Biden announces sanctions against Myanmar's military leaders in response to coup

Joss Whedon "abused his power" on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, actress Charisma Carpenter has alleged.

Carpenter, who starred as Cordelia Chase on Whedon's Buffy and the spin-off Angel, in a Twitter statement on Wednesday alleged the writer and director "abused his power on numerous occasions" while they worked together, has "a history of being casually cruel," and created "toxic work environments since his early career."

The actress goes on to detail numerous alleged "disturbing incidents," saying Whedon "callously" called her fat to colleagues while she was pregnant, made "passive-aggressive threats to fire me," was openly "mean and biting" to others, and at one point brought her in for a meeting to "berate" her about her rosary tattoo. Additionally, Carpenter alleges Whedon accused her of "sabotaging" the show after she became pregnant and ultimately fired her.

"He asked me if I was 'going to keep it' and manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me," she writes. "He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth."

She also alleges that while she was six months pregnant, she was "asked to report to work at 1:00 a.m. after my doctor recommended shortening my work hours," and "it was clear to me the 1:00 a.m. call was retaliatory."

Carpenter also expresses support for Ray Fisher, who previously alleged Whedon was "abusive" while directing reshoots of Justice League, and reveals she participated in a WarnerMedia investigation into Fisher's accusations. Fisher has since been removed from the upcoming DC film The Flash, which Carpenter described as the "last straw" for her.

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar in a statement following Carpenter's allegations said she stands "with all survivors of abuse" and that "while I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon." Brendan Morrow