Impeachment managers reveal stunning footage of Romney, Pence being rushed to safety during riot

House impeachment managers have revealed stunning new footage of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Vice President Mike Pence being rushed to safety during January's deadly attack on the Capitol building.

During the second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, Del. Stacey Plaskett presented a series of previously unreleased audio and video from the Jan. 6 riot, as Democrats make the case that Trump incited it and must be convicted. One of the most shocking clips showed officer Eugene Goodman rushing to direct Romney away from rioters.

"In this security footage, you can see Officer Goodman running to respond to the initial breach," Plaskett explained. "Officer Goodman passes Senator Mitt Romney and directs him to turn around in order to get to safety. On the first floor, just beneath them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chamber."

Newly released security video shows a sprinting Ofc. Goodman directing Sen. Romney to turn around and run away from rioters on Jan. 6. Watch live on https://t.co/1BppRnwFfO, @peacockTV and your favorite streaming platform. pic.twitter.com/GvM0UaWLfs — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 10, 2021

Minutes later, Plaskett played security footage of Pence and his family being evacuated to a secure location during the riot, as well as disturbing video of rioters chanting, "hang Mike Pence."

"As Pence was being evacuated, rioters started to spread throughout the Capitol," Plaskett said.

Truly remarkable footage of Vice President Pence and his family being escorted out of the Senate chamber. President Trump was back at the White House, continuing to trash Pence, according to multiple people. pic.twitter.com/Vr3c5EBwTR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2021

Plaskett went on to tell lawmakers that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was also rushed from the House floor, and in fact, police "deemed the threat so dangerous that they evacuated her entirely from the Capitol complex."

"We know from the rioters themselves that if they had found Speaker Pelosi, they would have killed her," Plaskett added. Brendan Morrow