption plan is exacting revenge on Republicans who tried to banish him as his power waned. Impeachment may actually help Trump with this, the former campaign official told Politico, because it's "going to help expose more bad apples that he can primary if any senators vote to convict." It's not clear how Trump will do this, as he still can't tweet, and has already lost one high-profile platform with the cancellation of Lou Dobbs' Fox Business Network show. But Trump has still sent out the occasional press release to respond to things he really doesn't like, suggesting he'll be able to get his messages out there.

In the meantime, Trump has reportedly kept in touch with allies while laying low at Mar-a-Lago. One former aide reportedly even suggested he play golf this week just to prove he's not concerned with what's going on in the Senate. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.