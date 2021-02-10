Lindsey Graham says Capitol Police 'let the country down' during riot

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appears to have been unaffected by the graphic footage shown on Wednesday during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Graham, one of Trump's most vocal supporters, told reporters that he thinks "there's more votes for acquittal after today than there was yesterday," and claimed the "legal theory" is that "Trump's a secret member of the Proud Boys." This, he said, is "absurd."

The House impeachment managers presented audio and video of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol, crushing and shoving police officers who tried to block them. Graham compared those rioters to people who have protested outside of his home, saying, "I think this is a very hypocritical presentation by the House."

The footage did make him "mad," he said, but not because of the way law enforcement was treated. "I mean, these police officers had every right to use deadly force," Graham said. "They should have used it. The people in charge of securing the Capitol let the country down." Catherine Garcia