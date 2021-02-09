impeachment round 2
Trump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

5:28 p.m.
Trump lawyer David Schoen.
Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial began Tuesday with a debate over the constitutionality of the trial and his impeachment in the first place. And in their attempt to dismiss the trial entirely, Trump's lawyers claimed the whole process was moving along both too quickly and too slowly.

Trump lawyer David Schoen followed Bruce Castor's wide-ranging argument on Tuesday, at one point arguing that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "streamlined the impeachment process" to let it go "straight to the floor for a vote without the ability for amendments." There were "no committee hearings, no witnesses, no cross-examination of evidence, and no opportunity for the accused to respond or even have counsel present to object," he said.

But within seconds, Schoen changed his tune. The House's argument that a speedy impeachment was necessary "was belied by what happened next," Schoen said. "The House unilaterally and by choice waited another twelve days" to send its impeachment article to the Senate, he said. "That intentional delay [was] designed to avoid having the trial begin while Mr. Trump was still president," Schoen finished.

Beyond his contradiction, Schoen also mischaracterized just how the Senate trial was set up. Then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was the only one able to bring the Senate back from recess in late January for an emergency session to consider Trump's impeachment before he left office. But McConnell refused to do so to give Trump more time to organize his defense — the exact "due process" Schoen argued Democrats stripped the former president of. Likewise, the House impeachment managers specifically requested Trump testify at his trial, but he turned them down. Kathryn Krawczyk

Senate affirms constitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial with 56-44 vote

5:49 p.m.

The results are in, and the Senate impeachment trial is a go.

After four hours of arguments from House impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump's legal team about the constitutionality of a Senate trial, the upper chamber's lawmakers voted, by a count of 56 to 44, that they can indeed move forward. The tally was nearly identical to an earlier vote brought forth by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on the same subject, but Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) swapped sides, joining all 50 Democrats and five other Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) — in voting in the affirmative.

Cassidy seemed unimpressed with Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, arguing it was "almost like they were embarrassed" by their arguments. The senator also felt they didn't substantially address the matter of constitutionality, adding that at one point he turned to ask his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) if the lawyers were "talking about the issue at hand." Cruz, he said, admitted they weren't, at least at that moment.

Meanwhile, in Cassidy's perspective, The House managers were "focused" and backed up their case with the opinions of legal scholars. Tim O'Donnell

Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax Trump's defense lawyer is bombing

4:53 p.m.

Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument.

Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point.

"There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying."

Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote.

But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" Brendan Morrow

It wasn't entirely clear what Trump's lawyer was going for in opening impeachment argument — but it may have been strategic

4:00 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor began his argument that the Senate trial is unconstitutional by complimenting the House impeachment manager's opposing case, a clear indictment of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — "You will not hear any member of the team representing ... Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters" — and some flattering words for the lawmakers he was addressing. After that, though, things got a little confusing for many observers, who couldn't quite figure out where he was going with his argument or his lengthy praise of the lawmakers before him.

Castor — who previously told The Washington Post he's a guy who "gets up there in court and talks" — meandered a bit, hitting a number of different topics during his presentation, leaving some to wonder if he was just "running out the clock," since Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, either way.

But sources within Trump's orbit told The New York Times and NBC News that Castor's seemingly incoherent presentation was, in fact, very deliberate following the Democrats' "emotionally-charged" opening argument, which Castor himself called "brilliant." His goal, the Times and NBC report, was to "lower the temperature" before Trump's other attorney, David Schoen, focused more heavily on the constitutionality of the case. Of course, that explanation could also be attempt at damage control from team Trump. Tim O'Donnell

Republicans admit nothing will change their mind on constitutionality of Trump's impeachment

3:59 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial started Tuesday with arguments over whether it's constitutional to impeach a former president in the first place. But even after a four-hour debate on the subject, the Senate's vote on the subject is likely to remain unchanged.

House impeachment managers got the first crack at the question Tuesday afternoon, claiming that finding the impeachment of a former official unconstitutional would give them an excuse to do whatever they'd like in their last weeks in office. Senate Republicans said they were impressed with the argument, with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) telling CNN that Democrats "sent a better team" than the last Trump impeachment. But as both Wicker and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) affirmed, there's really nothing those managers can say that will change Republicans' minds on the unconstitutionality of the trial.

The Senate already took a vote last week to consider whether Trump's impeachment for incitement of insurrection was constitutional, given that his trial is happening now that he's out of office. Forty-five Republicans voted that it was unconstitutional, providing a prediction on how they'll vote Tuesday when posed with the same question. Kathryn Krawczyk

Raskin chokes up while recalling the day of the Capitol riot

3:43 p.m.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House manager in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, closed his opening arguments Tuesday by emotionally describing his and his family's personal experience during the Capitol riot.

After Democrats laid out their argument for why the impeachment trial against Trump is constitutional, Raskin spoke about the fact that his youngest daughter and his son-in-law were with him at the Capitol building when the Jan. 6 riot occurred, just one day after his son was buried.

"They wanted to be together with me in the middle of a devastating week for our family," Raskin explained.

Raskin remembered assuring his daughter and son-in-law that "of course" it would be safe to come with him to the Capitol on the day Congress was meeting to certify President Biden's election win. When the riot began, Raskin said his family members had to hide in House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's (D-Md.) office and "thought they were going to die," "placing what they thought were their final texts." The Democratic lawmaker became emotional describing his conversation with his daughter after the attack.

"I told my daughter, Tabitha ... I told her how sorry I was, and I promised her that it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me," Raskin said. "And you know what she said? She said, 'Dad, I don't want to come back to the Capitol.' Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and I heard on that day and since then, that one hit me the hardest."

Raskin also described witnessing people "calling their wives and their husbands, their loved ones, to say goodbye" during the riot, and he recalled the sound of "pounding on the door like a battering ram" as the "most haunting sound I ever heard." He concluded by telling lawmakers, "This cannot be the future of America." Brendan Morrow

Democrats argue 1876 case is 'clear precedent' for impeaching Trump post-presidency

2:47 p.m.

The 1876 impeachment of William Belknap, who served as secretary of war under former President Ulysses S. Grant, provides a "clear precedent" for trying former President Donald Trump in the Senate, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), a House impeachment manager, argued Tuesday during a debate over the constitutionality of Trump's second impeachment.

Neguse explained to the Senate that Belknap, who was "involved in a massive kickback scheme," rushed to the White House before his wrongdoing became public to resign so he could "avoid any further inquiry into his misconduct and ... to avoid being disqualified from holding federal office in the future." But the House moved forward and unanimously impeached, anyway.

Then, when his case reached the Senate, Neguse said, Belknap "made the exact same argument" Trump, his legal team, and many GOP senators have made — that the upper chamber lacks the power to try a former official. In 1876, though, Neguse continued, lawmakers were "outraged" at the suggestion. "They knew it was a dangerous, dangerous argument with dangerous implications," Neguse said. "It would literally mean that a president could betray their country, leave office, and avoid impeachment and disqualification entirely."

The Senate then "decisively voted" that the Constitution required them to hold the trial. Neguse clarified that the Senate ultimately acquitted Belknap, but "only after a thorough, public inquiry." Read more about Belknap's trial. Tim O'Donnell

Democrats: There's no 'January exception' to impeachment

2:45 p.m.

House impeachment managers are arguing it's downright dangerous to dismiss former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial before it even begins.

Trump's lawyers argue his impeachment for alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol should be dismissed because he is now out of office. But lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) started Tuesday's trial by outlining how that "radical argument" would let officials claim "constitutional impunity" for anything they do in their last month in office.

After presenting a 10-minute video of disturbing scenes from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Raskin warned that if Trump was spared even from being tried for inspiring the riot, it would create a "January exception" to the constitutional right to impeach presidents. "Conduct that would be a high crime or misdemeanor" throughout a president's first few years in office, "you can suddenly do in your last few weeks in office without facing any constitutional accountability at all" if Trump's case was dismissed, Raskin explained.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) dug further into the idea of a "January exception," explaining how the Constitution allowed for the impeachment of former officials throughout history.

Tuesday's impeachment proceedings will end with a Senate vote considering the constitutionality of the impeachment; 45 Senate Republicans agreed it was unconstitutional in a Jan. 28 vote. Kathryn Krawczyk

